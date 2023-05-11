Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle who is a former six times World champion in WWE recently shares massive praise for his former rival in WWE The Rock and said that he believed that The People’s Champion could still deliver 30 minute matches.

Kurt Angle is one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling. He started his professional wrestling career back in 1999 under WWE after his excellent spell in the Olympics 1996.

Kurt Angle Thinks The Rock Can Still Provide 30 Minute Match

He was instantly pushed as a main event start and he rightfully deserve it. He was a perfect professional wrestler. After winning a total of six world championships in his 7 year spell of WWE, he decided to leave the promotion.

In 2006 he decided to join the life and promotion of WWE back in the time Total Nonstop Action wrestling aka TNA wrestling. He is arguably the biggest star in the history of TNA wrestling.

Kurt Angle Wants The Rock To Return To Action

Angle spend more time with TNA than he spent with WWE. He made an instant impact when he defeated the undefeated streak of Samoa Joe, who was one of the few big names that was created by TNA wrestling.

In his decade long TNA career, he achieved a lot of success including a total of six TNA World Heavyweight Championships and other championships as well. He has always been portrayed as the biggest star of the promotion, and indeed he was what they wanted him to portray as. In 2017, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Kurt Angle who is a former six times World champion in WWE recently spoke on his Kurt Angle podcast where he shares massive praise for his former rival in WWE The Rock and said that he believed that The People’s Champion could still deliver 30 minute matches. He said;

“He really trains hard, and he has been able to keep his body young and active. When you watch him train, he does a lot of not just weight training and stuff, he does a lot of plyometrics and stuff like that. I believe that he could still wrestle.

“I believe if he wants to do it, he could put in a good 30-minute match at WrestleMania. I don’t doubt that for a second. He’s able to take care of his body as much as he has lately. I don’t see it being a problem for him.”

H/T and transcribed by Fightful