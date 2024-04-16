Bio

Maxxine Dupri is an American professional wrestler who is presently active in WWE. She started her wrestling career as a valet and she managed various names during her early career. Later, she made her in ring debut and currently, she is working as a member of the Alpha Academy and she works both as a manager and a wrestler on Monday Night RAW.

Maxxine Dupri Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Dupri is 5’9” and her billed weight is 134 lbs. She was born on May 19, 1997 and currently, The Alpha Academy member is 26 year old. She has been active in WWE since 2021, she started her WWE career as a valet and she managed various names. Recently, she made her in ring debut and she is working as a wrestler.

Maxxine Dupri: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Maxxine Dupri Early Life

Dupri was born on May 19, 1997 and currently she is 26 year old. Loomis, California is the place where Maxxine Dupri born. She started her sporting career as a cheerleader and the first team she worked with was Los Angeles Rams. Later, she also worked as a dancer for the Phoenix Suns. She earned a WWE contract in 2021 through a WWE tryout held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Who is Maxxine Dupri

Maxxine Dupri is a 26 year old American professional wrestler who is active in the wrestling world since 2022 and she has worked both as a valet and a wrestler in WWE. She is famous among WWE fans because of her work as a member of The Alpha Academy faction. Presently, she is under contract with WWE and is active on Monday Night RAW.

Maxxine Dupri WWE Debut

Dupri made her WWE debut in an episode of NXT under the ring name Sofia Cromwell where she worked as the manager for Von Wagner. She made her main roster in July 2022 debut as the manager of The Maximum Male Models. Later, she teamed up with The Alpha Academy. She made her in ring debut in a six person mixed tag team match where she pinned Valhalla.

Professional Wrestling Career

Tryout Attempt

Dupri joined the world of professional wrestling back in 2021 and he was fortunate enough to start her professional wrestling career with the biggest giant of them all which is WWE. WWE held a tryout back in August 2021 In Las Vegas, Nevada. A lot of talent tried to make a breakthrough but only 14 of these attendants were fortunate enough.

Training

Dupri was one of the fortunate 14 wrestlers who managed to earn a contract in WWE. She started training in the same year and she was assigned to the NXT which was the developmental territory of WWE. She was not the only name who was assigned to the NXT during the time. Some other names were also assigned to NXT along with her.

Early NXT Career

Dupri was given a new ring name after she made her NXT debut in 2022. She started to be addressed as Sofia Cromwell. This character was quite different from how we see her in Monday Night RAW today. She did not make her in ring debut instantly after making her on screen debut in the developmental Territory of WWE which is NXT.

Management Career in NXT

Robert Stone and Von Wagner were the two wrestlers that Dupree was booked to manage in the NXT under her first ring name Sofia Cromwell. But she did not have to work in the NXT for a long time as he was called up to the main roster soon after making her NXT debut in 2022. Her NXT career was pretty short.

Main Roster Debut, Maximum Male Models

Upon making her main roster debut, she became a part of Friday Night SmackDown and she also became a part of the faction named Maximum Male Models. It was a faction of two wrestlers and one manager. Mace and Mansoor were the two wrestlers who regularly worked as members of this faction. LA Knight was repackaged as Max Dupree to become the manager of this faction.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Maxxine Dupri Maxxine Dupri Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Maxxine Dupri Height 5’9” Maxxine Dupri Weight 134 lbs. Relationship Status In a relationship Maxxine Dupri Net Worth $1.5 Million Maxxine Dupri Eye Color Brown Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 2022 Mentor * Maxxine Dupri Signature Moves Body Slam, Hurricanrana, Arm Drag, The Catterpiller Finishing Move(s) Queen Suplex, Fisherman Suplex Theme Song / Maxxine Dupri Song / Maxxine Dupri Music Rock It Like Me Catchphrases *

Maxxine Dupri Net Worth & Salary

Dupri has been active in WWE since 2021 and she is doing a pretty job in the promotion. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Dupri is estimated to be somewhere around $1.5 million. Reports also suggest that the member of The Alpha Academy earns something around $100,000 as her annual salary in the promotion.

Maxxine Dupri Family

Dupri was born on May 19, 1997 in Loomis, California. She is the daughter of Bill Zmrzel and his first wife, Diane Love. Currently, he lives with his second wife Domine Zmrzel. Bill Zmrzel is currently employed to the US Army. There is not enough information available about Dupri’s mother Diane Love. She has two other children; a son and a daughter.

Championships and Accomplishments

Dupri is still pretty new in the world of wrestling and she did not get to win any championships in WWE yet. She did not work outside of WWE so she did not get the opportunity to win any championships outside of WWE either. We hope she gets to win multiple championships from the wrestling world in the future.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) * Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Gimmick (2022) as part of Maximum Male Models Records *

Personal life & Lifestyle

Dupri started her professional wrestling career as a valet for Von Wagner along with Robert Stone in the NXT. Later, she transitioned to the main roster and started working as the manager of The Maximum Male Models. Soon, she stopped working with The Maximum Male Models and teamed up with The Alpha Academy. She might have started her career as a valet but she is presently working as a wrestler as well.

Personal Information Table

Maxxine Dupri Real Name / Full Name Sydney Jeannine Zmrzel Birth Date May 19, 1997 Maxxine Dupri Age 26 Relationship Status In a relationship Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Loomis, California Nationality American Hometown Loomis, California School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Not known Religion Not known Maxxine Dupri Ethnicity White Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies Not known Maxxine Dupri Tattoo *

Maxxine Dupri Movies and TV Shows

Dupri made her WWE debut back in 2021 and she is still pretty new in the television world. She did not appear in any movies and television series. Once she stated that she decided to join the wrestling world after watching Total Divas. We can definitely expect her appear in movies and television series in the future.

Maxxine Dupri Husband

Dupri is not married yet but she is in a relationship with Anthony Luke who has already made a mark in WWE. He is also a wrestling fan and wants to become a professional wrestler. She attended a WWE tryout at SummerSlam last year but there is no report on whether he earned any contract. According to reports, he is a former San Diego State University defensive.

Main Roster Success

Manager of Maximum Male Models

Upon making the main roster debut, Dupri became a member of Maximum Male Models and she was given the role of the storyline sister of LA Knight who was playing the infamous character of Max Dupri during the time and he was the manager of The Maximum Male Models. She was repackaged Maxxine Dupri and she became the other valet of the faction.

Max Dupri’s Departure

Dupri kept on playing the role of a valet in the main roster of WWE just like she played in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. But after Triple H became the Head of Creative of WWE, he decided to use LA Knight as a wrestler and he took him out of the Maximum Male Models faction. His Max Dupree character was also scrapped during the process.

Storyline with Otis

Maxxine on the other hand remained the manager of Maximum Male Models. But Triple H had bigger plans for her as well. She started a new storyline with Otis of the Alpha Academy where she started to admire Otis. Slowly, Triple H started to cut him out of her Maximum Male Models role and she started to get a regular storyline with the Alpha Academy.

Teaming up with Alpha Academy

Slowly she became a member of the Alpha Academy and she started to manage Chad Gable and Otis regularly as the manager of the Alpha Academy. During the time the stable started a storyline with The Viking Raiders and Dupri had her first official feud with Valhalla who is the manager of The Viking Raiders.

Feud with Valhalla, Recent Days

Dupri also made her in ring debut against Valhalla on Monday Night RAW. She came out pretty strong against Valhalla as she picked up victories over her too. Currently, she is doing pretty good as a regular member of the Alpha Academy and she has recently started a new feud with Candice LeRae which is getting more and more exciting week after week. We hope she has an excellent future lying ahead of herself in WWE.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Maxxine Dupri

Dupri did not have a very long wrestling career and her in ring career is also pretty short. She only had a number of matches against the likes of Valhalla, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell. Her first official feud was against Valhalla who was also famous under the name Sarah Logan. She received multiple victories over Valhalla to make an instant impact after making her in ring debut.

Recently she has started a new feud with the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae who has recently turned heel while working in this storyline with Dupri. She had a number of tag team matches where she teamed up with Ivy Nile to take on the team of LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The feud between LeRae and Dupree is getting more and more exciting week after week.

Maxxine Dupri Injury

Dupri’s wrestling career is pretty short and fortunately, she did not have to go through any severe injuries yet. She had some scars during some of her matches and she showed them on the internet. Recently, she suffered an ankle injury during an episode of Monday Night RAW and she picked up an ankle injury. Thankfully, she did not have to miss action due to this injury.

Other Details

Dupri made her in ring debut recently and she did not have many matches yet. She made her first appearance in a WWE video game in WWE 2K24 as a playable character. She is rated 64 in this game and she is one of the lowest rated wrestlers of WWE 2K24. We can expect her to appear in the upcoming WWE video games as long as she is active in WWE.

Maxxine Dupri Salary $100,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Maxxine Dupri Social Media Accounts

Dupri is active on Instagram from a verified account. There is an account in Twitter by her name which is not verified, even though it is believed to be her real account. Her Twitter account has a total following of 87.9K and her verified Instagram has a total following of 387K. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her; Maxxine Dupri Twitter, Maxxine Dupri Instagram.

Maxxine Dupri Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % NXT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 3 (23.08%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (76.92%) TOTAL 4 (28.57%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (71.43%)

Maxxine Dupri Manager

Dupri has mostly worked as a valet during her early career. She worked as the manager for Von Wagner in the NXT. Later, she managed Maximum Male Models, and then she managed The Alpha Academy. She is presently working as an in ring talent and she gets managed by her Alpha Academy teammates regularly.

