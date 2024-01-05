Natalya Neidhart Celebrates 17-Year Career With The WWE With A Message

Without a doubt, Natalya Neidhart is one of the greatest female stars in the history of the WWE and will be a part of the company’s Hall of Fame when she eventually hangs up the boot. For a long time now, she’s carrying the women’s division of the promotion on her trusted shoulder and despite her growing age, that trend isn’t stopping anytime soon.

In the latest, Natalya Neidhart recently celebrated her 17th anniversary in WWE with a heartfelt post. As shared by the current WWE Raw talent on X on January 4, 2024, she has had a fulfilling journey so far and she also has further aims to take her forward in her career.

“Today is 17 years since I signed with @WWE, and my love for this business has only grown. I have never taken a single day for granted, because I learned early, that the amazing position I have is leased, never owned. So wherever the next 17 takes us, just know I’ll be calling someone B*tch! (IYKYK!) and locking them in Sharpshooter. Because this isn’t a career for me, it’s my life,” wrote Natalya Neidhart.

Charlotte Flair Vows To “Refocus, Rebuild And Conquer” In WWE Upon Successful Surgery

On the post, WWE Superstars JD McDonagh, Michin’ Mia Yim, and Jakara Jackson were among those to congratulate and praise Natalya Neidhart for all her contributions to the WWE, while former WWE Superstars Top Dolla and Xia Brookside, and indie wrestling star Shazza McKenzie also took time to comment on the accomplishment.

WWE’s Emma Not Sure “If She’ll Ever Wrestle Again” In 2024

Natalya Neidhart has multiple Guinness World Records listed under her name

Entering the Guinness Book of World Records could be such a big deal but Natalya Neidhart is making it look really simple in recent times. She has already made it thrice and might continue to do it in the future. The veteran female wrestler is getting used to achieving such new accolades after spending more than 17 years in the WWE.

It was last summer that Natalya Neidhart was honored by the Guinness Book of World Records before the 2023 Money in the Bank premium live event for several career milestones. The accolades include having the most Raw and SmackDown matches, most WWE PLE appearances, most WrestleMania appearances, and most WWE wins in a career for a female wrestler.

In her latest WWE stint, Natalya Neidhart has been teaming up with Tegan Nox to go after the WWE Women’s Tag Champions. On the November 27 episode of Raw, the duo had a chance to become the new tag champs but they were defeated by the then-champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.