Bio

Karl Anderson is an American professional wrestler who is mostly known because of his tag team works along with his tag team partner Doc Gallows aka Luke Gallows. He has worked major professional wrestling promotions like WWE, NJPW, AEW, and TNA Wrestling. Currently, he is under contract with WWE and is active on Friday Night Smackdown.

Karl Anderson Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Anderson is 6’1” and his billed weight is 215 lbs. He was born on January 20, 1980 and currently the former two times WWE RAW Tag Team Champion is 44 year old. He is active in the wrestling world for more than two decades and he has achieved multiple tag team success from the world of wrestling.

Karl Anderson: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Karl Anderson Early Life

Anderson was born on January 20, 1980 and currently he is 44 year old. Asheville, North Carolina is the place where Karl Anderson born. He grew up in Pipestone, Minnesota and he was raised by a single mother along with his younger brother. He attended Mars Hill College in his home state but dropped out to pursue a career in wrestling.

Who is Karl Anderson

Karl Anderson WWE Debut

Anderson made his WWE debut in April 2016 by attacking The Usos. Luke Gallows also made his return to WWE through this segment. They On the very next week on RAW they appeared during a backstage segment featuring AJ Styles. reunited with AJ Styles in this segment. It was the first time they worked together in WWE. On the same night, they Roman Reigns.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Anderson began his professional wrestling career back in 2000 and he started getting trained by Les Thatcher. But he could not make his in ring debut soon after starting his training since he picked up a concussion at the hands of Derick Neikirk which kept him out of action for more than a year. The injury could not let him come back before 2002.

Further Training and Debut

He started training again in 2002 and made his in ring debut in May 2002 against The Zodiac in a losing effort. He wrestled under his real name in his first match. He had matches with Prince Justice, Jimmy Valiant, Chris Harris, Shark Boy, and even against the wrestling legend Jerry Lawler during his early days in the world of wrestling.

Independent Circuit

After working in the independent circuit for around 3 years he got the opportunity to work in National Wrestling Alliance NWA and it was the first big opportunity of his wrestling career. He remained active in the promotion for around 3 years where he was specialized in Tag Team wrestling, even though he had not met his legendary Tag Team partner Luke Gallows yet.

Other Big Promotions

Apart from the NWA, Anderson worked in other major promotions like Pro Wrestling Guerilla and Ring of Honor. He got most of his film while working in NJPW New Japan Pro Wrestling. He signed with the famous Japanese wrestling promotion in 2008 and remained active for eight long years. This is where he earned the biggest success of his career.

Success in NJPW

He remained active in NJPW for over eight years and this is where he founded his biggest identity when he became a member of the Bullet Club in 2012. He also got his Tag Team Partner Doc Gallows who is famous under the name Luke Gallows in WWE. He achieved multiple successes in NJPW, including a total of four IWGP Tag Team Championship title wins.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Karl Anderson Karl Anderson Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Karl Anderson Height 6’1” Karl Anderson Weight 215 lbs. Relationship Status Married Karl Anderson Net Worth $1.4 Million Karl Anderson Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Bald Wrestling Debut 2002 Mentor * Karl Anderson Signature Moves Backbreaker, Scoop Powerslam, Samoan Drop, Rocket Kick Finishing Move(s) Diving Neckbreaker, Swivel Gun Stun Theme Song / Karl Anderson Song / Karl Anderson Music Omen in the Sky Catchphrases *

Karl Anderson Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Anderson is estimated to be somewhere around $1.4 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $640,000 as his annual salary. But the information might not be accurate as his tag team partner Luke Gallows earns $250,000 annually according to reports.

Karl Anderson Family

Anderson was born on January 20, 1980 in Asheville, North Carolina. Wrestling fans make the common mistake that he belongs to the famous Anderson wrestling family which is not right. It is believed that he was raised by a single mother along with his younger brother. No information is available about his father.

Championships and Accomplishments

Anderson has mostly achieved success in the wrestling world as a tag team wrestler. He has won multiple Tag Team championship titles from major wrestling promotions like WWE, NJPW, AEW, and TNA Wrestling. In WWE, he won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship for two times in total.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Luke Gallows, WWE Tag Team World Cup (2019) – with Luke Gallows Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AFW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jay Donaldson AFW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jay Donaldson Impact World Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Doc Gallows, Impact Year End Awards (3 times) Lariato Pro Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Doc Gallows NWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Joey Ryan NWA Heartland States Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA British Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship (1 time) IWGP Tag Team Championship (4 times) – with Giant Bernard (1) and Doc Gallows (3), NEVER Openweight Championship (1 time), NEVER Openweight Championship (1 time), World Tag League (2012) – with Hirooki Goto, World Tag League (2013) – with Doc Gallows, NJPW Strong Tag Team Turbulence Tournament (2021) – with Doc Gallows Nikkan Sports – Best Tag Team Award (2011) with Giant Bernard, Outstanding Performance Award (2012) NWF Heavyweight Championship (2 times), NWF Tri-State Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked 64 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2012 GHC Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Giant Bernard Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Tag Team of the Year (2011) – with Giant Bernard Talk ‘N Shop A Mania 24/7 Championship (1 time) Records Two times WWE RAW Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Anderson started his professional wrestling career as a singles career and he also achieved some singles championship success on the independent circuit and even in the New Japan Pro Wrestling. But later, he teamed up with Doc Gallows aka Luke Gallows after becoming a member of the Bullet Club and since then he is only working as a tag team wrestler. Today, he is one of the biggest tag team stars in the world of wrestling.

Personal Information Table

Karl Anderson Real Name / Full Name Chad Allegra Birth Date January 20, 1980 Karl Anderson Age 44 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Aquarius Birthplace Asheville, North Carolina Nationality American Hometown Asheville, North Carolina School/College/University Mars Hill College Educational Qualification Scholarship in Baseball Religion Christianity Karl Anderson Ethnicity White Current Residence Fairfield, Ohio Hobbies Wrestling, Gymming, Partying, Watching Movies Karl Anderson Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Karl Anderson Movies and TV Shows

Anderson is active in the wrestling world since 2000 and all he wanted to become a professional wrestler from his younger age. He dropped out of college to pursue a career in wrestling. He never wanted to have a career in acting and there is no report on whether he ever appeared in any movies or television series.

Karl Anderson Wife

Anderson is currently married to Christine Bui. The exact year of their marriage is not known. Christine Bui is of Asian descent and Anderson refers her as “hot Asian wife”. The couple is living happily together and they have five sons together. Anderson shares photos of her family regularly on the internet.

Success in WWE

WWE Debut

In 2016 Anderson signed with WWE for the first time in his wrestling career and he had been treated as a tag team wrestler in the promotion. He was brought into WWE along with his Tag Team partner Luke Gallows. This was Anderson’s first run in WWE but Gallows worked in the promotion before. He had a brief run in WWE before coming back to the promotion in 2016.

Tag Team Success in WWE

Gallows and Anderson were promoted as one of the top tag teams of WWE of the time and together they were famously known as The OC. Later, AJ Styles also joined their team to make it a faction to remind the fans of their New Japan Pro Wrestling days. AJ Styles had been treated as the leader of this group who had been a two times WWE World Champion.

Gallows and Anderson on the other hand received strong Tag Team success. They won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship two times in total and they had been promoted as one of the top tag teams of the time. They remained active in the promotion until 2020. During the time WWE released a lot of their employees due to covid-19 pandemic. Gallows and Anderson were two of the victims.

Release, Return to NJPW and AEW Debut

After getting released from WWE in 2020, they returned to Impact wrestling together where they were already pretty successful before. They had been a three times Impact Tag Team Champion. In 2021 they returned New Japan Pro Wrestling for the first time in five years. They even made a number of appearances in All Elite Wrestling in 2021.

Return to WWE, Recent Days

In October 2022, the OC returned to WWE to reunite with AJ Styles, and this time they also got a new teammate in the form of Mia Yim. But unfortunately, Gallows and Anderson could not receive regular bookings after their return much like a lot of wrestlers are suffering under Triple H. They had been sent to the NXT recently. We hope to see them getting regular bookings in the main roster soon.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Karl Anderson

Anderson had been treated as a tag team wrestler in WWE and he mostly had tag team rivalries in the promotion. From 2016 to 2020, he was one of the serious contenders for the WWE Tag Team championships along with his Tag Team partner Luke Gallows. During the time they are biggest rival had been The New Day. These two legendary teams had some excellent matches together.

After returning to the promotion, they instantly confronted the Judgement Day to have an amazing feud with the faction. Their stable also expanded after Mia Yim joined in. The feuds lasted for months and it was definitely one of the most entertaining feuds of Anderson’s career. After the end of this feud, the OC struggled to receive regular bookings.

Karl Anderson Injury

Anderson came into the world of professional wrestling in the year 2000 and he was receiving his training from Les Thatcher. But soon after he started to receive his training, he picked up a concussion by the hands of Derek Neikirk and it came kept him away from action for a long time. He could not make his in ring debut before May 2002.

Other Details

Anderson has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE 2K17. Since then he has appeared in multiple WWE video games including WWE 2K24 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series. He is rated 72 in this video game.

Karl Anderson Salary $640,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Social Media Accounts

Anderson is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 375.6K and his Instagram has a stunning following of 685K. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Karl Anderson Twitter, Karl Anderson Instagram.

Karl Anderson Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AEW 10 (83.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (16.67%) AJPW/NJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) APW 1 (16.67%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (83.33%) CMLL/NJPW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GFW 6 (85.71%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (14.29%) Impact Wrestling 38 (60.32%) 1 (1.59%) 24 (38.10%) IWA-MS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 435 (57.16%) 2 (0.26%) 324 (42.58%) NJPW/RevPro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NOAH 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) NWA 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) NXT 3 (60.00%) 1 (20.00%) 1 (20.00%) PWG 7 (41.18%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (58.82%) PWS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) RevPro 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) ROH 3 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (62.50%) ROH/NJPW 2 (33.33%) 1 (16.67%) 3 (50.00%) Talk N’ Shop 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) Wrestling Retribution Project 3 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (62.50%) WWE 130 (36.21%) 9 (2.51%) 220 (61.28%) WXw 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) TOTAL 654 (51.29%) 14 (1.10%) 607 (47.61%)

Karl Anderson Manager

Anderson did not work with any professional manager in WWE. He has mostly worked as a team with Luke Gallows, Mia Yim and AJ Styles. He gets regularly managed by his teammates during his singles matches. When he works as a team with any of his teammates, his other teammates manage him. He also manages his teammates during their matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Karl Anderson start wrestling?

A. Karl Anderson started working in 2002

Q. How tall is Karl Anderson in feet?

A. Karl Anderson is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Karl Anderson manager?

A. Karl Anderson currently gets regularly managed by his tag team partner Karl Anderson and stable mates AJ Styles and Mia Yim

Q. What is current Karl Anderson song?

A. Karl Anderson uses the song ‘Omen in the Sky’

Q. Who is Karl Anderson mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Karl Anderson father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Karl Anderson girlfriend?

A. Karl Anderson is currently married to Christine Bui

Q. Who is Karl Anderson brother?

A. Karl Anderson has a younger brother but his name is not known

Q. How much is Karl Anderson worth?

A. Karl Anderson’s net worth is something around $1.4 million

Q. How many times Karl Anderson won the WWE RAW Tag Team title?

A. Karl Anderson had been a two times RAW Tag Team Champion