Ken Patera Remembers Andre The Giant And Discusses What He Remembers Of Him, “I Wrestled Him 600 Times!”

Professional wrestling legend and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Patera who is also a former NWA American Heavyweight champion recently looked back at the late great wrestling legend Andre The Giant and shared wild stories about the WWE Hall of Famer.

Andre The Giant is considered as one of the biggest legends of professional wrestling who started his professional wrestling career in the 60s. He earned multiple championships and accomplishments from all over the world of professional wrestling in his 30 year career.

He has an amazing record of having a 15 year long undefeated streak. This is considered as one of the longest undefeated streaks in professional wrestling history. It was finally beaten by Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III on the legendary main event of the show.

Andre passed away in January 1993 and it was pretty unfortunate. He definitely had a lot more to offer. He is considered as one of the biggest big men in professional wrestling history. He is the second tallest wrestler in WWE history as well. Andre The Giant will remain Immortal in the hearts of professional wrestling fans.

Ken Patera who is also a former NWA American Heavyweight champion recently spoke to James Walsh of Wrestling Epicenter where he looked back at the late great wrestling legend Andre The Giant and shared wild stories about the WWE Hall of Famer. He said;

“I wrestled Andre the Giant 600 times! Do you want to know how I know how many times I wrestled him? He told me! One time, in the WWF, a young guy came up to me and asked me if I ever wrestled that guy over there. He was pointng at Andre on the other side of the locker room.

“I said, “Andre? Yeah, a couple of hundred times.” Andre heard and shouted over, “600 times, boss!” He was right. Vern Gagne used to have Battle Royal season in October and in those battle royals, it usually came down to myself and Andre and we would wrestle a little bit before he threw me over the top rope. That is probably about 30 right there. But, between all the territories, all the way to the Mid Atlantic, Jim Crockett’s territory… Anyway, before I trail off. Yeah, we wrestled 600 times!”

“Andre and I would always place Cribbage. If we played 10 games, I would be lucky if I won 4. So, I asked him to teach me to get better so maybe we could make it a 50, 50 split and I could be more competitive.”

