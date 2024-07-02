Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently looked back at the Classic Hulk Hogan vs The Rock match from WrestleMania X8 and shared his insight on why this match is one of the best matches in WrestleMania history. Nash himself is one of the biggest legends of WrestleMania and he performed in multiple WrestleMania events as well.

Over the years WWE has produced some amazing matches in the WrestleMania event which is considered the biggest event in professional wrestling history. Some of the matches are definitely considered dream matches like the epic clash between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant from WrestleMania III which is still considered one of the biggest matches in professional wrestling history.

Kevin Nash Explains the Unforgettable Moments of a Classic WrestleMania Match

WrestleMania has also produced some once in a lifetime matches like the Undertaker versus Shawn Michaels matches from WrestleMania 25 and WrestleMania 26. It has also been the house of the biggest shockers in the wrestling World Like the end of the streak of the Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to action after 19 long years.

One of the biggest dream matches that the promotion has ever produced was Hulk Hogan vs The Rock which was booked at WrestleMania X8. This still remains one of the best matches in professional wrestling history. Most of the fans believe that this match should have been the main event of that night.

There were also rumors that WWE was looking forward to book a dream match between Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania X8. But for some reason, this match could not be booked and the substitute for this match was another dream match and it was between The Rock and Hulk Hogan. As a result, the two men delivered one of the best worked matches in wrestling history.

Former WWE World Champion Kevin Nash recently looked back at the epic clash between Hulk Hogan and The Rock from WrestleMania X8. The two times WWE Hall of Famer explained this was one of the best matches in WrestleMania history. Speaking on his Kliq This Podcast, the retired professional wrestler explained;

“Hogan and Rock [had] a match at WrestleMania 18 that’s pretty epic — that whole run,” Nash said. “Hogan came out of that — to me, he entrenched himself across three generations as the generational star. He looked like a million bucks and he was probably 48 years old when he got in the ring that night in Toronto.” Said Kevin Nash.

Credit “Kliq This”

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.