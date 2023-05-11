Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Lita who is a former four times WWE Women’s World champion recently said that there should be no more gender barrier in professional wrestling and gender is somehow confining wrestling.

Lita started her professional wrestling career back in 1999 and she worked in the Extreme Championship Wrestling promotion for a short amount of time before joining WWE in the same year. At the beginning of her career she worked as the valet of the Hardy Boyz and she got massive fan support from the very first day of joining the promotion.

Lita Thinks Gender Should Not Be A Barrier Wrestling Anymore

Soon she started working in the ring and she was doing pretty good. She earned a huge fan base in a very short amount of time and she is still considered as one of the most famous female stars in professional wrestling history. She has been an idol for most of the female wrestlers of today’s generation.

She went on to win her first WWE Women’s Championship during the famous Attitude Era of WWE. During the Ruthless Aggression Era she was one of the prime female wrestlers of the promotion and her rivalries with Trish Stratus became some of the best feuds in professional wrestling history.

In 2006 she announced her retirement and she never worked as a full time wrestler anymore. But she kept on making sporadic appearances and recently she won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship along with Becky Lynch and also featured on the WrestleMania 39 card.

Lita who is a former four times WWE Women’s World champion recently spoke to Forbes where she said that there should be no more gender barrier in professional wrestling and that gender is somehow confining wrestling. She said;

“To me, the next barrier is genderless. I don’t care how you identify, we’re just going to go out there and show out. And it’s not like ‘what women do we have on the show? Where’s this representation?’ No, fair game. Everyone go. Grab your spot and we go out there. Some nights that might mean eight women’s matches on the card, some nights that might mean two.

“To not still feel like it’s a box to check to make sure to represent the women. Of course they’re going to be represented, because they’re good. Just continuing on not being confined by gender, it’s like: ‘I see a prize, I go after it. We’re not worried about what defines my gender. I see a title, and that’s what I want to do.”