Former WWE star and a former two times WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Naomi who is currently going by the name of Trinity in the Impact Wrestling recently revealed that her dream was always to perform on stage and she would continue doing it in Impact Wrestling.

Naomi was introduced to the world of professional wrestling in 2009 as she worked in Florida Championship Wrestling which was the development Territory of WWE back in those days. In 2012 she made her main roster debut. In her early days, she mostly worked as a dancer.

Naomi Says She Always Wanted To Be On Stage, “That Was My Dream”

WWE fans got to recognize her talent from 2014 mostly when she started working as a solo wrestler. After the second brand split of WWE, she was given a chance to Shine on WWE Smackdown and he won the WWE SmackDown Women’s championship for two times in total. She also won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Sasha Banks last year.

But she shocked the entire world when she walked out of WWE along with Sasha Banks last year never to return to the promotion. There were rumours of her return to WWE every now and then, but she never returned. Recently she made her Impact Wrestling debut. She has a great future in her new workplace.

Naomi who is currently going by the name of Trinity in the Impact Wrestling recently spoke to Digital Spy where she revealed that her dream was always to perform on stage and she would continue doing it in Impact Wrestling. She said;

“That was my dream before I became a wrestler and I would love to accomplish that at some point in my life. I’m exploring all of that and I’m taking classes and when I can. That’s the other amazing thing about IMPACT as well, it allows me to do that and explore other things and other projects while I can still continue to wrestle. I can get the best of both worlds.

“[Broadway] is a different kind of grueling. Wrestling is very physical but man, they put on two shows a day, and just the rehearsal schedule and their voices, it’s tough. It’s not easy what they do but I think I’ll be okay. I think I can deal with anything out there after wrestling for 14 years.”

“Chicago. I would like to be one of the Cell Block Tango girls. I really like the high dance shows, like Moulin Rouge. I go up there and see as many of them as I can just to stay inspired.” The former two times WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi concluded.