MMA legend Josh Barnett who is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion recently shared massive praise for two times WWE World Champion Bobby Lashley and explained how is amateur wrestling abilities slept on and still he is an incredible wrestler.

Bobby Lashley is indeed one of the best wrestlers in WWE and in the world of professional wrestling right now. He was introduced to WWE in the year 2005 and from the very first day WWE wanted to promote him as a main event star. Soon he was elevated to the main event level as he went to on to win the ECW Championship when the title was treated like an actual World title in WWE.

But he could not survive in the promotion for long as he was believed from WWE in 2008. After his WWE release, he started working in different professional wrestling promotions like TNA Wrestling once again he was treated as a main event star. He also worked in Japan.

In 2018 he made his return to WWE and immediately he was not treated as a main event star. But from early 2021 WWE started to Retreat as a main event star once again. He went on to win the WWE Championship two times, and even after dropping the title he kept his main event status alive.

Josh Barnett who is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion recently spoke to Comedy Store Wrestling where he shared massive praise for two times WWE World Champion Bobby Lashley and explained how is amateur wrestling abilities slept on and still he is an incredible wrestler. He said;

“Bobby is slept on for his amateur wrestling and I wrested Tony Nelson who’s a two-time NCAA Champion. At that time, he’s probably like 250. I’m in on a single and I’m trying to run the pipe and move him around and I step in, elevate him. I’ve torqued his underside leg and I think I got him going down, like I’m gonna score it and somehow like a f*cking cat, you know what I mean?

“With the butter side bread on it like that little meme, he just lands right on his all fours, pops back up, keeps fighting and goes after three different takedown options off of every defense I throw and then finishes and I just go, ‘F*ck you Bobby. That’s some bullsh*t.

“I’m not even gonna pull the athleticism card. I’m just gonna say you’re nuts. It’s insane how much you’re able to manage a sort of thing’ but, I have taken Bobby down before and you know it’s true Bobby. Come on, you gotta know it. You gotta admit it so I’ve taken Bobby down but, the score is still in his favor.”

