Kurt Angle: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Kurt Angle is an American professional wrestler who worked in various professional wrestling promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling. He has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling and he is also a WWE Hall of Famer. He is considered one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry.

Kurt Angle is the first ever Olympic Gold Medalist who performed in WWE. His billed height in the promotion is 6’0” and he weighs 220 lbs. He was born on December 9, 1968 and currently he is 54 year old. He wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 35 where he lost to former WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin.

Kurt Angle Early Life

Angle was born on December 9, 1968 and currently he is 54 year old. Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania was the place where Kurt Angle born. Angle had four elder brothers and a sister. His father was a construction worker and he died in a construction accident and Kurt was only 16 year old then.

Who is Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle worked as an amateur wrestler and a professional wrestler. He is also the first ever Olympic gold medalist to work in the professional wrestling world. He was extremely famous in the world of pro wrestling and he had also been a multi times WWE World Champion. Apart from WWE, he has also worked in TNA Wrestling where he has also been a six times World Champion. He is retired from in ring action.

Kurt Angle WWE Debut

Angle made his WWE debut back in 1999 in an episode of WWE Heat where he featured in a segment with Tiger Ali Singh. Later that year, he wrestled his first match against Shawn Stasiak. It was his televised WWE debut as he wrestled in some dark matches against some big names before making his on screen debut.

Professional Wrestling Career

Wrestling Debut

Kurt Angle made his WWE debut back in 1998 but not as a wrestler. In March, 1999 he featured in an in ring segment with Tiger Ali Singh where he ended up attacking and beating down Tiger. He already started his developmental work in WWE during the time. He also featured in some dark matches against the likes of Brian Christopher and Owen Hart.

In Ring Debut

He made his on screen in ring debut in WWE back in November, 1999 against Shawn Stasiak. He had an impressive victory in this match and he continued working in WWE as a regular star. He worked as a heel in his early days and WWE looked to have big plans for him from the very first day he joined the promotion.

Championship Success

His first Championship success came in February, 2000 when he defeated Val Venis in an episode of Smackdown to win the WWE European championship. On the same month he also won the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He got to hold both the Intercontinental and European Championships at the same time.

World Champion

His next Big success arrived at King of the Ring when he got to win the prestigious tournament. Things were pretty clear that WWE had big plans for Angle. Before that he lost both of his Intercontinental and European title at WrestleMania 2000. He won his first WWE Championship at the No Mercy event of the same year where he defeated The Rock.

His success in WWE continued as he kept on winning big matches against some of the biggest stars of the promotion. She was one of the biggest faces of the promotion during the famous WWE vs Alliance storyline of 2001. He won multiple championships during the time like the World Championship, of course, and also the WCW Championship along with the WCW United States Championship.

Feud with Brock Lesnar

After the initial brand split of WWE in 2002, he started working on SmackDown. He was one of the biggest faces of the blue brand of WWE after the brand extension. At WrestleMania XIX, he defended the WWE championship on the main event of the show against Brock Lesnar. This was also his first and only WrestleMania main event.

After losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XIX, he continued to feud with Brock and it went on till SummerSlam. The feud ended with a victory in Angle’s pocket. He continued to have excellent matches and feuds after the mentioned event, and he kept on winning championships.

Various Storylines

In 2004, he worked as the General Manager of Smackdown for a number of months as a part of a storyline and he did a phenomenal job. He is still considered one of the best heels in the history of professional wrestling. He was one of those wrestlers that fans loved to hate during his prime.

Decision to Leave WWE

In 2006 WWE decided to reopen ECW and Vince McMahon wanted Angle to be the face of the newly resurrected ECW. Prior to that, he defended the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22. But he was not happy with McMahon’s proposal and on the same year he decided to leave WWE.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Kurt Angle Kurt Angle Nick Names The Wrestling Machine Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Kurt Angle Height 6’0” Kurt Angle Weight 220 lbs. Relationship Status Married Kurt Angle Net Worth $30 Million Kurt Angle Eye Color Blue Hair Color Bald Wrestling Debut 1999 Mentor * Kurt Angle Signature Moves Double leg takedown, European uppercut, Moonsault, German Suplex, Belly to Belly Suplex Finishing Move(s) Ankle lock, Angle Slam Theme Song / Kurt Angle Song / Kurt Angle Music Medal Catchphrases It’s True, It’s Damn True

Kurt Angle Net Worth & Salary

In spite of being one of the biggest stars of his time, Angle is definitely one of the richest professional wrestlers. According to reports from caknowledge.com, Angle’s current net worth is $30 million. He is currently retired from action and he earns a compensation of $350,000 per month as per insidesport.in.

Kurt Angle Family

Angle currently lives with his wife Giovanna Yannotti and his five children in Giovanna Yannotti, the place where he was born. His first two children were from his previous marriage with Karen Smedley who divorced him in 2010. One of the five of children was adopted.

Championships and Accomplishments

Angle has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. He has been six times the World champion in WWE as well as a grand slam champion. He has also been pretty successful in TNA Wrestling where he won many prestigious title along with a total of six TNA World Heavyweight Championships.

Kurt Angle Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WCW Championship (1 time), WCW United States Championship (1 time), World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WWF/WWE Championship (4 times), WWE Tag Team Championship (1 time, inaugural) – with Chris Benoit, WWF European Championship (1 time), WWF Hardcore Championship (1 time), Fifth Grand Slam Champion, King of the Ring (2000), 10th Triple Crown Champion, WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2017) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) The Baltimore Sun – Best Worker of the Decade (2010), Cauliflower Alley Club – Future Legend Award (2000), IWGP Heavyweight Championship (1 time), George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2012, Special honoree (2015), Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2021, Power Pro Wrestling – PPW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Comeback of the Year (2003), Feud of the Year (2000) vs. Triple H, Feud of the Year (2003) vs. Brock Lesnar, Feud of the Year (2007) vs. Samoa Joe, Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (2001), Match of the Year (2003) vs. Brock Lesnar in an Iron Man match on SmackDown! on September 16, Match of the Year (2005) vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2000), Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (2003), Rookie of the Year (2000), Wrestler of the Year (2003), Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2001, SoCal Uncensored – Match of the Year (2000) vs. Christopher Daniels on September 13, 2000 (Ultimate Pro Wrestling), TNA World Heavyweight Championship (6 times, inaugural), TNA World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Sting (1) and A.J. Styles (1), TNA X Division Championship (1 time), King of the Mountain (2007, 2009), Second TNA Triple Crown Champion, TNA Hall of Fame (2013), TNA Year End Awards (5 times), Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Gimmick (2000), Best on Interviews (2002), Best Technical Wrestler (2002), Feud of the Year (2003) vs. Brock Lesnar, Match of the Year (2002) with Chris Benoit vs. Edge and Rey Mysterio at No Mercy on October 20, Most Improved (2000), Most Outstanding Wrestler (2001–2003), Readers’ Favorite Wrestler (2002–2003), Wrestler of the Year (2002), Wrestler of the Decade (2000–2009), Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 2004) Records First Olympic Gold Medalist to perform in WWE

Personal life & Lifestyle

Angle married Giovanna Yannotti in 2012 and they are living happily since. Together, they have three children, and one of them was adopted. Angle also has two children from his previous marriage with Karen Smedley. All five children of Angle live with him whereas Karen lives with her current husband Jeff Jarrett.

Kurt Angle cars – No Information Available

Personal Information Table

Kurt Angle Real Name / Full Name Kurt Steven Angle Birth Date December 9, 1968 Kurt Angle Age 54 Relationship Status Married Kurt Angle Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Birthplace Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania Kurt Angle Nationality American Kurt Angle Hometown Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania School/College/University Mt. Lebanon High School, Clarion University of Pennsylvania Educational Qualification Graduate Kurt Angle Religion Christianity Kurt Angle Ethnicity Italian, Irish, English, German, and Lithuanian Current Residence Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania Kurt Angle Hobbies Watching American Football and Soccer, playing the drums Kurt Angle Tattoo Eagle tattoo on his back

Kurt Angle Movies and TV Shows

The Olympic Gold Medalist worked in multiple movies in movies and television series, however, he could not become successful in his acting career as his professional wrestling career. He appeared on the lead role in some movies like River of Darkness. He also appeared in multiple television series.

Kurt Angle Wife

Kurt Angle is currently married to Giovanna Yannotti since 2012. Previously, she was married to Karen Smedley who became pretty famous during her TNA Wrestling run. During her TNA run, she divorced Kurt and got married to Kurt’s on screen rival in TNA; Jeff Jarrett. Karen and Jeff have been married to each other since 2010.

Transition to TNA, Return to WWE

TNA Debut

When Kurt Angle joined TNA Wrestling in 2006, the promotion was doing an excellent job. It was receiving excellent TV ratings and viewership every week. TNA Wrestling was the biggest competitor of WWE during the time. Angle became their biggest signing of the time and was the highest earner of the promotion as well.

Becoming the Biggest Star of TNA

He started his TNA Wrestling career by setting a huge mark. He broke the undefeated streak of Samoa Joe in his debut match for the promotion. Things were pretty clear that the promotion signed him to build him as their top star, and that is exactly what they did; Angle became the biggest star of TNA Wrestling.

He spent a total of ten years in TNA Wrestling and became one of the biggest names of the promotion. He was involved in multiple big feuds and storylines throughout his decade long TNA Wrestling career and after he left the promotion in 2016 he never went back. He was definitely a big reason behind the success of the promotion.

Other Promotion

After leaving WWE he worked in multiple other promotions apart from TNA Wrestling. He also worked in Japan where he worked in some amazing matches. He also had a big match against Brock Lesnar at Japan where he made Brock Lesnar submit by his Ankle Lock finisher. But he still believes that he should have never left WWE in 2006.

Return to WWE – Hall of Fame

In 2017 he made his return to WWE as an inductee of WWE Hall of Fame class of the same year. It was also he is return to the promotion as a legend. At first, he did some non wrestling roles, like working as the General Manager of Monday Night RAW, and getting to see him back in Live television in WWE was really fun.

Soon he started working in the ring, but it was pretty clear that he had lost his touch. Throughout this time period, he kept on working as a babyface, but the fans who knew what he was actually capable of, wanted to see him turn heel and do what he does best. But it was pretty unfortunate that he never turned heel in WWE again.

Retirement

His fans were not happy with the way WWE gave him his farewell. At WrestleMania 35 he faced Baron Corbin and it was his retirement match. He was shown no respect by Corbin in this match. It is rumored that the original booking of this match was even worse, but later WWE decided to change it, maybe it seemed extremely harsh to them.

After this match he never worked in the ring for any professional wrestling promotion. His health stopped supporting him and he had no other choice but to retire in real. Right now at the age of 54, he rests in his home. But somewhere in the hearts of his millions of fans, there is still a belief that the Olympic Hero would return to action again one day.

Iconic Quotes From Kurt Angle

“It took me a few years to explain to my colleagues and my mentors and the people that I looked up to and I wrestled that I’m not in wrestling anymore. I’m in sports entertainment. Pro’ wrestling doesn’t mean that we’re saying we’re a step up above amateur wrestling, because there’s nothing above Olympic wrestling.”

“The Olympics is not really about the sport, it’s about the story behind the person. You keep the sport relatively simple to understand – let the fans understand that a takedown is 1 point, a turn is 2, a pin and the match is over. Keep it simple, and keep the story on the individual.”

“Pro wrestling was there, and I was good at it, thank God. I started getting a lot of offers, but unfortunately, at WWE I was under a tight leash. I think it had a lot to do with The Rock making the transition, and me possibly being the next guy – you know, the company didn’t want to lose another top performer.”

“The hard part for me was being an Olympic gold medalist and having that persona; you don’t see too many Olympic gold medalists go into acting. It’s actually even more difficult. You’re not taken very seriously, and you’re looked at in a different light, so it was kind of hard for me to go straight from Olympics into acting.”

“Pro wrestling is not fake; it’s sports entertainment. We go out there and we perform, and a lot of what we do out there is real, but we’re not going to insult anyone’s intelligence – there is a predetermined winner. It’s just the fans don’t know who it is, and that’s what makes it so intriguing.”

“Amateur wrestling, you can go by instinct. Pro wrestling, you have to memorize, and you have to go by what moves you said you were going to do. Sometimes you have to feel the crowd and do the moves at the right time and know the timing and tell a good story.”

“You go from Olympic wrestling into pro wrestling, and it’s a very difficult transition, but if you make it, you can earn a great living while at the same time giving amateur wrestling a lot of exposure by being on TV every week. Fans know where you came from.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Kurt Angle

Angle had multiple big feuds throughout his professional wrestling career. One of the biggest Rivals of him remained Eddie Guerrero. Their feud from 2004 was excellent and one of the most entertaining storylines of the year. It is not much remembered to this date but this would always remain one of the best feuds of his career.

About the other feuds, Angle vs Brock Lesnar feud from 2003 was also pretty entertaining. Angle also featured on the main event of WrestleMania XIX along with Brock Lesnar which was the big part of this feud. Angle also had an excellent feud with Samoa Joe in TNA Wrestling and this one is also believed to be one of the best feuds of his career.

Kurt Angle Injury

Angle suffered multiple injuries throughout his career but the one that was most memorable was the hamstring injury from 2004. His injury was utilized into a storyline as he became the General Manager of Smackdown. He continued his feud with Eddie Guerrero with this injury storyline ongoing. It was extremely entertaining.

Other Details

When Angle was 16 year old, his father, who was a crane operator died during the construction work of Fifth Avenue Place. Angle has four elder brothers, among one of them is a former professional wrestler Eric Angle who had a very short professional wrestling career of three years only.

Social Media Accounts

Angle is active on both Twitter and Instagram with his verified account. His Twitter account a total following of 1.3 million and on his Instagram account has a following of 1.7 million. To stay in touch with the WWE Hall of Famer, click on these links; Kurt Angle Twitter, Kurt Angle Instagram.

Kurt Angle Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) IGF 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NEW 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) NJPW 6 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (25.00%) NWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) OVW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) RevPro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TNA 238 (57.49%) 22 (5.31%) 154 (37.20%) UPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UR Fight 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WCPW 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 128 (50.20%) 12 (4.71%) 115 (45.10%) WWF 216 (54.55%) 19 (4.80%) 161 (40.66%) TOTAL 598 (54.91%) 53 (4.87%) 438 (40.22%)

Kurt Angle Manager

Angle had multiple managers in time to time, sometimes by even his fellow wrestlers. One of the early and best managers she had was Stephanie McMahon who did an amazing job during the late Attitude Era. They had an excellent love triangle storyline with Triple H and it is still believed one of the best heel vs. heel storylines in wrestling history.

