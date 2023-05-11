MMA legend Josh Barnett who is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion recently shared praise for two times WWE World Champion Bobby Lashley and expressed his desire to see a takedown battle between him and the former ten times WWE World Champion Brock Lesnar.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar had a dream feud recently but it ended in the worst way possible. WWE fans had been looking for this dream feud from decades. Finally, WWE decided to book this feud later last year before the Crown Jewel pay per view event.

Josh Barnett Wants To See A Takedown Battle Between Bobby Lashley And Brock Lesnar

They had their first encounter at the Royal Rumble pay per view event last year but it was featured as a part of a different storyline which was going on between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns and WWE was building this feud for WrestleMania 38 and it was a terrible encounter, however, the match was won by Lashley.

The do did not face each other until Crown Jewel pay per view event. It was also a very weak encounter. For the most part, Bobby Lashley who dominated the match but Lesnar managed to earn a cheap victory. The duo did not continue there feud immediately after this match.

But it returned for the Elimination Chamber pay per view event where the match went to disqualification and that was pretty much it for this dream feud. It was one of the worst booked feuds of the recent time and the fans still believe that WWE could not do any justice to this dream feud.

Josh Barnett who is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion recently spoke to Comedy Store Wrestling where she shared praise for two times WWE World Champion Bobby Lashley and expressed his desire to see a takedown battle between him and the former ten times WWE World Champion Brock Lesnar. He said;

“He’s (Bobby Lashley) such a sick freak, and to the point where if him and Brock Lesnar were to face off and do two-out-of-three for takedowns, I don’t know who’s gonna win. In fact, I might even be convinced to bet on Bobby and that’s not to say that Brock is bad. No, no, no. By no means am I actually casting any aspersions upon Brock Lesnar’s wrestling abilities because I know they are top notch. He’s a stud, guaranteed, I back it.

“He’s one of the sickest athletes I’ve ever come across, an incredible wrestler, I love how smooth he is and how quick his transitions can be and one guy at the gym was gonna spar him and he tells me later, he goes, he sees Bobby across the ring, he’s like, ‘Alright.’ They’re doing MMA sparring, they got the MMA gloves on.

“Looking at him and he feels like, he describes it as Bobby’s on one side of the cage and he’s on the other and Bobby basically makes a level change and goes, ‘There’s no way he’s gonna shoot –’ and all of a sudden, he’s in on him from some insane distance, as fast as he could blink and down he goes.”

