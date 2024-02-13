Jade Cargill: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Jade Cargill is an American Professional wrestler who has been active in the wrestling world for around five years and even in a short amount of time she has earned a lot of success. She started her journey through All Elite Wrestling and currently, she is under contract with WWE. We also had an iconic Championship reign of AEW TBS title which lasted 508 days.

Jade Cargill Height, Weight, Age & More:

Cargill has an excellent physique for a female professional wrestler and her physique is one of the biggest reasons which has earned her the amazing position where she is right now. The billed height of Cargill is 5’10” and her billed weight is 160 lbs. She was born on June 3, 1992 and currently, the former AEW TBS Champion is 31 year old.

Jade Cargill Early Life

Cargill was born on June 3, 1992 and currently, she is 31 year old. Gifford, Florida is the place where Jade Cargill born. She is of Jamaican descent. She studied at Sebastian River High School and Vero Beach High School. She was also an excellent basketball player during her school days. She helped her teams to win a couple of district championships.

Who is Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill is a 31 year old American Professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE. She has been an active professional wrestler since 2021 and she earned a lot of success in a very short amount of time. She had been the longest reigning AEW TBS Champion as her Championship reign lasted for 508 days.

Jade Cargill WWE Debut

Cargill made her WWE debut during the pre show of the Fastlane event which took place back in September. But she did not make her in ring debut instantly after signing with the promotion. She made her in ring debut during the women’s Royal Rumble match of 2024 at the Royal Rumble event. She received a very strong booking in this match as she was one of the final three athletes.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Cargill decided to join the wrestling world a little late. She was almost 27 when she decided to join the wrestling world. In April 2019 she attended a WWE tryout which was held in the WWE Performance Centre. She had an excellent physique which was ideal for professional wrestling. She took advice from Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

Training Days

Cargill received training from a number of top wrestling stars during her training days. After her tryout in WWE, she joined Face 2 Face Wrestling School. One of its owners was former four times WWE Tag Team Champion Heath Slater. Later she joined Nightmare Factory to continue her further training. She trained under Q.T. Marshall and wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes Goldust.

Joining AEW

In 2020 she joined the newly started professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling where she had been trained by Sonjay Dutt and the former five times WWE World Champion Daniel Bryan aka Bryan Danielson after they joined the promotion in 2021. She made her AEW debut in November 2020 when she interrupted Cody Rhodes to inform the arrival of Shaquille O’Neil.

Early AEW Days

The very next day it was announced by Tony Khan that Cargill had signed a multi year contract with the promotion. She made her in ring debut in March 2021 when she competed in a mixed tag team match when she teamed up with Shaquille O’Neil to take on the team of Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. She was victorious in her first ever wrestling match and she had been pretty impressive.

AEW TBS Champion

In October 2021, AEW announced that they would be introducing an all women’s Championship named AEW TBS Championship which would be a mid card championship for women. Cargill not only participated in the tournament but she went on to win the tournament and the Championship as well. She had been pretty dominant in this tournament.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Jade Cargill Jade Cargill Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Jade Cargill Height 5’10” Jade Cargill Weight 160 lbs. Relationship Status Married Jade Cargill Net Worth $2 Million – $4 million Jade Cargill Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black (Natural) Wrestling Debut 2021 Mentor * Jade Cargill Signature Moves Bicycle Kick, Military Press Slam Finishing Move(s) Jaded Theme Song / Jade Cargill Song / Jade Cargill Music Epic (AEW) Catchphrases *

Jade Cargill Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Cargill is estimated to be somewhere around $2 million to $4 million. Some sources also claim that she has a net worth of $4 million. There is some confusion about her current salary in WWE as well. It is something around $350,000–$1 million according to reports.

Jade Cargill Family

Cargill was born on June 3, 1992 (age 31) in Gifford, Florida, U.S. She was the daughter of Debra Green and Ricky Cargill. Her parents are of Jamaican descent. She has three sisters; Deandra, April, and Dawn. She also has two brothers, one of the brothers is known as Shawn. She posts photos of her family members on her social media accounts sometimes.

Championships and Accomplishments

Cargill is comparatively new in the world of wrestling so she could not win many championships yet. However, she had an amazing reign of the AEW TBS Championship of a stunning 508 days. She remained undefeated throughout this reign and her reign’s compared to Goldberg’s iconic WCW World Heavyweight Championship reign. Currently, she is signed to WWE and we can expect her to win many championships in the promotion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) * Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AEW TBS Championship (1 time), TBS Championship Tournament (2022), AEW Dynamite Award (1 time) Breakout Star – Female (2022) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 5 of the top 150 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 150 in 2022, Rookie of the Year (2021) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Rookie of the Year (2021) Records Longest reigning AEW TBS Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Cargill’s mother passed away last December after battle with cancer. She wrote a heart touching tribute to her mother on her Instagram account after her death; “You put up a good fight mom. But God has bigger plans for you. I’m so proud of you. Our last mother. I know grandma and great grandma was there waiting, elated to bring you in. It’s never goodbye, it’s see you later. YOU taught me that. Yesterday my mother lost in the battle with cancer. I will never question what God has in store for us, I am thankful God gave us such an outstanding, loving mother…I’ll see you later”

Personal Information Table

Jade Cargill Real Name / Full Name Jade Cargill Birth Date June 3, 1992 Jade Cargill Age 31 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Gemini Birthplace Gifford, Florida Nationality American Hometown Gifford, Florida School/College/University Sebastian River High School, Vero Beach High School Educational Qualification Master’s Degree in Child Psychology Religion Christianity Jade Cargill Ethnicity Black Current Residence Atlanta, Georgia Hobbies Weightlifting, fashion design, spending time with her daughter Jade Cargill Tattoo *

Movies and TV Shows

Cargill never considered acting as a professional career and before joining the world of wrestling, he played basketball in her high school days. In 2021, a reality television show was aired named Rhodes to the Top featuring Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi Rhodes. Cargill made a short appearance in this television series as herself.

Jade Cargill Husband

Cargill is presently married to Baseball Legend Brandon Philips. Together they have a daughter. Brendon Philips has played in various Major League Baseball teams and she is considered one of the biggest legends of Cincinnati Reds. He has also played in other big teams like the Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, and Boston Red Sox.

Main Event Success

Success as TBS Champion

Cargill received one of the strongest push in AEW and she had been a very strong AEW TBS Champion. She kept on retaining the championship for a stunning 508 days. She also remained undefeated during this whole time period. AEW did an amazing job in promoting her as one of the strongest wrestlers on their roster. TBS title was a mid card title but she stored a lot of prestige to it.

Dropping The TBS Title

After having a wonderful run as the champion, in May 2023, Cargill finally dropped the Championship to AEW Double or Nothing event to Kris Statlander. During this iconic Championship reign on Cargill, she had been compared to Goldberg and his epic WCW World Heavyweight Championship reign. She became one of the top stars in women’s wrestling in a very short amount of time.

Final Days in AEW

Cargill remained out of action after her defeat for a number of months but she returned at the AEW Collison by attacking Statlander. Cargill was awarded a rematch for the title but she lost. This was her last match in AEW and after this defeat, she left the promotion as her contract expired on the same day. She was about to get even a bigger call.

Return to WWE

In September 2023 it was announced that he signed a professional contract with WWE and she became the first signing of TKO Group Holdings became they became the owners of WWE. Her first appearance took place during the Fastlane event where she was shown arriving at the arena and she was greeted by the WWE Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Royal Rumble 2024

She made her in ring debut during the women’s Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble event of 2024. She was the 28th entrance of the match and she received an extremely strong push. She eliminated three participants from the match including the dominant Nia Jax. She was one of the final three competitors of the match. We can definitely expect her to receive a main event push in WWE.

Quotes From Jade Cargill

“I think that the veterans in the locker room prepared me for the grander stage at WWE. I got a great experience there being thrown in the water and being able to swim and survive, it prepared me for the big stage that WWE has, and the locker room, the phenomenal staff that WWE has. They have a front office like no other, I’m just excited to be here.”

“Being a legend, because it’s going to happen. Obviously, I have to put in the steps and put in the work, and put my head down, and continue to be hungry and respectful.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Jade Cargill

Cargill is pretty new in the world of professional wrestling and she is not active in the wrestling world for a very long time. But she earned a lot of the same and success in such a short time period. While she was working in AEW, she had multiple feuds with some of the top stars. One of her best feuds in the mentioned promotion was against Kris Statlander who defeated her to end her iconic 508 days AEW TBS title reign.

She has recently signed a professional contract with WWE and as of now, she has only worked in one match, which was the women’s Royal Rumble match of 2024. She is not directly involved in any feuds yet but she has teased a future feud with the former three times WWE Women’s champion Bianca Belair. Fans have already started to call it a dream feud.

Jade Cargill Injury

Cargill has been active in the wrestling world for less than 3 years and in such a short amount of time she earned a lot of fame and success. As of now, there is no such report of the former AEW TBS Champion facing any serious injuries in her short wrestling career. After signing with WWE she is still not a regular star, but there is no report whether she is not working regularly due to any kind of injury.

Other Details

Cargill has appeared in one wrestling video game so far which is the AEW Fight Forever. She was signed to the promotion when the game was released. She has never appeared in any WWE video game as of now since she is still pretty new in the promotion. We can definitely expect her to appear in the upcoming WWE 2K24 video game.

Jade Cargill Salary $350,000 – $1 million Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Be a Star and others

Jade Cargill Social Media Accounts

Jade Cargill is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of her on Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 1.1 million people. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Jade Cargill Instagram.

Jade Cargill Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AEW 60 (95.24%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (4.76%) Jericho Cruise 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TOTAL 61 (93.85%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (6.15%)

Jade Cargill Manager

Cargill’s wrestling career is not very long and as of now, she has only worked solo. She has not been managed by anyone until now. She did not work in any regular Tag Team yet so she had not been managed by any Tag Team partners either. In WWE she has only worked in one match and she appeared alone. But we can expect her to get a manager or a tag team partner who would manage her during her matches in the future.

