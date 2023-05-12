Former WWE NXT star Killian Dain who received the NXT Year End Award for the best Tag Team in 2017 recently talked about WWE legend Randy Orton and massive praise for the Legend Killer. Dain called Orton a great locker room leader and hoped to see him back in action soon.

Randy Orton is one of the biggest legends of WWE and in the world of professional wrestling who still holds the record of winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the youngest age. He is the son of the legendary professional wrestler “Cowboy” Bob Orton.

Killian Dain Shares Massive Praise For Randy Orton

He is a 14 times World champion in WWE and he is only behind John Cena who had a total of 16 reigns. She got his main event status in WWE in only two year time and after getting into the main event status WWE kept on promoting him as a main event star. Throughout his WWE career he managed to keep his main event status alive.

After WrestleMania 38 he picked up a big injury that sidelined him from action for over 1 year. At a point It looked like it might end his career forever. Before going out with injury he was doing Tag Team feuds along with Matt Riddle. We hope to see Orton continuing his professional wrestling career for at least another decade.

Killian Dain who received the NXT Year End Award for the best Tag Team in 2017 recently spoke to WrestlingNews.Co where he talked about WWE legend Randy Orton and massive praise for the Legend Killer. Dain called Orton a great locker room leader and hoped to see him back in action soon. He said;

“Randy was an incredible locker room leader and [a] great [person] to be around because… you hear all of these stories about them and they’re just not true. He was wonderful to all of us, watching him wrestle every night on the house shows and stuff like that was fucking incredible because he’s outstanding at what he does.

“I think that I learned to appreciate him more the more I saw him as well because he always had great matches and everything else, but the way he took his time and orchestrated the crowd, he was literally a level above everybody.

“I’m hearing that he’s having back issues, I’m really hoping it’s not true because he’s maybe the most important person on that roster right now and I’m hoping that he’s able to push through it, what a worker he is. What a leader.”

H/T and transcribed by Fightful