Lita: Age, Height, Weight, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Lita is a semi retired American Professional wrestler who mostly earned her fame from WWE during the Ruthless Aggression era and the famous Attitude Era. She is a former four times WWE Women’s champion and was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. She was one of the most influential WWE stars of all time.

Lita Height, Weight, Age & More:

Lita’s billed height in WWE is 5’6″ and she weighs 135 lbs. She was born on April 14, 1975 and she is currently 48 year old. She had a comparatively short career in professional wrestling but even in a short career she became one of the most famous names in the entire WWE Universe and she is still considered one of the best.

Lita Early Life

Lita, whose real name is Amy Christine Dumas or simply Amy Dumas was born on April 14, 1975. Fort Lauderdale, Florida is the place where Lita born. She attended many schools throughout her childhood and received multiple degrees. She loved playing guitar and she even worked as a roadie for a band during his early days.

Who is Lita

Lita is a WWE legend and a WWE Hall of Famer who worked in WWE during the famous Attitude Era of the promotion and also during the Ruthless Aggression Era. She has been a four times WWE Women’s champion as well as a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. She is indeed one of the biggest names in the world of women’s wrestling.

Lita WWE Debut

Dumas made her debut in early 2000 in an episode of Sunday Night Heat where she accompanied Essa Rios who got to win the WWE Light Heavyweight Championship on this night. In her early days she used to accompany Essa Rios. Later she started to team up with her real life boyfriend Matt Hardy. Her actual debut place back in 1999 as a part of Godfather’s ho-train.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Dumas traveled to Mexico to learn wrestling. In 1999 she returned to United States and worked on various independent circuit promotions, mostly as a valet. During that time she was known as Angelica. On the same year she started working in 1999 where she had been portrayed as the onscreen girlfriend of Danny Doring. She had been addressed as Miss Congeniality in ECW.

Debut in WWE

She was active in the promotion for a number of months and she worked on various storylines. While working in ECW, she made her WWE debut as a part of the Godfather’s ho-train. In February 2000, she made her WWE Debu as Lita where she accompanied another debuting star Essa Rios who won the Light Heavyweight Championship in his debut match.

The Hardy Boyz

On the same year, she started to accompany The Hardy Boys. We must not forget that Matt Hardy was the real life boyfriend of Dumas during the time. She was gaining massive popularity among the fans mostly because of her beauty, her unique style, and of course her high flying abilities; something that was quite uncommon in women in those days.

First Women’s Championship

She started to work in the ring as well in the same year and she was doing an amazing job. She also started a feud with Stephanie McMahon. On August, 2000, she defeated Stephanie McMahon to win the WWE Women’s Championship. This was also her first WWE Women’s Championship and the fans loved every moment of her.

But after dropping the title to Ivory after 2 months in an episode of Smackdown, she had to wait over 3 years to get another Women’s Championship success. During the time she was mostly doing non titles feuds and even when she was challenging for the title she failed to win. But overall she was doing a fantastic job and her fans were totally pleased with her.

Ruthless Aggression Era

During the time she missed action for a number of months and she made her returns during the early days of the Ruthless Aggression Era. But she was mostly doing non title feuds at the early days and she also teamed up with Matt Hardy during the time. She was working both in ring and as a part of a different storyline.

Storyline with Kane

That storyline was with WWE Legend Kane and it also featured Matt Hardy it was a love triangle storyline where Kane was getting attracted towards Lita and the Big Red Machine forcefully impregnated Lita. Her love interest Matt Hardy was fighting Kane for the right. Finally at SummerSlam a match was set between the duo where the winner gets to marry Lita.

Lita Net Worth & Salary

Dumas is a legend of WWE and she is also a WWE Hall of Famer. She got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2014. According to reports from Sportskeeda, her current net worth is somewhere around $4 million. The site also reports that she earns $500,000 from WWE per year.

Lita Family

Amy Dumas was born on Fort Lauderdale, Florida and she is the daughter of Christine Dumas and Michael Dumas. She attended multiple schools in her childhood and she is a graduate. She never got married to anyone, however, she dated multiple relationships including some top WWE stars.

Championships and Accomplishments

Lita won multiple championships in WWE but unfortunately during her time there were not enough options in championships for women. She had been a four times WWE Women’s champion and she also won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship recently. She is also one of the most influential wrestlers of WWE.

Personal life & Lifestyle

Dumas did not marry anyone but she had multiple relationships time to time. She dated Matt Hardy in 1999 and while being in a relationship with Matt Hardy, she got romantically involved in a relationship with WWE Legend Edge. Later she dated Shane Morton who was her fellow band member. Later, she also dated wrestling legend CM Punk.

Lita cars – At this moment, Dumas has two luxury cars; a Cadillac Escalade worth $88,595 and Chevrolet Suburban worth $73,800.

Movies and TV Shows

Dumas has worked in various television series like Dark Angel and Fear Factor. She never considered acting as a potential career. But she has appeared in multiple video games as playable characters like WWE SmackDown! Shut Your Mouth, and WWE SmackDown! Here Comes The Pain.

Lita Husband / Boyfriend

Amy Dumas is not married to anyone right now. She never got married. But she got into multiple relationships in time to time. She dated Matt Hardy since 1999 but she got into a romantic relationship with her fellow worker Edge in 2005. WWE later portrayed this real life drama in wrestling storyline. She also dated former WWE star CM Punk.

Heel Turn, Retirement

Ultimately, Kane defeated Matt Hardy and married Dumas. She did not want to marry Kane, neither did she want to live with him. But after a mistake from Gene Snitsky, Lita lost her child and she also started to get affectionate towards Kane. She supported Kane in his Battle against Snitsky which Kane won.

Heel Turn, Alliance with Edge

This storyline was pretty much messed up and it had a lot of flaws. It faced terrible backlash from the fans and the critics. Later, Dumas dumped Kane and started a new relationship with Edge. This was the first time in her career when she turned heel. Needless to say, she did an amazing job as a heel. Nobody expected she could be such an amazing heel.

As long as she remained active in WWE in her first run, she kept on working as a heel. As much as she gained popularity and fame from the fans, she also managed to get immense heat. She was a fantastic heat overall. She always helped Edge in his dirty works. He will definitely remain one of the best managers The Rated R Superstar ever had

Retirement

She also worked in the ring during the time and after her real life best friend Trish Stratus announced her retirement in 2006, Dumas also took retirement soon from in ring action. She retired as a heel and she did not get a very good reaction while taking her retirement. A lot of fans still believe that she deserved better treatment during her retirement.

Return, Feud with Becky Lynch

She kept on making returns for sporadic appearances every now and then but she never returned on a permanent basis. Last year she returned to challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women’s Becky Lynch Championship. The match took place at Elimination Chamber event last year. She lost the match but her performance received massive praise from the fans all over the world.

Latest Return, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion

She made a short return before WrestleMania 39 where she helped Becky Lynch to fight the evil force of Damage CTRL. The numbers game was still getting heavy on the babyface side. Dumas’ best friend Trish Stratus also joined forces with them and at WrestleMania 39, they defeated Damage CTRL. It was an excellent reunion and fans loved it.

Just before WrestleMania 39, Dumas and Becky Lynch teamed up to beat Damage CTRL to win the Women’s Tag Team titles. It was a really big victory. Their title reign, however, did not continue for long as Trish Stratus betrayed them and as a consequence, they dropped the Women’s Tag Team titles. Since then we did not get to see Dumas yet, but we can expect to see WWE Hall of Famer back in the promotion soon.

Iconic Quotes From Lita

“I’m just going to take this in a minute. The wrestling world, we’re kind of our own breed and different from maybe some movie stars who have their big speeches that they do that ends their long career in a roast. You’re entire career in the WWE kind of like one big roast, but this is the moment where you get to soak it in and just see what’s going on for a minute.”

“Remember this although timing in life is everything, memorable moments in history don’t just happen! Do something…stay positive!”

“Even though I have no other choice but to marry you… I Just want to make it clear that i love and will always love Matt Hardy”

“Sometimes there’s more important things in life than being in the ring, like family, like us, & being in love.”

“I single handedly revolutionised women’s roles in the WWE, before me all women were eye candy.”

“We had an awesome locker room of girls, and I’m honored to have shared a locker room with all those girls.”

“If you’re having trouble finding someone to play with, why don’t you just go play with yourself.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Lita

Dumas has multiple big rivals throughout her professional wrestling career but the biggest rival she had was her real life best friend Trish Stratus. The duo feuded each other throughout their professional wrestling careers and their rivalry stretched over to years. Their rivalry from 2004-05 he is still considered one of the best women’s rivalries ever in professional wrestling.

Lita Injury

Dumas had a comparatively short wrestling career but in such a short spell she suffered some gruesome injuries. In 2002, she suffered a neck injury which sidelined her from action for nearly a year. She picked up this injury while shooting a fight scene for a television series. It was definitely the worst injuring of her career.

Other Details

In spite of never getting married, Dumas dated multiple celebrities including some of the biggest names of the industry. Matt Hardy was her first known boyfriend and she got into a romantic relationship with Edge while being in relationship with Matt Hardy. She also dated former WWE star CM Punk.

Social Media Accounts

Dumas does not have any verified account on Twitter, however, she has a verified account on Instagram and it has a total of following of 1 million. Here is links where you can stay in touch with. Lita Instagram.

Lita Win Loss Record

Lita Manager

Dumas did not have any professional managers throughout her career but he worked as a manager for different wrestlers. At first she used to be the manager of Essa Rios, then she became the manager of The Hardy Boys, and at the end, he became the manager of the Rated R Superstar Edge. She had not been managed by anyone regularly.

