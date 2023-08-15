There is no doubt that LA Knight is the most over wrestler in WWE right now. Most of the fans are looking forward to seeing him becoming the top star of the promotion. But the journey to become the most over star for Knight was never easy. He himself admitted that there were concerns over his age at first. But Triple H decided to push him as a wrestler.

Even after he started working as a wrestler in the main roster, it never looked like WWE had any big plans for the Megastar. slowly he turned out to be one of the most famous stars of the promotion, and that was mainly because of his amazing mic skill. The fans at this moment are badly looking forward to seeing him getting a main event push, or at least a decent mid card push.

Lessons from the Past: Wrestling Legends’ Advice on Nurturing LA Knight’s WWE Journey

A lot of wrestling figures are expecting to see him become the next big star of WWE. One of those figures is the WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff who had been a great admirer of LA Knight lately. Bischoff said that WWE should not rush into anything with Knight and they should push it slowly. Speaking on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, he said;

“I think without having any insight from anybody in WWE. I’ve never had this type of discussion with anybody in WWE, but having competed against them and worked with them for a number of years, both as a talent and being around backstage and a part of the process, as well as being an executive for a cup of coffee. I think there’s a feeling in WWE that you don’t rush. Don’t go too fast because going too fast can ruin it.

“You want to make sure the audience is actually buying in. I think they bought in regardless of what’s going on internally or not going on internally in WWE. I do believe that Paul Levesque has the experience and has seen what happens when you don’t listen to the audience and don’t let the audience dictate what they really want. He’s also seen what happens when you rush somebody too quickly.

“Yeah. And they’re not ready for that spot. And I think LA Knight has found himself, number one, he individually as a pro has found his sweet spot. And I think the timing is such in WWE that he’ll move along quicker than perhaps he would have a couple of years ago. Yeah. I mean, again, I sound like I’m beating up on social media wrestling fans, and, and that’s because I am, and I choose to because most of them fucking deserve it.

“Okay. Put the belt on him right away, make him a world champion. And then what bitches, then what, where does he go from there downhill. That’s where he goes from there. Let him grow into that role. Yeah. Much like they’re doing with Cody [Rhodes]. They’re forcing the audience to demand it. That’s called getting someone over you, morons.

“That’s how it’s done. And man, why not just sit back and enjoy the ride for however long the ride lasts instead of getting to the destination and not knowing where to go next? I mean, that’s, that’s internet booking. That’s why internet booking doesn’t work, because you’re reacting to what the internet wants and what the internet says. Tony Khan listening. That’s why you don’t listen to the internet and you go with what works.”

LA Knight has started receiving pretty strong bookings lately. He won a 25 Man Battle Royal at SummerSlam which was definitely a pretty big deal before transitioning to the main event scene. Right now he is doing a big feud with the formal two times WWE World Champion The Miz. This might turn out to be one big step before leaping toward the bigger picture. We would love to see him win multiple championships in WWE.

