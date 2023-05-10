Professional wrestling legend and a record 16 times WWE World Champion John Cena who is also a two times Royal Rumble match winner recently talked about her recent WWE return for WrestleMania 39 match and explain why he decided to return for the grandest stage of them all.

John Cena is not active in WWE anymore after he decided to join Hollywood. He is not the first WWE star to leave WWE for Hollywood. The first wrestler to do it was The Rock who was a megastar of WWE during his time, and he went on to become a megastar of Hollywood as well.

John Cena Reveals Why He Returned For WrestleMania 39

Batista was the second name who earned massive success in Hollywood after leaving WWE. Other wrestlers also tried to make a career in Hollywood but all of them failed. Even though Cena looks to be one of the biggest prospects of Hollywood. It is impossible for anyone to manage both acting career and wrestling career together.

So somehow John Cena became irregular in WWE, however, he keeps on making sporadic appearances in the promotion every now and then, like his latest appearance at WrestleMania 39 when he challenged Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship. He provided a great lift for the young wrestler in this match.

John Cena who is also a two times Royal Rumble match winner recently spoke to Dan Gelston of The Associated Press where he talked about her recent WWE return for WrestleMania 39 match and explain why he decided to return for the grandest stage of them all. He said;

“I tried to put it in words in Twitter. I guess I didn’t explain myself correctly. It was the first time I came out into the arena knowing that this has a definitive end. Normally, you come out, you get all excited, OK, this is the next one and I’m waiting for the next one.

“I’m not done, of course. I made that statement accepting a match at WrestleMania so I know I have at least one more in front of me. But what I was trying to convey was, that was the first time I looked at all that excitement and energy and realized this is the twilight of that journey.

“You would be surprised at my answer. Because that’s what I was told would happen. I don’t do that. I don’t say, I want to do this. I want to work with that person. I don’t ever do that. I’ve never done that. I just try and do what I’m told to do and do it to the best of my abilities.

“Instead of dictating my terms, I often just try to make the performance the best it can be. What I don’t do and what I’ve never done is curate the direction of the narrative. I don’t pick opponents, but I love to tell stories. I didn’t pick Austin Theory but I certainly spoke from the heart (on RAW).

“I’m feeling my age, so to speak. I could use a little bit of rest, but all my choice. These are wonderful things to be a part of. This one I’m really excited for because this movie does not stop. It is going to be action from the opening credits. We have a great team that mixes action and comedy.

“I’m also trying to do my best to, I hate the term work-life balance, but I’m trying to do my best to not fall into the trap of workaholism where I just hide in my work and I’m not a fully open, vulnerable human being to the people around me, the people that I love. I haven’t yet sacrificed my relationships for my work. I’m at a pretty good pace right now where I can hit on all cylinders.”