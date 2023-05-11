Former WWE NXT star Killian Dain who received the NXT Year End Award for the best Tag Team in 2017 recently talked about a potential return to WWE and revealed that he did not want to return to the promotion anymore because they have released him once and he did not believe them anymore.

Killian Dain is a Scottish professional wrestler who started his professional wrestling career at a very young age in 2004. He mostly worked on the independent circuit throughout his career and he won a lot of championships from all over the indies.

Killian Dain Reflects On A Potential Return To WWE

Dain got his big call in 2016 when he got to sign for WWE and he started working on the NXT which is the development territory of the promotion. He teamed up with Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe and together they were famously known as Sanity. Their team was pretty famous in the NXT.

But they could not get any success on the main roster as they were sent back to the NXT once again soon after getting main roster call up. Dain was one of the victims of the covid-19 pandemic budget cut of WWE when the promotion released a lot of big stars, he was one of them. Currently he is active on the main roster.

Killian Dain who received the NXT Year End Award for the best Tag Team in 2017 recently spoke to WrestlingNews.Co where he talked about a potential return to WWE and revealed that he did not want to return to the promotion anymore because they have released him once and he did not believe them anymore. He said;

“If you do, then you do, but right now I’m focused on what I’m doing. I’m focused on Progress Wrestling, I’m focusing on everywhere I’m going because I get to choose my own path right now. I get to choose everything I want to do, that’s why I’m not beholden to anybody, except for my wife in fairness.

“Honestly, if it happens, you know it’d be a conversation we could have and whatever else but at the end of the day, they let me go once before. I don’t trust them, I don’t believe… I don’t wake up every morning hoping for that call because listen, they had me there, I had the time of my life.

“I got to wrestle some of the best in the world, I got to travel with Eric [and Alexander Wolfe], some of the best experiences of my life. But you know, they ended that for their reasons and I’ve been able to have the time of my life this last year, so. I’ve been having the time of my life this last year. As you know, I’ve been able to say no to promoters, I’ve been able to do things that I wasn’t able to do for six years.”

