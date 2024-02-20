Bio

Johnny Gargano is an American Professional wrestler who has worked on many independent circuit wrestling promotions throughout his wrestling career and he has been an indie darling. He had also been one of the biggest stars of the NXT which is the development territory of WWE. Currently, he is active on Monday Night RAW.

Johnny Gargano Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Gargano is 5’9″ and his billed weight is 199 lbs. He was born on August 14, 1987 and currently the former three times NXT North American champion is 36 year old. A lot of fans are not sure whether he would ever have been pushed as a main event star in the main roster due to his height since WWE does not push talents of such height as a main event star very often. But of course, there are exceptions like Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio. So there is definitely hope for Gargano.

Johnny Gargano: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Johnny Gargano Early Life

Gargano was born on August 14, 1987 and currently, he is 36 years old. Cleveland, Ohio is the place where Johnny Gargano born. He is the son of Adrianne and Francis Gargano. He joined the world of professional wrestling at a very young age and from his high school days he decided to become a professional wrestler.

Who is Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano is a 36 year old American Professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE. He has worked in various independent circuit promotions and he has been one of the biggest attractions of the Indies. He won loads of championships from all over the Indies and he had been pretty successful in the NXT as well which is the development Territory of WWE.

Johnny Gargano WWE Debut

Gargano started working regularly in WWE in 2015 but he made his WWE debut way back in 2007. He was not under contract with the promotion at that time. He had only one match with one of the rising talents of the promotion during that time; Montel Vontavious Porter MVP in a losing effort. He made his television debut after signing a professional contract with WWE in 2015 when he participated in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic along with his Tag Team partner Tommaso Ciampa.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Gargano started his wrestling career in 2005 at a very young age of 18. He tried out in various wrestling promotions including some big ones. The first match he got the opportunity to work in was AIW Gauntlet For The Gold Battle Royal. He also tried out for TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor, but failed to earn any contract from these promotions.

Absolute Intense Wrestling

The first wrestling promotion to give him an offer to work regularly was Absolute Intense Wrestling. It was a Cleveland based independent circuit promotion. He remained active in this promotion for over a decade and he won multiple championships in this promotion. He was one of the top stars of the mentioned promotion.

Pro Wrestling Ohio

Another independent circuit promotion that gave him an early break was Pro Wrestling Ohio which later became Prime Wrestling. This promotion was owned by his uncle. He spent six years in this promotion and he had always been treated as a main event star. He even won the Heavyweight Championship three times in total in the mentioned promotion.

Other Indie Promotions

Gargano was a real indie darling and he was one of the top stars of the independent circuit as long as he was active. He worked in many big Indie promotions like Dragon Gate USA and Evolve, Chikara, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, etc. He won countless championships from all the mentioned promotions.

Early WWE Appearances

He remained active on the independent circuit for more than a decade and he went on to become one of the biggest stars of the independent circuit. During that time he kept on making sporadic appearances in WWE. His first appearance took place back in March 2007 where he faced Montel Vontavious Porter MVP in an episode of Smackdown in a losing effort. He also made some other appearances in WWE.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Johnny Gargano Johnny Gargano Nick Names Johnny Wrestling Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Johnny Gargano Height 5’9” Johnny Gargano Weight 199 lbs. Relationship Status Married Johnny Gargano Net Worth $5 Million Johnny Gargano Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2005 Mentor * Johnny Gargano Signature Moves Baby Ace Crusher, Double knee strike to a cornered opponent, You’re Dead, Diced Bread, Jumping Neckbreaker Finishing Move(s) Crosston Crab, Gargano Escape, Hurts Donut, Swinging reverse STO, One Final Beat Theme Song / Johnny Gargano Song / Johnny Gargano Music Rebel Heart Catchphrases *

Johnny Gargano Net Worth & Salary

Gargano has been active in the wrestling world for nearly two decades and he has been one of the most decorated wrestlers in the world of wrestling today. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Gargano is estimated to be somewhere around $5 million. Sources also suggest that he earns something around $500,000 as his annual salary.

Johnny Gargano Family

Gargano was born on August 14, 1987 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was the son of Adrianne and Francis Gargano. His mother was of Polish descent and his father was of Italian descent. His father was a restaurateur. His uncle Walt Klasinski who owns a Northeastern Ohio-based independent promotion Pro Wrestling Ohio where Gargano worked for six years.

Championships and Accomplishments

Gargano could not win any championships in the main roster of WWE yet but he had been extremely successful in the NXT which is the development Territory of the promotion. He is the first Triple Crown champion of NXT as he won all the possible championships. He also won loads of prestigious championships on the independent circuit.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Championship (1 time), NXT North American Championship (3 times), NXT Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Tommaso Ciampa, First NXT Triple Crown Champion, NXT Year-End Award (5 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AIW Absolute Championship (1 time), AIW Intense Championship (2 times), Gauntlet for the Gold (2012), Jack of All Trios (2010) – with Flip Kendrick and Louis Lyndon CBS Sports – Feud of the Year (2018) vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Feud of the Year (2019) vs. Adam Cole, Match of the Year (2019) vs. Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: New York, NXT Match of the Year (2018) vs. Andrade Cien Almas at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, WWE Male Wrestler of the Year (2018) CWE Undisputed Championship (1 time) Chikara Campeonatos de Parejas (2 times) – with Chuck Taylor, The Countdown Showdown (2010) CAPW Junior Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship (1 time) Evolve Tag Team Championship (1 time, inaugural) – with Drew Galloway, Open the Freedom Gate Championship (2 times), Open the Freedom Gate Championship (2 times), CITIC Cup (2014), Evolve Tag Team Championship Tournament (2016) – with Drew Galloway IWC Super Indy Championship (1 time), IWC Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Michael Façade Legacy Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Feud of the Year (2018) vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Feud of the Year (2019) vs. Adam Cole, Ranked No. 6 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2019 PWO/Prime Heavyweight Championship (3 times) Smash Wrestling Championship (1 time) Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 9 of the top 10 men’s wrestlers in 2018 – tied with Tommaso Ciampa Wrestling Cares Association – Race for the Ring Tournament (2014) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Feud of the Year (2018) vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Feud of the Year (2019) vs. Adam Cole Records Three Times NXT North American Champion, One Time NXT Champion, First NXT Triple Crown Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Gargano had been one of the biggest stars of the independent circuit as long as he was active. He is also considered one of the biggest workhorses in professional wrestling history which earned him the nickname Johnny Wrestling. He was also a top star of the NXT which is the development territory of WWE.

Personal Information Table

Johnny Gargano Real Name / Full Name John Anthony Nicholas Gargano Birth Date August 14, 1987 Johnny Gargano Age 36 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Leo Birthplace Cleveland, Ohio Nationality American Hometown Cleveland, Ohio School/College/University St. Edward High School Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Johnny Gargano Ethnicity White Current Residence Cleveland, Ohio Hobbies Collecting current Funko Pops, Gymming Johnny Gargano Tattoo *

Johnny Gargano Movies and TV Shows

Gargano always considered professional wrestling as a professional career and he never considered acting as a career. There is no report on whether he has ever appeared in any movies or television series. However, he has appeared in a number of professional wrestling based documentaries. We hope he gets to make his acting debut soon.

Johnny Gargano Wife

Gargano is married to his fellow professional wrestler Candice LeRae. They met each other during the independent circuit days and they had a long time relationship. They got married in 2016 and together they have a son named Quill Lewis Gargano born on February 17, 2022. Candice LeRae is currently active on Monday night RAW and she is working as a tag team with Indi Hartwell.

Success in WWE

Joining WWE

In June 2015 Gargano attempted a WWE tryout. He appeared in a number of dark matches mostly in losing efforts. He was still not signed with the promotion. He teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa in his first televised appearance in WWE when he competed in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. They were victorious in the first round but got eliminated in the next round.

DIY

Gargano and Ciampa started working regularly as a tag team in the NXT after Gargano earned a contract in the promotion. Together they were famously started to be addressed as DIY. They presented some of the best Tag Team matches in NXT history and they also won the NXT Tag Team Championship one time. They are still remembered as one of the best tag teams in NXT history.

Championship Success

Gargano remained active in the NXT for eight long years and he is still considered one of the top star of the NXT. He went on to win a total of three NXT North American Championships which is still the highest number of North American championship win. He also won the NXT Tag Team Championship and NXT Championship.

Final Days in NXT

One of his biggest rivalries in NXT was against his Tag Team partner Tommaso Ciampa. Their storyline still remained one of the best storylines in NXT history. In 2022 he started working on the main roster. After making his main roster debut he mostly worked as a team with Dexter Lumis. Gargano received regular booking in the main roster but he could never be as famous in the main roster as he was in the NXT.

Recent Days, Main Roster

Recently he teamed up with his legendary Tag Team partner Tommaso Ciampa to form DIY once again. They have been receiving regular bookings recently. Before teaming up with Ciampa on the main roster, he remained inactive for a long time. Gargano is still not a big star in the main roster and the NXT fans still believe that the main roster is not doing any justice to him. We really expect that is situation in the main roster will improve soon.

Iconic Quotes From Johnny Gargano

“We’ve got a bunch of guys who have been travelling around the world for over 10 years, scratching and clawing, fighting, just trying to live their dream, just trying to prove people wrong, just trying to show that we belong, and that’s kind of the essence of NXT.”

“I get a lot of comparisons to Daniel Bryan, and trust me, I am flattered by all of them because we mentioned New Orleans and WrestleMania; I watched it at home and watched Daniel Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania achieve his dreams.”

“In the grand spectrum of things in WWE, you are wrestling for that camera and that camera and that camera – and all the cameras they have – and you have to make things work that way because, through that camera, there’s a million people watching.”

“I’ve said many times how big a wrestling fan I am, but all my bias aside as her husband, I’m a huge Candice LeRae fan. I was a huge Candice LeRae fan before we started dating. I was a huge Candice LeRae fan before we got married.”

“Growing up, I was a socially awkward kid who didn’t know where he fit in, and I didn’t have many friends, but I always had wrestling. I always had what was in between those ropes, and that always put a smile on my face no matter what.”

“For me, Philadelphia was always kind of that city you traveled to as an independent wrestler. I traveled there once or twice a month, doing that seven-to-eight-hour drive from Cleveland to Philly just to try and make a name for myself.”

“The fact that I’m still able to wrestle on the indies and yet still do my stuff in NXT, and the fact that I wrestled in front of 15,000 people at the Barclays Center at TakeOver, and then, the following weekend, I was still doing indie shows, is wild.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Johnny Gargano

Gargano remained active in NXT for eight long years and he had been one of the biggest stars of the brand. Had been involved in some excellent rivalries in NXT. One of his biggest rivals of the brand was Andrade and their match from NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia is still considered one of the best matches of his career. He also had an amazing rivalry Adam Cole.

But the biggest rival of his entire professional wrestling career has to be his current Tag Team partner Tommaso Ciampa. At first, he worked as a tag team famously known as DIY. Later, Ciampa betrayed Gargano and they became rivals. The duo presented some amazing matches together and their matches will always remain some of the best matches of their career.

Johnny Gargano Injury

Gargano remained out of action for over 5 months recently and he made his return to form a dream reunion with Tommaso Ciampa. Together they are working as a tag team on Monday Night RAW at this moment and they are doing an excellent job together. The exact reason behind this 5 months long hiatus is never explained. Some sources believe that he was injured during the process.

Other Details

Gargano has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE 2K18. Since then he appeared in every single WWE video game including WWE 2K23 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series. He would definitely appear in the upcoming WWE video game which is WWE 2K24.

Johnny Gargano Salary $500,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Make-A -Wish foundation and more

Johnny Gargano Social Media Accounts

Johnny Gargano is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 686K people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Johnny Gargano Instagram.

Johnny Gargano Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 2CW 2 (22.22%) 2 (22.22%) 5 (55.56%) AAW 12 (44.44%) 0 (0.00%) 15 (55.56%) AIW 51 (55.43%) 4 (4.35%) 37 (40.22%) AIW/Hybrid 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Alpha-1 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Beyond 2 (28.57%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (71.43%) Beyond/SLA 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) CHIKARA 24 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 24 (50.00%) CZW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) CZW/DG USA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Dragon Gate 13 (65.00%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (35.00%) Dragon Gate USA 24 (54.55%) 0 (0.00%) 20 (45.45%) DREAMWAVE 7 (41.18%) 1 (5.88%) 9 (52.94%) EVOLVE 38 (57.58%) 1 (1.52%) 27 (40.91%) F1RST 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) FCP 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) FIP 5 (71.43%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (28.57%) FWE 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GFW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HOG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) IWC 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) NXT 171 (65.52%) 6 (2.30%) 84 (32.18%) PROGRESS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) PWG 10 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 15 (60.00%) ROH 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Smash (Canada) 16 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (20.00%) Smash (Canada)/CHIKARA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Smash (Canada)/CZW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCA 5 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 36 (50.70%) 0 (0.00%) 35 (49.30%) WWNLive 5 (83.33%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (16.67%) WXw 1 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (80.00%) TOTAL 435 (57.62%) 15 (1.99%) 305 (40.40%)

Johnny Gargano Manager

Gargano never worked with any professional manager in WWE but he had been managed by various names throughout his wrestling career. One of the early names who managed him was his tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa, who still manages him during his singles matches. He had also been managed by the likes of Dexter Lumis and Gargano’s wife Candice LeRae.

FAQS

Q. When did Johnny Gargano start wrestling?

A. Johnny Gargano started working in 2005

Q. How tall is Johnny Gargano in feet?

A. Johnny Gargano is 5’9” tall in feet

Q. Who is Johnny Gargano manager?

A. Johnny Gargano does not have a manager, however, he had been managed by various names like Tommaso Ciampa and Candice LeRae

Q. What is current Johnny Gargano song?

A. Johnny Gargano uses the song ‘Rebel Heart’

Q. Who is Johnny Gargano mother?

A. Johnny Gargano’s mother is Adrianne Gargano

Q. Who is Johnny Gargano father?

A. Johnny Gargano’s father was Francis Gargano

Q. Who is currently Johnny Gargano girlfriend?

A. Johnny Gargano is currently married to famous professional wrestler Candice LeRae

Q. Who is Johnny Gargano brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Johnny Gargano worth?

A. Johnny Gargano’s net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many times Johnny Gargano won the NXT North American title?

A. Johnny Gargano had been a three times NXT North American Champion