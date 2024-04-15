After the unfortunate release of Tenille Dashwood from the WWE roster, there were doubts over her professional wrestling career. It was the second time that she got fired from her contract by the biggest professional wrestling brand in the world. Besides, it happened after another failed tenure alongside her husband, Riddick Moss, real name Mike Rallis.

In the latest, the former WWE Superstar Emma, now known again by the name of Tenille Dashwood, along with her husband Moss, have made their return to the world of professional wrestling. Dashwood’s return took place at the OPW Independent Wrestling event on Friday, April 12th in Victoria, Australia. She competed against Jessica Troy in a thrilling singles encounter and emerged victorious which marked her successful comeback to the squared circle.

As for Tenille Dashwood’s husband, Moss who now competing under his real name Michael Rallis, participated in the OPW Australian Stampede show the very next night on April 13th. He faced off against Chris Masters in an effort to win the Stu Hart Heritage Title but he unfortunately fell short in capturing the championship.

Tenille Dashwood was uncertain about her wrestling career

These two matches were the first outing since their release from the WWE in September 2023. For Tenille Dashwood, this release wasn’t a surprise, and since then she and her husband had been patiently waiting for the opportunity to get back into the squared circle. However, there was uncertainty over WWE’s Emma’s in-ring future as she previously wrote the following about her career,

“2023 was filled with highs and lows. The man of my dreams proposed to me, and I lost my dream job at the company where we first met. While I’m not sure if I’ll ever wrestle again… I am sure that I’ll turn this into a positive. No restrictions, no putting things on the back burner. Time to follow my heart.”

But this return to her home country of Australia has been fulfilling for Tenille Dashwood as she posted the following on Twitter,

“Can you tell I had fun being back in the ring!? First match in a loooong time and it felt so good. Such a special weekend wrestling in my home country and home state! @opwlive @StarrcastEvents @BretHart #visitvictoria.”

Following this event, fans of Tenille Dashwood and Riddick Moss are ecstatic to see the real-life couple embarking on this new chapter in their wrestling careers but there’s no update on whether they have received new offers from any renowned wrestling promotion.