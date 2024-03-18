Ken Shamrock: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Ken Shamrock is a retired American professional wrestler and a retired Mixed Martial Artist. He worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling and won multiple prestigious championships like WWE Intercontinental Championship and the King of the Ring tournament of 1998. He was also a famous mixed marital artist and has an excellent record.

Ken Shamrock Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Shamrock is 6’1” and his billed weight is 212 lbs. Shamrock was born on February 11, 1964, and currently, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is 60 years old. He had a short career in the world of professional wrestling but even in a short amount of time, he earned massive popularity and success.

Ken Shamrock Early Life

Shamrock was born on February 11, 1964, and currently, he is 60 years old. Warner Robins, Georgia is the place where Ken Shamrock born. Shamrock had a very difficult childhood. At the age of 10, he ran away from home and got stabbed by a child and he ended up in the hospital. He got kicked out of the house by his father at the age of 13 and he started stealing and robbing to survive.

Ken Shamrock WWE Debut

Shamrock made his debut in an episode of RAW in February 1997. He was addressed as “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” on his debut. At WrestleMania 13, he played the role of the Special Guest Referee during the Submission match between “The Hitman” Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13. Shamrock’s first match in WWE was against Vernon White and Shamrock received a squash victory in his first match.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Shamrock started his training for professional wrestling under Buzz Sawyer, Nelson Royal, and Gene Anderson who were some of the biggest wrestling trainers of the time. He made his in ring debut in Royal’s North Carolina-based Atlantic Coast Wrestling promotion and the first ring name he used was Wayne Shamrock.

Early Wrestling Career

He later moved to South Atlantic Pro Wrestling after his previous promotion folded. The promotion he moved to was promoted under the banner of the North American Wrestling Association. Here, he got a new ring name called Vince Torelli and he mostly played a heel persona. He also got a new nickname “Mr. Wrestling.”

MMA Career

In 1990 he moved to Japan and he earned massive success in Japanese professional wrestling promotions as well. From 1992 he started competing in mixed martial arts as well and he mostly earned his success from MMA. He remained active in the field of MMA for years and he had been massively successful.

Return to Pro Wrestling

After joining MMA he stopped professional wrestling. She remained active on MMA until 1996 and he earned massive success and popularity. In 1997 he returned to the world of professional wrestling and this time holding the biggest giant of them all; the World Wrestling Federation. He joined WWE as a babyface.

WrestleMania 13

He did not join in ring action instantly after returning to professional wrestling. He was already pretty famous because of his MMA background and he had been addressed as “The World’s Most Dangerous Man”. His first major work in WWE was working as the special guest referee during the mega match between “The Hitman” Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin. It was a submission match and it is considered one of the best matches in WrestleMania history.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Ken Shamrock Ken Shamrock Nick Names The World’s Most Dangerous Man Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Ken Shamrock Height 6’1” Ken Shamrock Weight 212 lbs. Relationship Status Married Ken Shamrock Net Worth $1.5 Million Ken Shamrock Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 1989 Mentor * Ken Shamrock Signature Moves Belly-to-Belly Suplex, Frankensteiner, Sleeper Hold, Scoop Powerslam Finishing Move(s) Ankle Lock Theme Song / Ken Shamrock Song / Ken Shamrock Music The Ultimate Catchphrases *

Ken Shamrock Net Worth & Salary

Shamrock did not remain active in the world of professional wrestling for a long time but even in a short amount of time he achieved a lot of success. The current net worth of the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion is something around $1.5 million according to reports. He is currently not signed with any professional wrestling promotion so he does not receive any salary from any promotion.

Ken Shamrock Family

Shamrock was born on February 11, 1964, in Warner Robins, Georgia. His father was Richard Kilpatrick and he was a United States Air Force enlistee. Diane Kilpatrick was his mother who was a waitress and dancer. She had her first son at the age of 15. Shamrock had a very difficult childhood. He was stabbed by another child at the age of 10 and he was kicked out of the house at the age of 13 by his step father. He had other difficulties too.

Championships and Accomplishments

Shamrock was active in the wrestling world for a short time period but even in this short period, he won some big championship titles. The first major championship he won was the WWE Intercontinental Championship and before that he won the King of the Ring tournament of 1998. He also won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in TNA Wrestling.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWF Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Big Boss Man, King of the Ring (1998) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) NWA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Gauntlet for the Gold (2002 – Heavyweight), TNA Hall of Fame (2020) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (1997), Ranked No. 8 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1998, Ranked No. 226 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003 SAPW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), SAPW Heavyweight Title Tournament (1991) Records One times WWE Intercontinental Champion, One time NWA World Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Shamrock’s younger brother Frank Shamrock was also a successful mixed marital artist who has an excellent record in the field of MMA. He was a big name in the Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC and has a very impressive record of 23 victories among 35 fights with 10 defeats and 2 draws. He announced his retirement in June, 2010.

Personal Information Table

Ken Shamrock Real Name / Full Name Kenneth Wayne Kilpatrick Birth Date February 11, 1964 Ken Shamrock Age 60 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Aquarius Birthplace Warner Robins, Georgia Nationality American Hometown Warner Robins, Georgia School/College/University Shasta College Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Ken Shamrock Ethnicity White Current Residence Reno, Nevada Hobbies Not known Ken Shamrock Tattoo *

Ken Shamrock Movies and TV Shows

Shamrock appeared in a 1997 American direct-to-video martial arts action film named Champions. Shamrock played a major role in this movie and his performance in this movie was pretty impressive. It was a low budget movie and it was not a success either. He also appeared as a guest star on various movies and television series like That 70s Show and Grace Is Gone.

Ken Shamrock Wife

Shamrock is currently married to Tonya Kilpatrick. They have known each other since their childhoods. Shamrock was previously married to Tina Ramirez and together they had four children. They got divorced in 2004. After his second marriage, Shamrock now a father of seven children and ten grandchildren. He is a step father of three of his seven children.

Main Event Success

Return to In Ring Action, Early Feuds

After WrestleMania 13, Shamrock made his return to in ring action. His first match in WWE was against Vernon White whom he totally squashed. Shamrock’s first official feud in WWE was against Vader. Their feud also continued in Japan and it gave Shamrock a big boost. He also had an excellent feud with The Hart Foundation throughout 1997.

WWE PPV Debut

His performances in these feuds made things pretty clear that WWE had big plans for the former MMA star. His first pay per view match in WWE was a 10 man tag team match where he teamed up with Goldust, The Legion of Doom (Animal and Hawk), and Stone Cold Steve Austin to take on the team of The Hart Foundation. The event was In Your House 16: Canadian Stampede and it was the main event of the show.

Mid Card Push

He received a very strong mid card push in WWE following this event as at the SummerSlam event of the same year, he challenged the British Bulldog for the WWE European Championship. He failed to capture the championship at the mentioned event as he lost the match via disqualification. He even challenged Bret Hart for the WWE World Championship in an episode of RAW following this event. But he failed to win the championship as the match went to no contest.

Feud with The Rock, King of The Ring

From early 1998 he started a feud with The Rock over the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He challenged The Rock multiple times including at WrestleMania XIV, but he could never win the Intercontinental Championship from The Rock. He won the King of the Ring tournament of 1998 which made things clear that WWE did not give up on him.

Intercontinental Champion, Final Days

In October 1998, Shamrock finally won the WWE Intercontinental Championship by winning a tournament. In the meantime, he also turned heel for the first time in WWE when he joined the Corporation. He remained a valuable member of the WWE roster until 1999 and surprisingly he was released after that. He tried to continue his wrestling career through different promotions but things did not go pretty well after his WWE career ended. At this moment he is not active in any wrestling promotion.

Iconic Quotes From Ken Shamrock

“There’s no question in my mind that the times I was in my prime, I was the most well-rounded fighter out there – or in the world. I was the one who knew how to kickbox. I did kickbox and muay thai, I competed in events in Japan, and I was a submission specialist. Going into the UFC for the first time, I was the most well-rounded fighter there.”

“I captured Tag Team, Intercontinental, Rookie Of The Year, King Of The Ring, everything but the heavyweight title. I would hope that, somewhere down the road all the differences would be put aside and allow me to come back and at least get a shot at the heavyweight title, and I hope Brock Lesnar has it, cause I’d like to come after him.”

“I will tell you what, the Rock was my nemesis. We did enough for each other; we put each other over to be famous. If we didn’t have that feud with each other, we wouldn’t have had the success we both had in pro wrestling. We really did build each other. I’m very thankful we had those opportunities and those matches.”

“In my professional career, every time I jumped into an organization, I always reached the top and the title. I know with NWA with Jeff Jarrett, TNA, I was their first heavyweight champion, so I was able to reach that pinnacle. With Pancrase, I was their first champion and was also able to bring it to the U.S. using my character.”

“In my career, if you follow my career and watched everything that I’ve ever done from the time I was in high school to where I’m at now, I’ve always been able to reach the pinnacle. In football, I was able to win championships and go to bowl games in college, be an All-American linebacker, and there were a lot of things I was able to accomplish.”

“Everybody knows how to get prepared for an MMA fight. Everybody knows what the other person is going to do. Whereas when I did it, MMA was really style against style. Things you hadn’t seen before, you’d see for the first time. People didn’t know how to train properly for it, and the coaching wasn’t there yet, either.”

“I’ve been very fortunate to be at the startup of a lot of different things. I was the startup of the Pancrase organization in Japan. Became a big figure over there. Then I was in the UFC and was at the startup of that, and I was a big figure in that. Twice. Not only in the beginning but also when it was taken over.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Ken Shamrock

Shamrock had a very short career in WWE but even in a short amount of time, he had some excellent rivalries with some of the top stars of WWE. One of his early rivals in WWE was the former three times WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vader. Together the duo had some excellent matches and their rivalry even continued in Japan. Vader really helped Shamrock to become one of the top stars of WWE during his time.

The Hart Foundation had also been one of the early and best rivals of Shamrock’s career. But arguably, the biggest rival of Shamrock’s career has to be none other than “The People’s Champion” The Rock. The duo mostly feuded for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. They had multiple matches for the championship including at WrestleMania XIV but Shamrock could never beat The Rock for the mentioned Championship.

Ken Shamrock Injury

One of the earliest feuds of Shamrock’s WWE career was against Vader and together they had some excellent matches. Their feud even continued in Japan and while having a match in Japan, Shamrock suffered from internal bleeding from a lung infection and a rib injury. It took him out of action for a number of months but thankfully, he recovered totally from it. Vader was awarded the TKO victory in this match.

Other Details

Shamrock has appeared in various video games as playable characters. He has appeared in both WWE and UFC video games. His first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWF War Zone. Since then, he has appeared in various WWE video games. The latest WWE video game he appeared in was WWE 2K24 which is also the latest WWE video game installment. He also appeared in a number of UFC and MMA video games. The first video game he appeared in was WCW vs. the World and he appeared as a fictional character named Sharlock.

Ken Shamrock Salary N/A Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Ken Shamrock Social Media Accounts

Ken Shamrock is active on Instagram from a verified account. There is an account on Twitter by his name which is not verified, even though it is believed to be his real account. His Twitter account has a total following of 170.4K and his verified Instagram has a total following of 101K. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Ken Shamrock Twitter, Ken Shamrock Instagram.

Ken Shamrock Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Battleground Championship Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FMW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Impact Wrestling 4 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (60.00%) JCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) McAloon Productions 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) N/A 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NJPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) NWA TNA 3 (50.00%) 2 (33.33%) 1 (16.67%) TNA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) UPW 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWF 135 (58.44%) 20 (8.66%) 76 (32.90%) WXw 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 148 (56.92%) 23 (8.85%) 89 (34.23%)

Ken Shamrock Manager

Shamrock never worked with any professional manager in WWE but when he was a member of ‘The Corporation’ faction, especially, ‘The Union’, he had been managed by his teammates regularly. The Union was a sub-group of The Corporation consisting of top stars of the time like The Big Show, Mankind, Test, and of course Shamrock.

FAQS

Q. When did Ken Shamrock start wrestling?

A. Ken Shamrock started working in 1989

Q. How tall is Ken Shamrock in feet?

A. Ken Shamrock is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Ken Shamrock manager?

A. Ken Shamrock does not have a manager, however, he had been managed by his Corporation teammates during the time

Q. What is current Ken Shamrock song?

A. Ken Shamrock uses the song ‘The Ultimate’

Q. Who is Ken Shamrock mother?

A. Ken Shamrock’s mother was Diane Kilpatrick

Q. Who is Ken Shamrock father?

A. Ken Shamrock’s father was Richard Kilpatrick

Q. Who is currently Ken Shamrock girlfriend?

A. Ken Shamrock is currently married to Tonya Kilpatrick

Q. Who is Ken Shamrock brother?

A. Frank Shamrock is the brother of Ken Shamrock who has also been a famous Mixed Martial Artist

Q. How much is Ken Shamrock worth?

A. Ken Shamrock’s net worth is something around $1.5m

Q. How many times Ken Shamrock won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. Ken Shamrock had been a one time WWE Intercontinental Champion