Impact Wrestling star and a former Impact X-Division champion Mike Bailey who is also a former two times IWS World Heavyweight champion recently talked about his desire to become a double champion in Impact wrestling and revealed that his goal is to win both X-Division title and the World title.

Mike Bailey started his professional wrestling career back in 2006 and he is active in the independent circuit from the very first day of joining the world of professional wrestling. In spite of being vastly talented, he never got the chance to work for the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world, which is WWE.

Mike Bailey Wants To Become A Double Champion In Impact, “My Goal Is Both”

But he has earned a lot of success in the independent circuit. He has worked in various independent circuit promotions and won multiple championships from all over the Indies. He started his career at a very young age, and he never stopped winning titles in the world of pro wrestling.

Currently, he is active in the Impact Wrestling along with the independent circuit and he has earned a lot of success in the recent time. He also cracked the top 30 of the PWI 500 last year. There are rumors that he might get to sign for WWE soon as his recent works have impressed the biggest giants in the world of professional wrestling.

Mike Bailey Featured On The Top 30 Of PWI 500 In 2022

Mike Bailey who is also a former two times IWS World Heavyweight champion recently spoke to the Battleground podcast where he talked about his desire to become a double champion in Impact wrestling and revealed that his goal is to win both X-Division title and the World title. He said;

“I think step one is going to be to win the Best of Super Juniors tournament. I think if I can win that and make a huge statement by doing so, but I’m looking at Steve Maclin, of course I am, but I am also looking at the X-Division Championship scene. We’ve got a big match between Trey Miguel and Chris Sabin coming up at Under Siege, and I like to keep my options open. I like to pay attention, and I will land wherever I fit best.

“My goal is both. I want to be both the X-Division and World Champion at the same time. Maybe tag team champion as well, but that’s what I’m gunning for. I’m a ‘shoot for the moon, and even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.’

“I want to achieve big things, and I don’t think it has been done before, and I would love to be the first one to do it. Winning the X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X Match at the 20th Slammiversary seemed absolutely impossible as well, yet I did it.”

H/T and transcribed by Fightful