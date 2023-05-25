The date for WrestleMania 40 has already been announced by WWE. Much like the previous four WrestleManias, next year’s WrestleMania will be a two night event as well. It is scheduled for April 6 and April 7 of 2024 and the event is scheduled to take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In spite the event is scheduled for next year and more than ten months left in hand before it, rumours have already been started to spread regarding it. There had been a recent rumour which claimed that WWE is planning for a massive main event for the show between Cody Rhodes and Gunther.

Massive WrestleMania 40 Match Rumor Sparks Excitement: Check Who’s Involved

There is no confirmation on this match yet since it is too early to speculate anything but it is believed that the match would take place for the World Heavyweight Championship. Recently, another huge match is rumoured for WrestleMania 40 as a WWE Hall of Famer ignited the possibilities of a dream match.

Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently spoke with The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani where he teased a potential in ring return and he issued a challenge to WWE legend Shane McMahon. This might be a shocking challenge but this could be huge match if it actually takes place. He said;

Hulk Hogan Wants To Face Shane McMahon At WrestleMania 40

“I said, well right now my back needs a little more work, but that’s something we can talk about next year. I have always wanted to have a retirement match, but now I’m not moving around the way I should be. So, I’m gonna keep working and keep training, and keep doing rehab and see where I’m at about six months from now. But all I found out in the wrestling business, brother, is you never say never.”

Shane McMahon made a shocking return this year during WrestleMania 39 where he answered the open challenge issued by former two times WWE Champion The Miz. But unfortunately, he injured himself as soon as the match started. It was embarrassing as well as pretty unfortunate. He could not continue the match as he was replaced by Snoop Dogg.

As soon as the match was rumoured, the fans burst into excitement. Some fans are even speculating a possible dream match between Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40. Fans have waited to see this match for more than two decades and this might finally be time for it.

h/t and Transcribed by Inside The Ropes