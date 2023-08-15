SummerSlam was one of the major events of WWE and this year’s SummerSlam started with a high flying showcase between YouTube megastar Logan Paul and former WWE United States champion Ricochet. It turned out to be one of the best matches of the show with both wrestlers were being on top of their games.

The feud between Logan Paul and Ricochet originally started back at Royal Rumble. It was more of an angle than an actual feud. The rivalry originally started at Money in the Bank which ended up Being a match between the two at SummerSlam. Two times WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared praise for both of their performances at SummerSlam. Speaking on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, he said;

In the Eyes of a Legend: WWE Hall of Famer Shares Admiration for Logan Paul and Ricochet at SummerSlam

“There’s a match like that on every show. Mm-hmm. It’s a place like that where there is a match on every show. I just don’t like every match to be that way. That’s my thing. Yeah. When I see matches like that, so for those guys, they went out there and they pulled it off. It was a hell of a match. That damn Logan Paul stepped up to the plate again.

“Definitely stepped up to the plate as well. As I see it, I must give Ricochet a lot of props, because I’m gonna tell you right now, I see a lot of growth in Ricochet. I see a lot of growth in Ricochet. And right now, I don’t know how old is Ricochet. Pull his age up. He might be too old. How old is he? He’s coming to his peak. He’s actually now beginning to really start to understand what this thing is truly all about.

Logan Paul Defeated Ricochet At Summerslam

“And I can see it, I could see it with Ricochet, almost just like a fan ball. I saw fan ball grow over these last seven years into something totally different than he was seven years ago. Was he better than he is now? Athletically, his body has been in better shape for seven years. Of course I would, I would say that 100%.

“But is he so much smarter there and as well as knowing you know, what to use and when to use it and how to use it now, opposed to then, so much better off. Of course, he is. So for me, I love the growth in Ricochet as well. He’s on his way. He’s on his way. He’s a touch away from actually being at that point where I need him to be. But Ricochet is definitely on the come up.”

Logan Paul picked up the victory at SummerSlam and it was not a clean win which kept the possibility of reigniting this feud open. We can expect this duo to have one or a couple of more matches in the future. At this moment Paul is not active in WWE since he is not a regular WWE star. We can expect him to return by another big event of WWE like Survivor Series or Royal Rumble and continue the feud once again.

