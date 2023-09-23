LA Knight: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

LA Knight is an American professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE. The 40 year old professional wrestler is currently one of the most famous WWE stars right now and he earned a lot of fame among the WWE Universe in a very short amount of time. He also worked in other promotions like Impact Wrestling and won multiple championships. We are hoping to see him winning championship in WWE too.

LA Knight Height, Weight, Age & More:

Knight is currently 40 year old and he was born on November 1, 1982. He is billed at 185 cm in WWE. He weighs 240 lbs. Hagerstown, Maryland is the place where LA Knight born. He has worked in major wrestling promotions like Impact Wrestling and National Wrestling Alliance apart from WWE.

Early Life

Knight had been a childhood wrestling fan and it is reported that he had been watching wrestling since the age of three only. He is the youngest of three siblings. He studied in the North Hagerstown High School and he graduated from the mentioned school. He had been a childhood wrestling fan.

Who is LA Knight

LA Knight is a famous professional wrestler who currently works in World Wrestling Entertainment. He is active in WWE since 2021. He worked in the NXT for a year before making his main roster debut in 2022. Before joining WWE, he worked in several other promotions. He was pretty famous in Impact Wrestling under the ring name of Eli Drake

LA Knight WWE Debut

Most people think Knight made his WWE debut in 2021 but he worked in WWE for the first time during the Ruthless Aggression Era mostly as a jobber. He worked in the WWE performance center during the time. He made some on air and off air appearances in WWE during the time, such as teaming up with Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose in 2006 in a handicap match against The Big Show. It was a dark match. He also appeared in other dark matches during his first run in WWE

LA Knight Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Knight worked in various pro wrestling promotions including the likes of Impact Wrestling and National Wrestling Alliance. He was pretty successful in everywhere he went. He even worked in WWE early in his career as a development talent and also made several appearances.

Success Before WWE

Knight worked under various ring names before joining WWE. He worked as Eli Drake in Impact Wrestling where he won multiple prestigious championships including the likes of Impact World Championship, and Impact Tag Team Championship. He achieved other big success too. He also won the NWA World Tag Team Championship while working in NWA.

Return to WWE

In 2021, he was brought back by WWE and he was given a new ring name called LA Knight. He started working as a heel in the NXT and he became a household name in the development territory of WWE. His feud with Cameron Grimes became quite famous since it was for the prestigious Million Dollar Championship. Knight even won the Million Dollar title once during this feud. But he was never as successful in NXT as he is right now

Ring Name LA Knight LA Knight Nick Names The Megastar Profession(s) Professional Wrestler LA Knight Height 6’1” LA Knight Weight 240 lbs Relationship Status Married LA Knight Net Worth $5 Million LA Knight Eye Color Hazel Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2003 Mentor Paul Bearer Signature Moves Leaping elbow drop, Neckbreaker, Skylord Slam Finishing Move(s) Blunt Force Trauma Theme Song / LA Knight Song / LA Knight Music Welcome To LA Catchphrases Let Me Talk To Ya, …..With Everybody saying….. LA Knight….. Yeah!

LA Knight Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from www.caknowledge.com, Knight earns $0.5 Million + per annum in WWE right now with his monthly salary being something around $50,000 +. The mentioned site also reports that the net worth of ‘The Megastar’ is something around $5 Million right now.

LA Knight Family

Knight is married to fitness instructor Michelle Yavulla and they are in a long term relationship. They live in Orlando, Florida happily together and they also have two dogs. There is no information currently available on his parents.

LA Knight House

Championships and accomplishments

Knight won multiple championships from various wrestling including different independent circuit promotions too. He had been a former Impact World Champion as well as a former NWA World Tag Team Champion. But he could manage to win only one championship from WWE so far. He won the Million Dollar Championship during his feud with Cameron Grimes

LA Knight Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) Million Dollar Championship (1 time), SummerSlam Slim Jim Battle Royal (2023) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) CWFH Heritage Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA Heritage Tag Team Championship (2 times), Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship (1 time), FSW Heavyweight Championship (2 time), EWF Heavyweight Championship (1 time), HWA Television Championship (1 time), M1W Tag Team Championship (1 time), NWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 32 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2018, PWR Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Impact World Championship (1 time), Impact World Tag Team Championship (1 time), TNA King of the Mountain Championship (1 time), UCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Gimmick (2022) as part of Maximum Male Models Records Won the first ever Summerslam Slim Jim Battle Royal in 2023

Personal Life & Lifestyle

As mentioned above, Knight currently lives in Orlando, Florida along with his long time partner Michelle Yavulla who is a fitness instructor. It is reported the couple own two dogs. It is also reported that he is youngest of the three siblings. Knight is also a lifelong wrestling fan and he is watching wrestling since the age of three.

He always wanted to be a pro wrestler.

LA Knight Real Name / Full Name Shaun Ricker Birth Date November 1, 1982 LA Knight Age 40 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Scorpio Birthplace Hagerstown, Maryland Nationality American Hometown Hagerstown, Maryland School/College/University North Hagerstown High School Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity LA Knight Ethnicity Not publicly known Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies Playing Basketball, Playing Poker with friends LA Knight Tattoo None

LA Knight Movies and TV Shows

Knight appeared in some television shows like The Hero which is a TNT reality show hosted by The Rock. He also appeared in Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the episode titled “Boyle-Linetti Wedding”. He also appeared in Netflix Drama GLOW. Apart from that, he appeared as playable characters in WWE 2K22 and WWE 2K23 video games. With his rising popularity, we can expect him to appear in TV shows and movies in future.

LA Knight Wife

As mentioned previously, Knight married Michelle Yavulla who is a fitness instructor. The couple is in a long time relationship and they live together in Orlando, Florida. The couple also own two dogs.

Main Roster Success

Max Dupri – Maximum Male Models

Knight joined the main roster back in 2022 with a completely new gimmick called Max Dupri. He was playing the character of a talent agent. Maximum Male Models was his agency and his clients were Mace and Mansoor. He also had an on screen sister named Maxxine Dupri.

The character was not very well received and as soon as Triple H became in charge of WWE creative, he reverted back his previous character, LA Knight. Knight himself admitted that there were concerns about his age previously and that was the reason why he was not given a run as a wrestler at first. He did not wrestle in any match while playing this gimmick

Feud With Bray Wyatt

It took a little time but slowly we went on to become one of the most famous stars of WWE among the WWE Universe. But it was not really very easy for him. His rivalry with Bray Wyatt almost killed his potential and his future. It would be counted as one of the worst feuds of his entire career. But thankfully he recovered from it. Not only recovered from it but turned out to be the most over WWE star.

Rise of LA Knight

It did not take much time for him to become the most over wrestler among the WWE Universe and that was mostly because of his crazy mic skill. His catchphrases also became extremely famous among the fans. Majority of the fans are looking forward to see him receiving a major push, they would not even mind a decent mid card push for him either.

WWE also realized his crazy support and it looks like they have finally decided to award him with a solid mid card push. At SummerSlam, they organized a 25 man Battle Royal which he won. Right now he is doing a feud with former two times WWE world champion The Miz and majority of fans are looking forward to see him receiving a mega push in the near future. We seriously hope WWE does not kill his fame like they did with some other over star in the past

Iconic Quotes From LA Knight/Eli Drake

“I’m not the average 40 year old. I haven’t gone through the ringer. I haven’t had a bunch of surgeries or injuries.”

“I’m loving life, making money doing what I love to do, making good money and living comfortably. I drive a corvette and live in L.A., baby!”

“One of my biggest gripes with wrestling in the last decade is it has seen a lot of silly, goofy characters. I feel like every other match is a comedy spot, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but I think if there is a comedy spot, it should be special.”

“I think that there is eventually going to transition in to a way where – I think cable is eventually going to go the same way as just regular radio. Where people still listen to it, it still exists, but for the most part, they’ve got MP3, they’ve got satellite radio, they’ve got Pandora.”

“You know, Billy Corgan has a big vision. He has a great idea for what he wants to do and how he wants to distribute it and I have always liked Billy and Dave Lagana’s platform as far as being more character-driven and just kind of let us do our own thing and let the talent be talented.”

“I’ll be 100 percent honest, any time I’ve been given a promo, I’ve used three to five percent of it, which is usually what are the bullet points, what’s the direction I’m going in, what points do I need to get across, what am I putting over, and that’s it.”

“Guys who have tried to come from football have tried and failed and they have fallen hard. I’ve got a good feeling that is the problem we are going to have with DeAngelo Williams but we will see and maybe he will tough it out.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries

Knight did not get many feuds since joining WWE but one of his early successful feuds was against Cameron Grimes from NXT. The first proper feud he had in the main roster was against Bray Wyatt and it would always be remembered as one of the most infamous feuds of his career.

He had random matches with random wrestlers in spite of being extremely famous but he is recently doing a big feud with The Miz. This feud can definitely help him to build himself as a top star, something that the fans are badly waiting to see. We are hoping to see him getting involved in bigger feuds in the near future. A lot of fans are already hoping to see a feud between Knight and Roman Reigns

LA Knight Injury

Knight did not pick any major injuries since joining WWE, thankfully.

Other Details

Knight enjoys playing Basketball a lot. It is one of his biggest hobbies. He also loves playing the game of poker with his friends in his free times.

Social Media Accounts

Knight is active on Twitter with a following of 140.4K. The Megastar is also active on his verified Instagram account with a total following of 312K followers. The way his popularity is increasing, his following on these accounts are likely to grow more in the future. You can catch him on his account by clicking here; LA Knight Twitter. LA Knight Instagram.

LA Knight Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAA 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) Bar Wrestling 3 (30.00%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (70.00%) BCW/Impact 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) BTW (Cali)/Impact 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) FIP 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) GFW 7 (58.33%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (41.67%) House Of Hardcore 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Impact Wrestling 28 (54.90%) 1 (1.96%) 22 (43.14%) Impact/BCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Impact/IWR 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact/Lucha Underground 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Impact/PPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Impact/WrestlePro 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Impact/Wrestling Revolver 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact/Xcite 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) IWF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) King Of Indies 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NOAH 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA 10 (83.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (16.67%) NXT 13 (30.23%) 1 (2.33%) 29 (67.44%) ROH 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) The Crash 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TNA 20 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 40 (66.67%) UPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) UWN/NWA 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) WrestleCade 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WrestlePro 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Wrestling Retribution Project 2 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (66.67%) WWE 16 (29.63%) 0 (0.00%) 38 (70.37%) TOTAL 116 (41.13%) 3 (1.06%) 163 (57.80%)

LA Knight Manager

Knight currently does not have any managers but he worked with ‘The Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase for a short amount of time during his NXT run as a part of a storyline which also included former NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes.

FAQS

When did LA Knight start wrestling?

LA Knight started working in 2003

How tall is LA Knight in feet?

LA Knight is 6’2” tall in feet

Who is LA Knight manager?

LA Knight currently does not have any manager

What is current LA Knight song?

LA Knight uses the song ‘Welcome to LA’

Who is LA Knight mother?

No information available yet

Who is LA Knight father?

No information available yet

Who is currently LA Knight girlfriend?

LA Knight is currently married to Michelle Yavulla who is a fitness instructor

Who is LA Knight brother?

He is the younger of the three siblings

How much is LA Knight worth?

LA Knight’s net worth is something around $3m

Whom did Knight last eliminate to win Summerslam Battle Royal?

Knight last eliminated Sheamus to win Summerslam Battle Royal.

What was Knight’s ring name in Impact Wrestling?

Knight was known as Eli Drake in Impact Wrestling