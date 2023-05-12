WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett who is a former four times WCW World Heavyweight Champion recently claimed he should get more TV time because he had an emotional connection with the fans.

Jarrett traveled to different promotions before joining WWE in 1992. He stayed in the company for 4 years, and in this time period he won a number of championships too including his first WWE Intercontinental championship.

Jeff Jarrett Explains Why He Thinks He Should Get More TV Time

That was the time when WWE was going through its worst time period and it was not easy for Jeff Jarrett to adjust with the style of the promotion. In 1996 Jarrett left WWE for their rival promotion World Championship Wrestling.

But he did not continue his WCW Run for long as he returned to WWE after just one year. In 1997 Jarrett return to WWE as a solid mid card. He won a handful of titles including the WWE intercontinental championship and the Tag Team Championship for a number of times.

After WWE bought WCW, the owner of WWE Vince McMahon decided not to keep Jeff Jarrett in WWE and he publicly fired him. Jarrett then formed his own professional wrestling promotion, and named it Total Nonstop Action aka TNA wrestling.

He remained the boss of TNA Wrestling for over a decade and he parted his ways with the promotion in 2014. He made his return to WWE back in 2018 as he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He worked as a backstage producer in WWE and after a number of broken spells in WWE, once again he departed from the promotion in August, 2022 and joined AEW for the first time.

Jeff Jarrett who is a former four times WCW World Heavyweight Champion recently spoke to Good Karma Wrestling where he claimed he should get more TV time because he had an emotional connection with the fans. He said;

“Emotional connection with the audience (is why I deserve AEW TV time). It’s just that simple and it’s something that, you know, it goes without saying and the naysayers, ‘Oh, he’s done this, he’s done that.’

“All you have to do is listen to the people in the arena. They love me. There’s some kind of ‘F you Jarrett’ that they get going on but I think that’s a term of endearment. They absolutely love me but it’s the emotional connection. That will never go away.

“The moves will continue to get more and more aggressive and more and more athletic. That’s just the nature of the beast. You look at things that will happen (at AEW in the ring) and I don’t use this word lightly, revolutionary.

“But at the end of the day, the emotional connection with the audience existed 70 years ago and it’s gonna exist 70 years from now. That’s what entertainment is all about and I don’t care if you’re playing NBA basketball, if you’re playing NFL football or if you’re in a Hollywood blockbuster. It’s all about connecting with your audience.”

