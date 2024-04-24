Things have been a little different for Liv Morgan since her return to the WWE programming in early 2024 during the Royal Rumble matchup. She has long been considered to be a universal babyface figure in the WWE Women’s Division but that doo-next persona has changed with her focus remaining clear toward achieving revenge on Rhea Ripley.

Liv Morgan had vowed to make Rhea Ripley pay for taking six months off her career in last year’s summer. She was successful in doing so after taking out the former Women’s World Champion in a backstage brawl on the post-Wrestlemania 40 episode of Monday Night Raw. That night also allowed her to again go after the Women’s World Title but she came up short.

Despite that attempt to win the title and become a two-time champion in the WWE being unsuccessful, Liv Morgan remains focused on staying on track on her tour. She posted a series of photos on social media platform X and made it clear that her “revenge tour” is far from over.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin 2024: Match Card Set For Night Two Themed Episode

Liv Morgan showcased her gear about revenge on social media

In these photos, the 2022 Money in the Bank ladder match winner could be seen showing off her ring gear from last night, including the word “revenge” and the acronym LMRT, meaning “Liv Morgan’s Revenge Tour.” This outfit was worn by her in the main event of this week’s Raw, which featured Morgan as one of the last two competitors in a battle royal to determine a new women’s world champion. Becky Lynch eventually won that match to become the new champion.

But as you can see, Liv Morgan doesn’t seem to have given up on winning back the gold in the aftermath of the loss. It seems like she would still gunning for the title, trying to be the new challenger for Lynch.

As mentioned above, the previous Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the title, last week after suffering an injury during a backstage angle involving Liv Morgan on the April 15 episode of Raw. The injury was the reason that the one-year-long reign came to an end after Ripley successfully defended the title against Lynch at WrestleMania 40 Night One.