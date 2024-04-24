NXT Spring Breakin 2024 Night One was an exciting affair for the fans where two massive title matches were reserved on the card. Furthermore, the return of a former NXT Women’s Champion amped things up for the next night of the show.

Lola Vice and Natalya Neidhart appeared on the Night One of NXT Spring Breakin 2024 to sign an official contract for the NXT Underground Match set for next week between them. Natalya had her fellow Canadian Karmen Petrovic by her side while Lola teased that someone would be on her corner, as well.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin 2024: New NXT Champion Crowned On April 23 Episode

That someone turned out to be The Queen of Spades, Shayna Baszler who returned to NXT after a long time to make an alliance with Vice. It was further announced that Baszler will be standing in the corner Vice, next week when she competes against Nattie in the Underground Match. Baszler also started brawling with Petrovic to give us a preview of things for NXT Spring Breakin 2024.

After last week’s confrontation on NXT, North American Champion Oba Femi will defend his title against Ivar of the Viking Raiders on the Night Two of NXT Spring Breakin 2024.

Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne have been involved in a rivalry ever since the former had left Jayne’s group. After getting involved in multiple brawls with each other, the two will now look forward to settling things in a match, next week. Also, at NXT Spring Breakin 2024, AOP – Akam and Rezar will challenge Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championships. AOP suddenly attacked the new tag champs, a week ago to result in this matchup.

Backlash 2024: First-Ever Match Set To Headline International WWE PLE

WWE NXT Spring Breakin 2024 Night Two Match Card

NXT Spring Breakin 2024 Night Two airs on USA Network on Tuesday, April 30 at 8 PM Eastern time at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. The confirmed lineup for the weekly episode goes as follows,

– NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defends against Ivar

– NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defend against Akam and Rezar

– NXT Underground match: Natalya (with Karmen Petrovic) vs. Lola Vice (with Shayna Baszler)

– Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne

– Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe debut