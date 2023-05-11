Lita Shares Praise For Women’s Locker Room And Says There Is A Fearless Energy In It

Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Lita who is a former four times WWE Women’s World champion recently shared massive praise for the women’s locker room and said that there was a fearless energy in it.

Amy Dumas Lita arrived in WWE back in 1999 after having a short career on the Independence circuit and in the Extreme Championship Wrestling. At first, she worked as the manager of The Hardy Boyz when they were famously known as Team Xtreme. She kept on working as their valet for a number of years.

But her increasing popularity soon got her into the WWE ring as she started working as a wrestler. During the Attitude Era her feud with Stephanie McMahon became quite famous among the fans of WWE. They even featured on the main event of Monday Night RAW one time and it is not much remembered by WWE anymore.

She won her first WWE Women’s Championship during the Attitude Era and by then she became the most popular female wrestler of WWE and in the world of professional wrestling. There were a lot of talents of today who grew up idealizing her. She was an idol to a lot of wrestlers of this generation.

She announced her retirement in 2006 after having an excellent career in WWE as she went on to win a total of 4 WWE Women’s championships. She kept on making sporadic appearances. Recently she appeared to team up with Becky Lynch to win the WWE women’s Tag Team Championship and she featured on WrestleMania 39 card as well.

Lita who is a former four times WWE Women’s World champion recently spoke to Sports Illustrated where she shared massive praise for the women’s locker room and said that there was a fearless energy in it. She said;

“They’re fearless in a way that they don’t know there were boundaries and limitations placed on them subconsciously. They have fostered an environment where they meet every challenge and exceed expectations every single time. I love that fearless energy and how infectious it is in the locker room.

“We both recognized that we had something the first day we met. We just had a really nice chemistry and got along so well. In our first rivalry, with Team Xtreme and T&A [Test and Albert] and doing those six-man tags, we knew right away that we had something special.”