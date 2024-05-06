Following the huge loss at Wrestlemania 40 Roman Reigns has moved into an expected hiatus as he’s no longer the Undisputed WWE Champion. If the recent reports are any indications then he’s not coming back soon and the next time we should see him compete in a ring will be at Summerslam as he’s being advertised for the go-home Smackdown episode for the show.

That’s a long time to follow but reports also clarified that his impact will be there in The Bloodline storyline which is going through a leadership transition. In the absence of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa has started building his own Bloodline by bringing in Tama Tonga and then Tanga Loa at Backlash. Paul Heyman is trying hard to stop him at any cost.

The current plan is for Roman Reigns to return as a babyface figure and assemble his babyface Bloodline to battle Solo’s Bloodline, as per an update from WWFOldSchool. The two factions then could collide in a WarGames Match at Survivor Series,

“One long term idea floated behind the scenes for the eventual OG Bloodline vs. Solo Bloodline has Sami Zayn being the fourth member of Roman’s face team for a War Games match.”

Roman Reigns to make creative input on The Bloodline storyline

WrestleVotes has previously reported the following regarding Roman Reigns’ status after WrestleMania 40 and noted that his creative input will continue to impact The Bloodline storyline to further set up his return,

“I’m told that although Roman Reigns will be off TV for an indefinite period of time, he will still have substantial creative input in the evolving Bloodline storyline over the course of the next few months.”

This comeback could set up a singles matchup against Solo Sikoa at Summerslam but the feud should continue even after that match to set up a bigger version of The Bloodline feud by the end of this year.

In the main event of Night One of Wrestlemania XL, Roman Reigns joined forces with The Rock to take on the prime babyface duo of Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for a win. However, Rhodes then defeated Reigns the next night to steal the WWE Title to become the new poster figure of the company.