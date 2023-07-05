Kevin Owens is one half of the current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions and recently, he reached the biggest milestone of his career. After he main evented WrestleMania 39, he became one of the fewest names who featured on the main events of back to back WrestleMania events.

Headlining WrestleMania is considered of the biggest honours any professional wrestler could ever achieve. Owens’s name will now be remembered along with the legends and top names like Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, John Cena, and Roman Reigns.

Kevin Owens’ Joyful Journey: From Dreamer to Achieving The Biggest Career Milestone

There are other top stars who has main evented multiple WrestleMania but headlining consecutive WrestleManias is very rare and it is only achieved by eight wrestlers as of now and Kevin Owens is one of them. No doubt this is the biggest milestone the former Universal Heavyweight Champion.

Both of the mentioned matches he featured are massive. Owens has expressed his happiness on featuring these matches multiple times. Recently, he spoke to Love Wrestling where he was once again asked about this amazing career milestone and he expressed his joy about it. Here is what he had to say;

Kevin Owens Main Evented Two Consecutive WrestleManias

“It sounds like I’m trying to get out of it easily [from answering the question], but there’s really no words to describe either experience,” Owens said. “The best way I can describe it, is when I look back at both of these nights, I kinda can’t believe they happened, you know? That I found myself in those situations, in that spot, getting to do that, and the circumstances [of] both years were so incredible.”

“I think it’s still more unbelievable to me that I wrestled Stone Cold Steve Austin 19 years after his last match — in the main event of WrestleMania,” Owens admitted. “That’s just … I don’t know. It’s one of those pinch yourself to make sure it’s real kinda moment. I’ve done that a lot over the last year-and-a-half since it happened. But, both those moments are things I’ll look back on when I’m done and think, ‘I was very, very lucky to get to experience those things.'”

Both of his WrestleMania main event matches hold special meaning. In the first one, he wrestled Stone Cole Steve Austin who returned to action through this match after nineteen long years. And the latest one was also pretty special as this was the first main event in WWE WrestleMania history which was scheduled for the Tag Team Championships.

Credit “Love Wrestling”

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.