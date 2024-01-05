Charlotte Flair Vows To “Refocus, Rebuild And Conquer” In WWE Upon Successful Surgery

Charlotte Flair and her injury have been a matter of discussion for professional wrestling fans over the past few weeks. The fatal injury came at the worst time when the Wrestlemania 40 season was about to just begin. Not only she would miss this big event but the biggest event of the summer, Summerslam might also get added to the list. But this unexpected hiatus isn’t downing her spirit.

A previous report from PWInsider suggested that Charlotte Flair was always set to go under the knife between January 3rd and January 5th. While the surgery was noted not to be a two-day surgery, the exact date was unclear. The location of her surgery wasn’t mentioned, but it was supposed to go down in Birmingham, Alabama. Now, the star herself confirmed the surgery that must have gone down, last night.

Charlotte Flair took to X to share a photo from her latest surgery with a valiant message. It was essentially mentioned that she is ready to “conquer again” and in nine months she will be coming back “the best version of the Queen” that fans have ever seen.

Charlotte Flair thankful to friends and family for their support

Her message also had a thankful message for the family, and friends who offered support to her in this tough time. The 14-time WWE Women’s World Champion also noted how she’s become a good guy due to this injury,

“I have been a bad guy for most of my career but this year was different for me. I CHERISHED every hug, high-five and fist pump this year at live events and for the first time in my career felt comfortable in my own boots being the good guy 👸🏼 🦋 I learned so much as a performer and plan on starting right where I left off. I promise I am going to work 24/7 over the next nine months to come back the best version of the Queen you’ve ever seen.”

Family, Friends & Fans, THANK YOU for all the positive, beautiful messages & flowers🙏🏻 I feel supported in every way. It has taken me a few days and many MANY tears to wrap my head around everything. I happen to be an expert in overthinking and this is the first time I’ve ever… pic.twitter.com/ygNiKm5sui — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 5, 2024

This latest injury is the first major one that Charlotte Flair has had in her 12-year WWE career. It was back in 2022 that she was away from WWE television for over seven months. That hiatus came after she married former WWE and AEW star Andrade El Idolo. In 2023, after she lost the SmackDown Women’s title to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, she took another time-off while the latest one is expected to last for nine months.