Former WWE star and a former WWE United States Champion Ken Anderson who was mostly famous by the name of Mr. Kennedy recently talked about Olympic gold medallist Gable Steveson and shared his experience on training him. He explained how Steveson picked things up.

The Olympic gold medallist Gable Steveson appeared in WWE for the first time in 2021 and on the same year, he was given a chance to work in WWE. When WWE organized the draft 2021, Steveson got drafted into WWE Raw. But his draft went on to become one of the worst draft picks in WWE history.

Ken Anderson Praises Gable Steveson And Discusses Training Him, “He’s Really Taken To It”

Despite being drafted to WWE Raw, he never appeared on the Monday night show of WWE in two long years. It was one of the most unplanned and pointless drafts ever. Clearly he was not ready for WWE, still, the promotion decided to draft him. This decision of WWE faced major criticism from both fans and critics.

However, there are rumors that Steveson is so close to making his WWE debut and he has all the potential to be a top star of the promotion. A number of fans want to compare him with professional wrestling legend Kurt Angle and they hope Steveson goes on to become a legend like him in WWE.

Gable Steveson Was Drafted To Monday Night RAW Back In 2021

Ken Anderson who was mostly famous by the name of Mr. Kennedy recently spoke to the Kurt Angle Show podcast where he talked about Olympic gold medallist Gable Steveson and shared his experience on training him. He explained how Steveson picked things up. He said;

“He’s really taken to it. He’s one of those guys, I remember, he took his first bump, and I told him, ‘Get up this way,’ and he got up the wrong way. Before I even said anything, he just went, ‘Oh–‘ reversed himself back down and did it almost perfectly the first time.

“People will often say that Kurt took to the business like nobody they’ve ever seen before, that he got it immediately, and you got not only the athletic side of things, but you got the showmanship, the storytelling, and the character stuff. I feel like Gable is on that path. He can do great things. He’s young. He’s very young, but he’s already a man. You know, he’s very young, but when I’m talking to him, he seems you’re talking to an old soul like he’s in his 30s.

“[I trained Tiffany Stratton]. I did, yeah. For the first six months that she started. There’s a couple of other people in WWE, too. Von Wagner, Javier Bernal. There’s a couple. Then in AEW, Dante and Darius Martin was our first graduate actually at The Academy, Dante Martin, Julia Hart.”

H/T and transcribed by Fightful