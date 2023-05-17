Professional wrestling legend and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Patera who is also a former NWA American Heavyweight champion recently talked about the book “The Weight of the World” and give information about it. He also revealed where to find his new book.

Ken Patera is a legend of professional wrestling who earned massive success outside WWE as well. He has a successful career in the weightlifting division along with participating in the world’s strongest man competition of 1977. He achieved multiple successes wherever he stepped foot.

Ken Patera Talks About His New Book And Reveals Where To Get It

Patera is widely considered one of the best heels during his time in the world of professional wrestling. He worked throughout the 70s and 80s and he earned massive success mostly as a negative character. He was even a big rival for the WWE World Championship against the great Bruno Sammartino.

He has worked in some of the biggest promotions in the world of professional wrestling like WWE, NWA, and AWA. He earned multiple Championship from all over pro wrestling including the WWE Intercontinental championship. He retired from in ring action in the 1990s.

Ken Patera who is also a former NWA American Heavyweight champion recently spoke to James Walsh of Wrestling Epicenter where he talked about the book “The Weight of the World” and give information about it. He also revealed where to find his new book. He said;

“Well, I’m almost 80 years old. So, do the math on that one! But, I’ve had friends bitching and complaining at me for 40 years, and that is not an exaggeration, wanting me to put pen to paper! So, I decided it was time…. I quit drinking.

“That was the worst thing that I ever did. Oh God! I’ve been drinking all of my life. But, that’s not a bad thing, that’s a good thing. I’ve always had control of all of my faculties… Never hurt anybody, never bothered anybody. I was a good drunk! (laughs)”

“I created a new website. Wait until you hear the name…. It is KenPatera.com! I’m a long way from new York. I live in Northern Minnesota. So, if you order it through my site, I can personalize it and autograph it for my fans. And, actually, I’m doing real, real well with the sales of the book!”

