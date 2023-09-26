Bio

Mickie James is an American Professional wrestler who currently worked in Impact wrestling and she is one of the biggest stars of the promotion. She mostly earned her fame while working in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression era. She is a multi times WWE Women’s champion and she has also won multiple Knockouts Championship gold.

Mickie James Height, Weight, Age & More:

James’ billed height in professional wrestling is 5’4″ inches, and she weighs 124 lbs. She was born on August 31, 1979 and she is currently 44 year old. Most women either take retirement at this age or become irregular. Big wrestling promotions like WWE do not consider women of this age to be regular stars, but James is still pretty much in shape and he is doing an excellent job in Impact Wrestling.

Mickie James: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Mickie James Early Life

James was born on August 31, 1979. Richmond, Virginia is the place where Mickie James born. She earned most of her early fame from WWE but before joining the big promotion she worked in the independent circuit and also on TNA Wrestling. She was pretty successful on the independent circuit before joining WWE in 2003.

Who is Mickie James

Mickie James WWE Debut

James made his WWE debut back in 2003 when she worked on the Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the development Territory of WWE back in those days. She made her main roster debut in 2005 and she had an excellent storyline with Trish Stratus upon joining the main roster. She had been treated as a big deal from the very first day of joining WWE.

Professional Wrestling Career

Wrestling Debut

Mickie James started her professional wrestling career back in 1999 at the age of around 20 only. Upon making her wrestling debut, she started working on the independent circuit. She worked on the independent circuit for three years and won multiple championships from all over the indies. He has also worked with some of the biggest names in the industry.

First Run in TNA

A lot of people are not aware of the fact that James worked in TNA Wrestling before joining WWE. She was active in the promotion for one year and on her first he played a completely different character and she was known as Alexis Laree. She did not remain active in the promotion for long and she did not receive much recognition either.

Signing with WWE, OVW

In 2003 she signed a professional contract with WWE for the first time in her career and she started working on Ohio Valley wrestling which was the Development Territory of WWE during those days. She worked in the brand for a couple of years, she did not get to win any Championships but she had a decent time in OVW.

Main Roster Debut, Storyline with Trish Stratus

In 2005, she appeared on the main roster of WWE for the first time and she started working on the main roster. She worked as a babyface at first where she was given a unique gimmick where he played the character of a big fan of Trish Stratus. She kept on working with Stratus as her Tag Team partner and together they were dominating the women’s division of WWE.

But after working in this storyline for nearly a year, James started turning on Stratus and together they started a feud. This storyline was a little controversial for a number of angles that were portrayed in it. They had their first match at WrestleMania 22 and it was for the WWE Women’s Championship. James picked up the biggest victory of her career at WrestleMania 22 and won the Women’s Championship.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Mickie James Mickie James Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Mickie James Height 5’4” Mickie James Weight 124 lbs. Relationship Status Married Mickie James Net Worth $4 Million Mickie James Eye Color Dark Brown Mickie James Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 1999 Mentor * Mickie James Signature Moves Lou Thesz press, Snapmare, Hurricanrana, Implant DDT Finishing Move(s) Mickie-DT, Mick Kick Theme Song / Mickie James Song / Mickie James Music Hardcore Country Catchphrases *

Net Worth & Salary

There are some confusions about the exact net worth and salary of James. Different sources claim different figures about both. But most of the sources agree on the fact that James’ net worth is somewhere around $4 million. There is also confusion about her salary in Impact Wrestling right now. But it looks like she earns somewhere around $200,000-250,000.

Mickie James Family

James was born on Sandra Knuckles, a teacher and real-estate agent at Richmond, Virginia. Her father Stuart James was a retired wastewater-treatment worker and her mother Sandra Knuckles was a teacher and real-estate agent. Currently, she lives with her husband Nick Aldis and together they have a son named Donovan Patrick Aldis.

Championships and Accomplishments

James has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. Her gold journey began with the prestigious WWE Women’s championship and she won multiple of it. She has also been a multi times at TNA Knockouts champion and she is one of the biggest Legends of the promotion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Women’s Championship (5 times), WWE Divas Championship (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Jean Corne Cup (2023), Cauliflower Alley Club – Women’s Wrestling Award (2023) The Baltimore Sun – Woman of the Year (2010) CP Women’s Championship (1 time), Covey Pro Hall of Fame (2014) CSWF Women’s Championship (1 time) DCW Women’s Championship (1 title) FCW Women’s Championship (1 time), NAWF Indian Tribal Women’s Championship (1 time), GXW Women’s Championship (1 time) ICW Super Juniors Championship (1 time) IPW:UK Women’s Championship (1 time), MCW Women’s Championship (1 time) Native American Music Awards – The Jim Thorpe Sports Award (2019), PWF Universal Women’s Championship (1 time), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Woman of the Year (2009, 2011), Ranked No. 1 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2009, SCW Diva Championship (1 time) TNA/Impact Knockouts World Championship (5 times), TNA World Cup of Wrestling (2013) – with Christopher Daniels, James Storm, Kazarian, and Kenny King, Impact Year End Award (1 time) UCW Women’s Championship (1 time) UWF Women’s Championship (2 times) Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic (2009) Records Five times WWE Women’s Champion, Only Impact Wrestler to appear in WWE Women’s Royal Rumble

Personal life & Lifestyle

James is currently married to wrestling legend Nick Aldis who worked in various wrestling promotions and won multiple prestigious championships. Before getting into relationship with former WWE star Kenny Dykstra who was active in WWE during Ruthless Aggression era and has also been a former WWE Tag Team Champion.

Mickie James – No information available

Personal Information Table

Mickie James Real Name / Full Name Mickie Laree James Birth Date August 31, 1979 Mickie James Age 44 Relationship Status Married Mickie James Zodiac Sign Virgo Mickie James Birthplace Richmond, Virginia Mickie James Nationality American Mickie James Hometown Richmond, Virginia School/College/University Patrick Henry High School Educational Qualification Graduate Mickie James Religion Christianity Mickie James Ethnicity Native American of the Powhatan tribe Current Residence No Information Available Mickie James Hobbies Listening to Music, Horse Riding, Painting Mickie James Tattoo a symbol meaning ‘love’ on her ankle, and a dragon that wraps around it

Mickie James Movies and TV Shows

Mickie James might not have considered acting as a career but she did appear in some famous television series. She appeared on Gladiator which was a famous television series. She has also appeared on UK’s Strongest Man as the presenter of the show. She also appeared in multiple seasons.

Mickie James Husband

The former Impact Knockouts Champion is currently married to Nick Aldis who is a wrestling legend and a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. He has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the Indies. He is currently active on the Independent circuit

Success Outside WWE and Return

First WWE Release

She spent an excellent time in WWE till 2010 and she won a total of five WWE Women’s championships. She has also been a WWE Divas champion. She was one of the biggest Assets of the women’s division of WWE as long as she was active in the promotion. But in 2010 she was released from the promotion. She has worked as both babyface and heel as long as she was active.

Return to TNA Wrestling

In 2010 she was released from WWE and she made her return to TNA Wrestling. This time she did not play the character she played previously in TNA Wrestling, this time she played the same character that he played on WWE. She instantly became a star in the promotion and she won multiple championships while working in the promotion.

She had an excellent run in TNA Wrestling and she definitely was one of the biggest attractions of the promotion during the time. In 2016 she left the promotion to return to WWE. Upon making her return to WWE she had a short run in the NXT. She also had a mega feud with Asuka over the NXT women’s Championship. She lost the feud but her performance was really praiseworthy.

WWE Return, Feud with Becky Lynch

On the same year she returned to the main roster of WWE and started a feud with Becky Lynch. This time she did not return to WWE to work as a top star but mostly to promote the upcoming big names. Becky Lynch was one of the names that received a solid push from James upon her return to WWE.

Upon this return to the promotion, she remained active for five years and in 2021 she was released from the promotion. This time she did not get to win any Championship but she did a fabulous job to lift younger talents. This is the first time in WWE that she was not given a main-event treatment in the promotion.

Return to Impact Wrestling Again

After getting released from WWE she made her return to Impact Wrestling once again. Once again she had been started to be treated as a top star in the promotion. She also became the first wrestler in Impact Wrestling history to make an appearance in WWE while holding the Knockouts Championship. She made a surprise appearance at Royal Rumble 2022. Right now she is active on Impact wrestling and she is doing a very good job

Iconic Quotes From Mickie James

“You want to be taken seriously as an artist and not just known as ‘that girl wrestler who sings.’ So you want to go out and stand on your own legs. But at the same time, I don’t negate the fact that without everything I’ve accomplished in wrestling, I wouldn’t have been given so many really cool opportunities on the music side.”

“The key is that you never check the championship. You always carry it on. So when you’re going through TSA, it’s always a treat because, for some reason, they always like to pull it out and hold it way above their head and throw it over their shoulder and put it across their waist, see what it looks like on them.”

“There was a match in Alaska that I had with Beth Phoenix at a house show where we had a standing ovation from Ric Flair, Triple H, John Cena, and Arn Anderson. I got to work with her so much that we knew each other’s body language. Got a standing ovation from the entire locker room. It was amazing.”

“I wanted to help my sister, Latoya, because she’s an awesome cook. She’s one of the best culinary people I’ve ever met. She makes awesome cakes, so I was thinking about starting a little coffee shop cafe where she could sell them. I want to open a little, small, mom-and-pop place, but she can also do catering, too.”

“To be inducted into the Hall of Fame is a huge honor for any one person in this industry. It not only gives you credibility as the mark you made in the pages of history to the fans, but notoriety for the path you paved for everyone who followed in your footsteps.”

“I was honored to be part of the movement in the mid-2000s, and it was definitely a transitional period of women’s wrestling because, you know, Lita and Trish were putting on incredible matches and main eventing even before I came up and debuted.”

“Most people know that Lita has been, as far as my wrestling career is concerned, a big influence even before I came to the WWE. We met when I was working the independent scene in North Carolina. She’s always been so kind to me and helped me out a lot.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Mickie James

James is one of the biggest names in the world of women’s professional wrestling and she worked on multiple top feuds with some of the biggest names. We would focus on her feuds in WWE only. One of the best feuds she had in WWE was against the current WWE NXT Women’s champion Becky Lynch. It was one of the early feuds after she returned to WWE and it was pretty entertaining.

But the best feud of not only her WWE career but of her professional career was against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. It was the first legit feud she had after joining WWE and it also helped her to become one of the top stars of women’s wrestling. James also defeated Stratus at WrestleMania 22 to win her first WWE Women’s Championship.

Mickie James Injury

Much like most of the top professional wrestling stars, James had to suffer many injuries throughout her career. Sum of them were pretty severe and somewhere quite minor. But thankfully, no injury could ever harm her career much. On March 13 of this year she had to relinquish her knockout championship for not be medically cleared to compete.

Other Details

Mickie James Salary $200,000-250,000 Brand Endorsements Not known Sponsors * Charity Not known

Social Media Accounts

The former five times WWE Women’s Champion is not active on Twitter from any verified account. However, she is active on Instagram from her verified account. She has a total of 1.1 million followers on her Instagram. To stay in touch with the wrestling legend, click on this link; Mickie James Instagram.

Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2CW 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) AAA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) AIW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) CHIKARA 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) FCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GFW 7 (70.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (30.00%) HOG 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) House Of Hardcore 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact Wrestling 24 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 8 (25.00%) NEW 10 (83.33%) 1 (8.33%) 1 (8.33%) NWA 5 (83.33%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (16.67%) NWA TNA 1 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (80.00%) NXT 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) OVW 18 (60.00%) 3 (10.00%) 9 (30.00%) Pro Wrestling Superstars 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Queens Of Combat 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) RevPro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Ring Ka King 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) ROH 6 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (33.33%) SHIMMER 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TNA 94 (60.65%) 2 (1.29%) 59 (38.06%) WWC 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 170 (51.83%) 6 (1.83%) 152 (46.34%) TOTAL 355 (57.54%) 12 (1.94%) 250 (40.52%)

Mickie James Manager

James does not have a regular manager in wrestling but she had been managed by several names throughout her wrestling career. For an example, upon returning to WWE in 2016 she formed an Alliance with Alexa Bliss and the Five feet of Fury used to manage her during her singles matches. James managed Bliss during her matches too.

FAQS

Q. When did Mickie James start wrestling?

A. Mickie James started working in 1999

Q. How tall is Mickie James in feet?

A. Mickie James is 5’4” tall in feet

Q. Who is Mickie James manager?

A. Mickie James does not have any manager right now

Q. What is current Mickie James song?

A. Mickie James uses the song ‘Hardcore Country’

Q. Who is Mickie James mother?

A. Mickie James’s mother was Sandra Knuckles

Q. Who is Mickie James father?

A. Mickie James’ father was Stuart James

Q. Who is currently Mickie James husband?

A. Mickie James is currently married to wrestling legend Nick Aldis

Q. Who is Mickie James brother?

A. Mickie James’ brother was Wayne and he died in a car accident at the age of 16 only.

Q. How much is Mickie James worth?

A. Mickie James’ net worth is something around $4m

Q. How many times Mickie James won the WWE Women’s title?

A. Mickie James had been a five times WWE Women’s Champion