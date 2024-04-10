Luke Gallows: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Luke Gallows is an American professional wrestler who is mostly famous in the world of wrestling as a tag team wrestler. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE, NJPW, AEW, and TNA Wrestling. He has also worked on various independent circuit promotions. Currently, he is under contract with WWE and active on Monday Night RAW.

Luke Gallows Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Gallows is 6’8” and his billed weight is 290 lbs. He was born on December 22, 1983 and currently the former two times WWE RAW Tag Team Champion is 40 year old. He had been treated as a powerhouse mostly because of his big size and he even played the character of Imposter Kane during his early career.

Luke Gallows Early Life

Gallows was born on December 22, 1983 and currently he is 40 year old. Cumberland, Maryland is the place where Luke Gallows born. Gallows made his in ring debut in 2005 at the age of 21 only and he got his big break from WWE pretty early. Apart from wrestling, Gallows also played college Football at Fairmont State University.

Luke Gallows WWE Debut

Gallows signed a professional contract with WWE in 2005 and he was assigned to Deep South Wrestling which was one of the developmental territories of WWE during the time. In 2006, he made his main roster debut as the Imposter Kane and he had a short feud with Kane. The character was dropped soon and in 2007 he was repackaged as Festus.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Gallows joined the world of professional wrestling back in a 2005 and he was trained by the great Hulk Hogan. After joining the wrestling world he worked in a number of independent circuit promotions before getting his big break. He even played college Football at Fairmont State University. But he was desperate to pursue a career in professional wrestling.

Tough Enough Competition

On the same year, he tried his luck to make a breakthrough in the Tough Enough competition of WWE, even though he could not succeed. Despite he could not qualify in the final 10 of the Tough Enough competition, he earned a contract from WWE and he was assigned to Deep South Wrestling which was one of the development territories of WWE during the time.

Signing with WWE

Gallows remained active in deep South wrestling for a couple of years and he had been pretty impressive in the developmental territory of WWE. In 2006 WWE decided to bring him on to the main roster with a huge storyline. During the time WWE was planning to continue the legendary character of Kane with a different wrestler.

Imposter Kane

Gallows was chosen to be the new Kane of WWE. He appeared in the attire of Kane in WWE RAW to confront Glen Jacobs whom we all know as the real Kane. It is reported that Gallows was scheduled to take place of Kane as the real Kane, but later the idea was dropped and presented as the Imposter Kane. He even had a feud with the real Kane.

At the Vengeance event of 2006, Gallows picked up a shocking victory over Kane but the storyline was dropped since there was not enough excitement among the fans about this storyline. On the very next week on RAW, Gallows was beaten down by Kane and the idea of Imposter Kane was dropped forever. This storyline is pretty much forgotten by the fans.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Luke Gallows, Doc Gallows Luke Gallows Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Luke Gallows Height 6’8” Luke Gallows Weight 290 lbs. Relationship Status Married Luke Gallows Net Worth $5 Million Luke Gallows Eye Color Brown Hair Color Bald Wrestling Debut 2005 Mentor * Luke Gallows Signature Moves Belly-to-Back Suplex, Body Avalanche, Fallaway Slam, Fireman’s Carry Flapjack Finishing Move(s) Gallows Pole Theme Song / Luke Gallows Song / Luke Gallows Music Omen in the Sky Catchphrases *

Luke Gallows Net Worth & Salary

Gallows returned to WWE in 2022 along with his tag team partner Karl Anderson. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Gallows estimated to be somewhere around $5 million. Reports suggest that he earns something around $250,000 as his annual salary from WWE since his return to the promotion in 2022.

Luke Gallows Family

Gallows was born on December 22, 1983 in Cumberland, Maryland. There is no information available about his parents as Gallows prefers to keep his personal life private. He posted a photo of his parents on his Instagram account in 2020 to wish Happy Mother’s Day to both of his parents.

Championships and Accomplishments

Gallows has mostly worked as a tag team wrestler in his wrestling career, and he won multiple Tag Team Championship titles from most of the major promotions. In WWE, he had been a two times WWE RAW Tag Team Champion. He has also won major singles championships from various independent circuit promotions.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Karl Anderson, WWE Tag Team World Cup (2019) – with Karl Anderson Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) APWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Knux Impact World Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Karl Anderson, Impact Year End Awards (3 times) Lariato Pro Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Karl Anderson NWA Southern Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Iceberg NWL Heavyweight Championship (1 time) IWGP Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Karl Anderson, World Tag League (2013) – with Karl Anderson, NJPW Strong Tag Team Turbulence Tournament (2021) – with Karl Anderson RPW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 65 of the top 500 wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2016 RCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Knux SFCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) VCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Gimmick (2012, 2013) Aces & Eights Talk ‘N Shop A Mania 24/7 Championship (1 time) Records Two times WWE RAW Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Gallows is mostly remembered because of his excellent Tag Team works throughout his career. But he started his career as a singles wrestler. Most of the fans forgot the first character he played in the main roster of WWE. He was chosen to replace Glen Jacobs as the new Kane. Later, the idea was dropped and his character was changed to The Imposter Kane and the character was also withdrawn soon.

Personal Information Table

Luke Gallows Real Name / Full Name Andrew William Hankinson Birth Date December 22, 1983 Luke Gallows Age 40 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Capricorn Birthplace Cumberland, Maryland Nationality American Hometown Cumberland, Maryland School/College/University Fairmont State University Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Luke Gallows Ethnicity White Current Residence Monroe, Georgia Hobbies * Luke Gallows Tattoo Multiple tattoos

Luke Gallows Movies and TV Shows

Gallows has been active in the wrestling world since 2005 and he made his in ring debut at the age of 21. He never considered acting as a professional career and he always wanted to be a professional wrestler. He also played college football during his early age. There is no report on whether he has ever appeared in any movies or television series.

Luke Gallows Wife

Gallows got married three times in his life. He got married for the first time in Nicole Hasmuk in 2006 and they got divorced in 2011. His second wife was Amber O’Neal and they got married in 2014. They lived together for three years and got divorced in 2017. He married Bethany Hankinson in 2019 and they are living happily together. He is a father of three children.

Tag Team Success

Jesse and Festus

In 2007, Gallows was repackaged as Festus and he teamed up with a wrestler named Jesse. Together they were known as Jesse and Festus. They started working regularly as a tag team on Friday Night Smackdown and they became extremely famous among the WWE fans. The character of Festus was pretty unique.

Straight Edge Society

This tag team was in existence for around a couple of years, and despite being one of the most famous tag teams of their time they could never win the Tag Team Championship. In 2009 he adopted the character of Luke Gallows for the first time and he became a member of the Straight Edge Society faction of CM Punk. He remained active in WWE until 2010 and he was released after that.

Success outside of WWE

After getting released from WWE in 2010, he went to the independent circuit. He also got the opportunity to work in a number of big promotions like TNA Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He also became a member of the Bullet Club faction. He started teaming up with Karl Anderson regularly and together they were famous under the name the Good Brothers.

The OC

Gallows returned to WWE a couple of times but this time he only returned as a tag team with Karl Anderson. Together they are famously known as the OC in WWE. They even won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship two times together. In 2016 he returned to WWE and remained active in the promotion for the next four years.

Recent Days

In 2020 he was released from the promotion, and he returned to Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. In October 2022 he returned to WWE once again along with Karl Anderson to reform their faction with AJ Styles. He is still active in WWE but he is one of those wrestlers of the promotion who finds it really difficult to get regular bookings under Triple H.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Luke Gallows

Gallows might have started his career as a singles wrestler but he could only find success as a tag team wrestler along with Karl Anderson. He had multiple tag team rivalries in WWE. The New Day was one of the biggest rivals of the OC and together they had some excellent Tag Team matches. After the returned to WWE in 2022, they had an impressive rivalry with the Judgement Day.

He did have a singles rivalry that we can definitely mention and it was also the first rivalry of his main roster career. In 2006 he played the character of the Imposter Kane and he had a rivalry with the original Kane. Together they even had a match at Vengeance where Gallows shocked the world by defeating Kane. The storyline did not continue for long.

Luke Gallows Injury

Gallows had to go through multiple injuries throughout his time. In September 2023, he suffered one of his latest injuries. He suffered a knee injury during a match in an episode of Smackdown. The injury kept him out of action for nearly a couple of months and he returned to action to continue his excellent run as a member of The OC.

Other Details

Gallows as appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. The first video game he appeared in was WWE Smackdown vs. RAW 2009 as Festus. He also appeared in WWE Smackdown vs. RAW 2010 as Festus. Since then he only appeared as Luke Gallows in WWE video games. He also appeared in WWE 2K24 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series.

Luke Gallows Salary $250,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Social Media Accounts

Gallows is active on Instagram from a verified account. There is an account in Twitter by his name which is not verified, even though it is believed to be his real account. His Twitter account has a total following of 345K and his verified Instagram has a total following of 464K. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Luke Gallows Twitter, Luke Gallows Instagram.

Luke Gallows Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AEW 10 (90.91%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (9.09%) CWA Nigeria 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) DSW 35 (81.40%) 0 (0.00%) 8 (18.60%) FCW 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GFW 10 (90.91%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (9.09%) House Of Hardcore 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) IGF 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) Impact Wrestling 34 (57.63%) 2 (3.39%) 23 (38.98%) JCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Legends Of Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) N/A 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 130 (53.72%) 1 (0.41%) 111 (45.87%) NJPW/RevPro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NOAH 4 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (42.86%) NXT 3 (60.00%) 1 (20.00%) 1 (20.00%) OMEGA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) OVW 8 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 16 (66.67%) PWS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Ring Ka King 2 (25.00%) 1 (12.50%) 5 (62.50%) ROH 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) ROH/NJPW 1 (20.00%) 1 (20.00%) 3 (60.00%) Talk N’ Shop 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) TNA 12 (29.27%) 1 (2.44%) 28 (68.29%) WrestleCade 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) Wrestling Retribution Project 5 (55.56%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (44.44%) WWC 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WWE 164 (37.79%) 12 (2.76%) 258 (59.45%) WWFX 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WXw 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) TOTAL 431 (46.54%) 20 (2.16%) 475 (51.30%)

Luke Gallows Manager

Gallows has mostly worked as a tag team wrestler throughout his WWE career and he had been managed by his tag team partners from time to time. When he played the character of Festus, he had been managed by his tag team partner Jesse. He got regularly managed by Karl Anderson who had been one of his regular tag team partners.

FAQS

Q. When did Luke Gallows start wrestling?

A. Luke Gallows started working in 2005

Q. How tall is Luke Gallows in feet?

A. Luke Gallows is 6’8” tall in feet

Q. Who is Luke Gallows manager?

A. Luke Gallows gets regularly managed by his tag team partner Karl Anderson and stable mates AJ Styles and Mia Yim

Q. What is current Luke Gallows song?

A. Luke Gallows uses the song ‘Omen in the Sky’

Q. Who is Luke Gallows mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Luke Gallows father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Luke Gallows girlfriend?

A. Luke Gallows is currently married to Bethany Hankinson

Q. Who is Luke Gallows brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Luke Gallows worth?

A. Luke Gallows’ net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many times Luke Gallows won the WWE RAW Tag Team title?

A. Luke Gallows had been a two times RAW Tag Team Champion