WWE legend and a former sixteen times WWE World champion John Cena who is also a former five times WWE United States champion shared massive praise for Sami Zayn and talked about the rise of the current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion.

Sami Zayn was the mostly treated as an after thought in WWE throughout his WWE career. When he signed for the promotion and started working on the NXT which is the developement territory of WWE, he was a main event star. But after joining the main roster, he became more of a mid carder and sometimes he was nothing but a lower mid card.

John Cena Discusses The Rise Of Sami Zayn, “He’s Very Popular Now”

The only championship he managed to win on the main roster was the Intercontinental championship which he won for a total of three times. Most of the fans gave up on him but after he became a part of the Bloodline storyline last year, started to gain his momentum and fan support back.

After a number of months not only he gained his fan support back, he went on to become the most over star of WWE roster. He earned a huge fan base in a very short amount of time. Most of the fans were looking forward to see him dethroning Roman Reigns.

At the Royal Rumble pay per view or ple event, he went against Bloodline and he turned babyface. It was the time that everybody wanted Sami Zayn to win the World Championship. He was not able to win the world title but at WrestleMania 39 he managed to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship along with his real life best friend Kevin Owens.

John Cena who is also a former five times WWE United States champion recently spoke to Whiskey Talk where he shared massive praise for Sami Zayn and talked about the rise of the current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion. He said;

“I gotta give Sami his comeuppance. Here’s a guy who’s been in the business a long time and worked really hard in circuits outside the WWE and made a great name for himself, then got in WWE in the NXT program and made a great name for himself, and then got into WWE and kind of struggled to connect with the audience.

“Everyone now, because he’s very popular now, thinks it’s like [snaps fingers], alright, it clicked. His character went through a major reconstruction just about three years ago, maybe even a little more than that.

“It’s taken him three and a half years, and now all that hard work, and I can see it, I can see how hard he works, and I see how he’s invested in connecting with the audience. It’s paid off. Everybody loves him because they know who he is.”

H/T and transcribed by Fightful