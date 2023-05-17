Professional wrestling legend and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Patera who is also a former NWA American Heavyweight champion recently looked back at wrestling The Immortal Hulk Hogan and shared the experience of seeing him for the first time.

When Hulk Hogan started his journey to be the top star in the world of professional wrestling, Ken Patera was already on his prime and an established name. He was a huge name during the time and younger wrestlers dreamt of sharing the ring with the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Ken Patera Remembers Wrestling Hulk Hogan, “I’ll Never Forget It”

During the time, Patera was wrestling the biggest names of the world of professional wrestling like Bruno Sammartino for the WWE World Championship. Hulk Hogan was a still trying to find success when Patera was on his prime. Receiving a push from him was a big boost for Hulk Hogan.

Patera was a big name in the world of pro wrestling and won multiple championships like the WWE Intercontinental championship. He has also worked on major promotions like the NWA and AWA. He retired from in ring action in the 1990s. Patera is still remembered as one of the best heels in the wrestling industry.

Ken Patera who is also a former NWA American Heavyweight champion recently spoke to James Walsh of Wrestling Epicenter where he looked back at wrestling The Immortal Hulk Hogan and shared experience of seeing him for the first time. He said;

“I had seen Hulk Hogan’s first match in the WWF in 1980. I’ll never forget it. Allentown Fairgrounds. He had come up to me and said, “Hi, you’re Ken Patera.” I said, “Yes I am!” He told me he had wrestled in Florida and I watched his match. It was horrible! Just horrible! I was like, “God! Where did this f***ing bum come from!”

“But, he was just green. He had only been wrestling for maybe not even a year at that point. But, after a while, a short while, he started to get it… And, he followed the process! Everything you do in life, I don’t care if it is selling cars or being a brain surgeon, there is a process! If you don’t follow the process, you don’t make it! That is what life is all about. You don’t go off doing a bunch of hair-brained stuff or else you end up being a dumb f***! (laughs) You’ll never amount to shit!

“Look, I’m 80 years old. If I see someone that has potential, I’ll give them my advice. If I see someone who doesn’t have any potential, I’ll say “f*** them!” I won’t even waste my time! But, anyone who ever asks me for advice, 99% of the time, I’ll give it. But, life is a process. Follow the process and you’ll succeed at whatever you’re going to do in life.”

