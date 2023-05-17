Former WWE star and a former WWE United States champion Mr. Kennedy who is also the winner of the 2007 Money in the Bank recently talked about not being called back by WWE and said that he was not surprised by it at all since he did some mistakes.

Mr. Kennedy was introduced to the WWE Universe back in 2005. Before joining WWE he worked in various promotions on the independent circuit and in TNA Wrestling as well. He also appeared as a jobber in WWE. He was a pretty talented wrestler and he got a major push from WWE at a very young age.

Mr. Kennedy Discusses Not Being Asked Back By WWE, “I’m Not Surprised”

He had a pretty unique gimmick and because of it, he got to connect with the fans pretty early in his WWE career. Dave Meltzer even listed his gimmick as the best gimmick of 2005 on his Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He received push from big wrestlers like Kane and it was pretty much clear that WWE had big plans for him.

He had an undefeated streak going on after making his main roster debut in WWE. He received some big achievements like winning the WWE United States Championship at a pretty early stage of his WWE career. He also became pretty famous because of his excellent mic skill.

Mr. Kennedy Is A Former WWE United States Champion

Kennedy even won the Money in the Bank ladder match of 2007 but he could not defend it due to an injury. Slowly WWE was losing faith in him and in 2009 he was released from WWE. He went back to TNA wrestling and on the independent circuit where he played the same gimmick. He was not seen in a wrestling ring after 2019.

Mr. Kennedy who is also the winner of the 2007 Money in the Bank recently spoke on the Kurt Angle Show where he talked about not being called back by WWE and said that he was not surprised by it at all since he did some mistakes. He said;

“No, I’m not surprised. I said some really sh—- things on the way out the door, and I completely get it. I would like to eventually be able to go back there and finish it out, but I completely understand if that doesn’t happen. I did it to myself.

“I was asked a few years ago, it wasn’t official, but I was asked but Daivari, ‘Hey, your name came up for Royal Rumble. Would you be interested?’ I wasn’t. I was completely out of shape, and I turned it down. But it wasn’t an official ask anyway. I just said, ‘No, I’m not interested.’”

H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone