WWE’s Emma Not Sure “If She’ll Ever Wrestle Again” In 2024

WWE released several main roster Superstars in September amid the WWE-UFC merger and Emma was one of those names. Some of those released wrestlers have started appearing or taking dates in other promotions. As for the original bunch of NXT Women’s talent from the early 2010s, she predicts that 2024 may not offer the best from a career perspective.

Reflecting on her 2023 via a recent Instagram post, Emma acknowledged the highs and lows she’s experienced throughout the year. She mentioned her engagement to her fiancé and the loss of her dream job at WWE. Emma also admitted that she is uncertain about whether she will continue to do wrestling inside the squared circle, this year,

“2023 was filled with highs and lows. The man of my dreams proposed to me, and I lost my dream job at the company where we first met. While I’m not sure if I’ll ever wrestle again… I am sure that I’ll turn this into a positive. No restrictions, no putting things on the back burner. Time to follow my heart.”

Emma made a surprising return to WWE in late 2022

On the October 28, 2022, episode of WWE Smackdown, Emma made a grand return to WWE after a gap of more than five long years. The veteran Superstar answered the Open Challenge issued by Ronda Rousey over the SmackDown Women’s Title. Coming out with a remixed version of her old theme song, she received quite a huge reaction from the crowd who were mostly positive.

Reports were rife about WWE giving Emma the attention under the creative leadership of Triple H which never happened. That return match against Ronda Rousey was the best that she could expect in her second stint with the company. Down the road, she was subsequently released from the contract.

Recently, the former WWE Diva, real name Tenille Dashwood’s 90-day non-compete clause concluded with the rest of the releases under the TKO banner. While this was something unprecedented, Emma did get to feature with Madcap Moss in a storyline on Smackdown on WWE TV. They’re currently engaged to be married but the exact wedding date is yet to be unveiled.