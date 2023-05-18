Legendary Wrestler “Superstar” Billy Graham Succumbs to Illness at 79

Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham passed away at the age of 79. The former WWE World Champion was having health issues from quite a long time. He even mentioned his liver transplant in 2002 in his autobiography.

It was reported in April that the 79 year old former professional wrestler was hospitalized for over four months and he lost over 80 pounds for infection in his ears. In April 30, reports came out that Graham had acute kidney failure and dehydration and he was also battling organ failure.

On Monday, his wife Valerie Coleman revealed that his doctors were looking forward to remove his life support but Valerie refused it. And Finally the unfortunate happened. “Superstar” Billy Graham is no longer with us. WWE paid homage to the legend on their Twitter page.

Eldridge Wayne Coleman who was mostly famous under the ring name of Billy Graham started his professional wrestling career back in 1969. He made a lot of fans in a very short amount of time for his excellent physique and amazing in ring work. He had a brief body building career before joining the world of professional wrestling.

He worked in some of the biggest promotions in the world of professional wrestling like the NWA, AWA, and WWWF which we address as WWE today. He had a long career in wrestling as he kept on working till 1989 but he had to quit working in ring because of his health conditions.

Billy Graham Was Struggling From Health Issues For A Long Time

Billy Graham is one of the fewest wrestlers to hold the WWE World Championship during the time when the title was known as WWWF Heavyweight Championship. Winning the title during those days was extremely difficult. He ended the second World title reign of the great Bruno Sammartino to win the title.,

Apart from the WWE World Championship, Billy Graham won multiple big titles like the IWA World Heavyweight Championship, NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship, and many other titles. In 2004, Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Team Sportzwiki shares deepest condolences to the family of “Superstar” Billy Graham. May his soul rests in peace.