Natalya Neidhart is a universally lovable figure in the WWE and in the professional wrestling circuit, as well. While training the younger talents in the company, she also shares her experience with them to prepare them for the long run. There have been numerous occasions in the recent past where her efforts have been praised by her peers and colleagues.

The Rock seems to be the latest name to have joined them to shower praise on Natalya Neidhart. WWE WrestleMania 40 Sunday saw Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Universal Champion. The Rock also heavily featured on both nights of the show and he pinned Cody on Night One to win a tag team match.

The People’s Champion was also a part of Raw during the post-Wrestlemania XL edition which turned out to be his last appearance on WWE television for the foreseeable future. Natalya Neidhart would take to Twitter and share a photo from that appearance to show appreciation towards The Rock as she stated the following,

“Just a couple of third generation wrestlers!! I know you’re the ultimate bad guy at work, but thank you for always being so kind and warm to me and my entire family @TheRock. During highs and lows, you’ve always made the time to show you care, no matter how busy you are. I’m always inspired by your work ethic and how genuine you are—”

The Rock offered encouraging words to Natalya Neidhart

The Great One saw what Natalya Neidhart had to offer and he responded with a lot of encouraging and loving words toward her. He also indicated to see her soon, indicating a sooner WWE comeback,

”Yes, I’m a bad guy but even the bad guys can be kind and warm too;) So much love and respect for you and your family always @NatbyNature Keep raising the bar, and kicking ass. See you soon! My mom, says she misses you:) @WWE @TKOGrp”

For over 15 years in the WWE, Natalya Neidhart remains a stalwart in the WWE’s women’s division by holding a consistent position in it for a long time. Since her debut in 2008, she has seen a lot of eras for female talents but irrespective of the success, she maintained a steady position. Most importantly, she also shared an incredible relationship with her fans as well as the locker room members to be adorned by all of them.