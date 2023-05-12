Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross who is currently working as a colour commentator recently talked about his current commentary team in AEW along with Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur and claimed it to be the smoothest in the world of professional wrestling today.

Ever since Jim Ross left WWE, the place that was vacated by him could never be filled. He is considered by a lot of professional wrestling fans as the best wrestling commentator ever. If not the best he is of course one of the best without any doubt.

Jim Ross Thinks His Commentary Team With Tony Schiavone, Excalibur Is The Smoothest

Ross started his WWE career back in 1993. He kept working for WWE for twenty long years before he left the promotion in 2013 with some poor misunderstandings. He came back to WWE in 2017 again but only stayed with the promotion for two years. In 2019 he left the promotion to join the newly founded All Elite Wrestling.

The fans of the AEW considered the good old Jim Ross as one of the biggest attractions of the show. Most of the wrestling fans believe that it is nearly impossible to replace Jim Ross. The example he set in his wrestling career is highly inspiring for everyone who wants to work backstage in the professional wrestling companies.

Ross is considered as one of the commentators in professional wrestling history and some fans even considered him the best ever. However, he had to face some criticism in the recent time from AEW. He was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Jim Ross who is currently working as a colour commentator recently spoke on his Grilling JR Podcast where he talked about his current commentary team in AEW along with Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur and claimed it to be the smoothest in the world of professional wrestling today. He said;

“I think (Tony) Schiavone and Excalibur and I are the smoothest team in wrestling. I really believe that. It sounds egocentric, sounds horrible probably coming from me. So you got three play-by-play guys and we all seem to interface pretty well.

“We don’t do a lot of walking on each other, so I really enjoy working with Schiavone and Excalibur and I hope — I’m really comfortable doing that with those guys.” Said the WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling