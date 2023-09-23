Bio

Mark Henry is an American Professional wrestler and former powerlifter. He remained active in WWE throughout the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression Era, and the PG Era. He has won multiple championships in WWE including the World Heavyweight Championship. He was one of the most famous WWE stars of his time.

Mark Henry Height, Weight, Age & More:

There was a misconception in India during 2000-2001 period that Henry is 7’5” tall. This misconception was created mostly because of trump cards that children used to play. But Henry is actually 6’4” tall which also was is billed height in WWE. He weighs 360 lbs.

Mark Henry: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Mark Henry Early Life

Mark Henry was born on June 12, 1971. Silsbee, Texas is the place where Mark Henry born. Henry had been a big pro wrestling fan from his very childhood and he grew up admiring WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. He had an excellent career in powerlifting before joining the world of professional wrestling.

Who is Mark Henry

Mark Henry is a retired American Professional wrestler and also a retired American powerlifter. Mostly and his fame in the world of professional wrestling while working in WWE. He was a pretty successful wrestler in WWE and also won multiple prestigious championships in the promotion.

Mark Henry WWE Debut

Mark Henry made his WWE debut back in March, 1996. It was an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW where he confronted Jerry Lawler and nailed him with a Military Press Drop. Later, he became a member of the Nation of Domination faction and he had always presented as a very strong individual.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Days in WWE

Henry first appeared in WWE back in March 11, 1996 in a segment with Jerry “The King” Lawler. He had been portrayed as an extremely strong wrestler mostly focusing on his power lifting background. Upon joining WWE he instantly started a feud with Jerry Lawler. He had his debut match against Lawler where he completely dominated the wrestling legend.

Nation of Domination

In early 1998 he joined the faction the Nation of Domination. The faction was first led by Farooq and then The Rock became the leader of it. After becoming a member of the stable, Henry started to catch the eyes of the fans he also started to gain a fan base. Henry had been pretty talented from the very first day of joining the wrestling world.

Sexual Chocolate

After the collapse of the Nation of Domination, he adopted a completely new gimmick called Sexual Chocolate Mark Henry. It was the lower mid card character but it was pretty well received. He had an angle with WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young which was originally intended to be a comedy storyline, but it turned out to be one of the worst angles in WWE history.

OVW

In 2000, he was sent to the Ohio Valley Wrestling for some developmental work. The Big Show was also sent to Ohio Valley Wrestling during the time. Needless to say, it was the development Territory of WWE during the time. Henry spent 2 years in the Ohio Valley Wrestling before returning to WWE in 2002.

Return to Main Roster – World’s Strongest Man

This was the first time he was given the tag the World’s Strongest Man and he rightfully deserved this nickname. He started on the WWE Monday Night RAW brand. During the time WWE introduced the first ever brand split. Henry used to be accompanied by Teddy Long who got a promotion from the role of a referee.

Feud with The Undertaker

After this return, he mostly worked as a heel and he was seen mostly as a dominant mid card. It never looked like that WWE had any big plans for The World’s Strongest Man. Even though he kept on receiving strong bookings. In 2006 he got the biggest feud of his career when he got to face the Undertaker at WrestleMania 22.

Surprisingly, Henry was a strong consideration to beat the WrestleMania undefeated streak of Undertaker. He revealed it himself when he spoke to Heavy.com; “It was close. And there was some conversation about me being the one to break the streak. And if they would’ve asked me, I would’ve been like hell no! I don’t want to carry that weight [laughs]…”

Professional information Table

Ring Name Mark Henry Mark Henry Nick Names The World’s Strongest Slam, Sexual Chocolate Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Mark Henry Height 6’4” Mark Henry Weight 360 lbs. Relationship Status Married Mark Henry Net Worth $4.5 Million Mark Henry Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 1996 Mentor Ron Simmons Mark Henry Signature Moves Military press slam, Bearhug, Sidewalk Slam, Running Cross Body Finishing Move(s) World’s Strongest Slam Theme Song / Mark Henry Song / Mark Henry Music Some Bodies Gonna Get It, Sexual Chocolate Catchphrases *

Mark Henry Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from Sportskeeda, Henry’s current net worth is somewhere around $4.5 million. The former two WWE World Champion is not signed with WWE anymore and he is working in the All Elite Wrestling right now mostly in non wrestling roles. Reports from sportsbrief.com suggest that Henry earns $900,000 in AEW.

Mark Henry Family

Henry currently lives in Texas with his family. He is married to Jana Henry. Their daughter Joanna Henry also lives with them. The couple also has a son named Jacob. Mark Henry was born on Texas, he was born on the small town of Silsbee. Henry also has an older brother named Pat.

Championships and Accomplishments

Throughout his wrestling career, Henry only worked in WWE before joining AEW. He has won multiple prestigious championships in WWE, including the World Heavyweight Championship and also the ECW Championship. The first championship he won in WWE was the European title.

Mark Henry Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) ECW Championship (1 time), World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WWF European Championship (1 time), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2018), Slammy Award (3 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Cauliflower Alley Club – Iron Mike Mazurki Award (2019), George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Frank Gotch Award (2021), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (2011), Ranked No. 9 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2012, Ranked No. 472 of the top 500 greatest wrestlers in the “PWI Years” in 2003, Records Various records in powerlifting

Personal life & Lifestyle

Henry won a Hummer in the Arnold Strongman Classic 2002 and he still loves driving it. Before joining the world of professional wrestling he had a successful career in Powerlifting. Mark Henry cars – no information available yet

Personal Information Table

Mark Henry Real Name / Full Name Mark Jerrold Henry Birth Date 12 June 1971 Mark Henry Age 52 Relationship Status Married Mark Henry Zodiac Sign Gemini Birthplace Silsbee, Texas Mark Henry Nationality American Mark Henry Hometown Silsbee, Texas School/College/University St. Cronan’s School, Silsbee High School Educational Qualification No information available yet Mark Henry Religion Christianity Mark Henry Ethnicity African American Current Residence Texas Mark Henry Hobbies Weightlifting Mark Henry Tattoo *

Mark Henry Movies and TV Shows

Henry has acted in multiple main stream movies, but all of them were short roles. His first appearance in the 2010 multi starrer movie MacGruber. He has also appeared in many other movies. He has also appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. He has not featured in television series.

Mark Henry Wife

Henry is married to Jana Henry since 2002 and together they have a son named Jacob and a daughter named Joanna. Together, they are living a happy life in Texas.

Return in 2002 and Further Success

When he got his biggest match against the Undertaker at WrestleMania 22, it finally looked like that WWE was planning something big for the World’s Strongest Man. But that did not happen until years later. He had a brief feud with Kane over the ECW Championship in 2008, and it was finally the time that he had some big success.

ECW Champion

At the Night of Champions pay per view event of 2008, Kane defended his ECW Championship against Henry and The Big Show. Henry won this after he pinned Kane with his World’s Strongest Slam finisher. It was the first World Championship success of his career. He had been a pretty good ECW champion.

At Unforgiven, WWE introduced a new gimmick match type called Championship Scramble which used to be a five man championship match. It continued for a number of years but for some unknown reason WWE stopped it. The match used to be pretty fun. Henry dropped the Championship to Matt Hardy in this event.

World Heavyweight Champion

In September 2011 he got the biggest success of his career when he defeated Randy Orton at the Night of Champions event to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Most importantly it was a clean victory. He had been the champion for three long months before he dropped it to The Big Show at TLC event of the same year.

Recent Days – AEW

It might have been a big title win for Henry but during the time, the World Heavyweight championship somehow lost its Glory. It was mostly being treated as an upper mid card title. Slowly he stopped appearing regularly in WWE. In 2018 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Right now he is active in AEW in non wrestling roles.

Iconic Quotes from Mark Henry

“Oh my God, if you’re talking terrible theme songs, you have to mention Matt Hardy. I can’t understand what they’re even saying. There’s a point in Matt Hardy’s song where it sounds like they say ‘I want to meet the cheese.’ I’m always like, ‘Meet the cheese?’ Just goofy stuff.”

“I had vied for a championship; I had been involved in being a No. 1 contender, and having runs where I got close but I never got there. Being able to finally get there and be the guy to carry the load and carry it for a while, I felt like I arrived, and it validated my career.”

“I never in my career did appearances, like where you go and sign autographs, and you do the comic-cons and all of that stuff, because I wanted, when I stopped wrestling, to go and do that stuff and have it really mean something to somebody, that it hadn’t been watered down.”

“Back in the old days, guys used to wreck hotel rooms and trash rental cars and all that dumb stuff. When I came into wrestling, they were like, ‘We’re out of cars. You’re one of those wrestlers. No, we’re not renting a car to you.’ It was like that. We had to re-create, re-establish the trust.”

“I was an unusually big kid for my age and did not know how to express myself after being targeted as the odd one out. I thus landed myself in trouble for reacting aggressively. But with time, I succeeded as an athlete and people started respecting me.”

“I believe in freedom of speech. I believe people have the right to say whatever they want to say. As long as they’re ready to own what they say. Because there’s a price to pay when you say something that’s against the grain that is not correct.”

“I’ve had five surgeries that could have ended most people’s careers. But because of the fact that I’m resilient and have a lot of pride, I refused to let myself go out except on my terms. An injury is not going to take me out.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Mark Henry

Henry had various feuds with multiple wrestlers throughout his career. He had an excellent rivalry with the Undertaker in 2006 which resulted in multiple matches including their WrestleMania 22 clash. Kane has also been a big rival of Henry. He had an excellent rivalry with the Big Show too.

Mark Henry Injury

Henry suffered multiple injuries throughout his professional wrestling career. Some of the injury were so severe that took him out of action for months. In spite of the fact Henry not being a regular main eventer, he remained a fan favorite throughout his wrestling career.

Other Details

Before joining the world of pro wrestling, Henry had a successful powerlifting career. He achieved countless Championships, records, and accomplishments in his powerlifting career. Henry had been a childhood professional wrestling fan and his favorite wrestler was WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

Mark Henry Salary $900,000 Brand Endorsements WWE, The Island Wing Company, Rock N’ Wrestling, and the Weightlifting Foundation of the US Sponsors * Charity Not known

Social Media Accounts

Henry has verified accounts in both Instagram and Twitter. His verified account in Twitter has a total following of 1.2 million Followers and he has a total following of 414K people on his verified Instagram account. You can check him and stay connected with him by clucking on these links; Mark Henry Twitter, Mark Henry Instagram.

Mark Henry Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % HWA 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) OVW 31 (54.39%) 2 (3.51%) 24 (42.11%) WWE 325 (47.79%) 26 (3.82%) 329 (48.38%) WWF 55 (41.04%) 11 (8.21%) 68 (50.75%) WWF/IWA Puerto Rico 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) TOTAL 414 (47.26%) 39 (4.45%) 423 (48.29%)

Mark Henry Manager

Mark Henry did not have any regular managers, however, he had been managed by different wrestlers in different times. For example, when he was a Nation of Domination member, Aadhar members used to accompany him. Theodore Long also worked as his manager after his 2002 return in WWE.

FAQS

Q. When did Mark Henry start wrestling?

A. Henry started working in 1996

Q. How tall is Mark Henry in feet?

A. Henry is 6’4” tall in feet

Q. Who is Mark Henry manager?

A. Henry had various managers throughout his career like Theodor Long, and Nation of Domination Members during his early career

Q. What is current Mark Henry song?

A. Henry uses the song ‘Some Bodies Gonna get it’ and previously ‘Sexual Chocolate’

Q. Who is Mark Henry mother?

A. Henry’s mother was Barbara Jean

Q. Who is Mark Henry father?

A. Henry’s father was Ernest Henry

Q. Who is currently Mark Henry girlfriend?

A. Henry is currently married to Jana Henry

Q. Who is Mark Henry brother?

A. Mark Henry has an older brother named Pat

Q. How much is Mark Henry worth?

A. Henry’s net worth is something around $ 4.5 m

Q. In which year Mark Henry made his WWE debut?

A. Henry made his WWE debut in 1996

Q. In which year Mark Henry win the World Heavyweight Championship?

A. Henry won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2011