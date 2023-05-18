WWE has a crowded roster of over a hundred wrestlers in the main roster only and most of them are active in either RAW or Smackdown. NXT has a separate roster of over seventy active wrestlers. Here we would look at all the WWE stars that are out with various injuries right now including Big E and Bray Wyatt.

The former WWE Champion Big E is out of action for more than a year. He picked up a scary neck injury in an episode of Smackdown just before WrestleMania 38 and still there is no confirmation on his return. Big E’s teammate Kofi Kingston is also out with a knee injury for a number of months. Big E could make his return to action in a couple of months.

Latest WWE Injury Updates: Who’s In and Who’s Out of Action, Big E, Bray Wyatt, And More

Bray Wyatt is one of the biggest names that is out of action for no confirmed reason. Some media sources are claiming that the former three times WWE World Champion is out with injury, and some are claiming he was not being able to settle any agreement with WWE. There is no news on Bray Wyatt’s return currently, there is not even any news on if he would ever return.

R Truth is another injured name in WWE right now who is out with a torn quadriceps injury for nearly a year. He might make his return soon, however, his role after return is not confirmed. Former two times NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is also injured out with a hip issue for quite a long time. Rumours suggest he would return soon.

Big E Picked Up Neck Injury Last Year before WrestleMania 38

WWE legend and former 14 times WWE World Champion Randy Orton is out with a terrible back injury more than a year. The injury is sustaining and there are some awful rumours that he might not be able to return to action ever again. This would be really heart breaking if he has to retire at such a young age.

Former WWE United States Champion Robert Roode is also out of action for a number of months. He recently had a successful neck surgery. We hope returns to action soon. There are some injuries among women as well.

One of the newest NXT call ups Indi Hartwell is currently out with sprained ankle. Former five times WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is also out of action as the 31 year old is currently diagnosed with skin cancer treatment. Former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Carmella is also out of action but she is out on maternity leave and not injured.