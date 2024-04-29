Neville: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Neville is a British professional wrestler who is best known for his time in WWE. He is also famous in AEW under the ring name Pac. He has also worked all over the independent circuit and won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. Presently, he is active in All Elite Wrestling.

Neville Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Pac is 5’8” and his billed weight was 217 lbs. He was born on 22 August 1986 and currently the former two times WWE Cruiserweight Champion is 37 year old. He had been extremely famous among the wrestling fans mostly because of his high flying wrestling style. He won multiple top championships from the wrestling world.

Neville Early Life

Pac was born on 22 August 1986 and currently, he is 37 year old. Newcastle upon Tyne, England is the place where Neville born. He had been extremely active in sports from his childhood and he participated in sports such as football, hockey, roller hockey, basketball, and swimming. He got attracted to wrestling by one of his aunts who was a huge WWE fan.

Neville WWE Debut

Pac signed a professional contract with WWE back in 2012 and he was assigned to the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. After training for a number of months, he made his in ring debut in the NXT in January 2013 against famous Japanese professional wrestler Sakamoto. He was victorious in his first match.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training Debut

Neville started his training for professional wrestling back in early 2004. He made his in ring debut in March 2004 in an independent circuit promotion named Independent Wrestling Federation. His first match was against a wrestler named Assassin, and he was defeated by the mentioned wrestler in his first match.

Early Indie Days

He won multiple matches with various names but he did not get to win his first match way until August 2005 when he teamed up with Harry Pain to defeat Chris Prime. He kept on working on the British independent circuit and he also worked on various European independent circuit promotions during his early wrestling career.

Success on The European Independent Circuit

He remained active on the European independent circuit until 2012 and he had been a top star of the European Indies. He not only went on to become a top star but won multiple championships from all over the independent circuit of Europe. He worked in almost all the top European independent circuit promotions and won Championships.

Early Days in the USA

In 2006, he arrived in the United States of America for the first time as he got the opportunity to work in Pro Wrestling Guerilla promotion. He worked in the mentioned promotion for a couple of years where he teamed up with Roderick Strong. Together they won the PWG World Tag Team Championship one time.

Success in USA

In early 2007 he joined the American independent circuit and he worked on various American indie promotions. He also got the opportunity to work in major promotions of the United States of America including Ring Of Honor. He won championships from all over the independent circuit of America as well as from Europe. He was already an established name in the wrestling world.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Neville, Adrian Neville, Pac Neville Nick Names Bastard Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Neville Height 5’8” Neville Weight 217 lbs. Relationship Status Married Neville Net Worth $750,000 Neville Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2004 Mentor * Neville Signature Moves Dragonrana, Handspring backflip into a Tornado DDT, Leg Lariat, British Airways Finishing Move(s) 450 splash, Black Arrow, Brutalizer, 630° Senton Theme Song / Neville Song / Neville Music Out of Time 2.0 (AEW) Catchphrases *

Neville Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the net worth of the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion is estimated to be somewhere around $750,000, which is pretty low comparing to the top wrestlers of today. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $300,000 as his annual salary from All Elite Wrestling AEW.

Neville Family

Pac was born on 22 August 1986 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. He was the son of Stephen Satterley and Gill Satterley. There is no information available whether he has any siblings. He was active in different sports categories including football, hockey, roller hockey, basketball, and swimming.

Championships and Accomplishments

Pac had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. In WWE, he had been a two times WWE Cruiserweight Champion. In the developmental territory of WWE which is NXT, he won the NXT title and the NXT Tag Team title. He also won multiple top titles outside of WWE, from independent circuit and from major promotions like AEW.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Cruiserweight Championship (2 times), NXT Championship (1 time), NXT Tag Team Championship (2 times, inaugural) – with Oliver Grey (1) and Corey Graves (1), NXT Tag Team Championship Tournament (2013) – with Oliver Grey, Slammy Award for Breakout Star of the Year (2015) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AEW All-Atlantic Championship (1 time, inaugural), AEW All-Atlantic Championship (1 time, inaugural), AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament (2022), Men’s Casino Tag Team Royale (2021) – with Rey Fénix 3CW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), 3CW Young Lions Championship (1 time) AWR No Limits Championship (1 time) Open the Dream Gate Championship (1 time), Open the Brave Gate Championship (1 time), Open the Twin Gate Championship (1 time) – with Dragon Kid, Open the Triangle Gate Championship (3 times) – with Masato Yoshino and BxB Hulk (1), Naoki Tanizaki and Naruki Doi (1), and Masato Yoshino and Naruki Doi (1), Open The Brave Gate Title Tournament (2010) Open the United Gate Championship (1 time) – with Masato Yoshino, Open The United Gate Title Tournament (2010) FWA Flyweight Championship (1 time) IWF Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Harry Pain 1PW Openweight Championship (1 time) PWG World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Roderick Strong, Dynamite Duumvirate Tag Team Title Tournament (2007) – with Roderick Strong Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 11 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2017, Ranked No. 4 of the top 50 tag teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2022 with Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fénix Rolling Stone – Most Exciting NXT Up-and-Comer (2014), Most Jaw-Dropping Finisher (2015) Red Arrow, One-Night-Only Face Turn of the Year (2017), Worst Entrance Gimmick on Great New Main-Roster Wrestler (2015) SoCal Uncensored – Match of the Year (2006) vs. El Generico at All Star Weekend IV wXw World Lightweight Championship (2 times) wZw Zero-G Championship (1 time) Records Two times WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Pac was one of the biggest attractions of the Cruiserweight division of WWE and he had been a two times WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He was supposed to drop his second Cruiserweight title to Enzo Amore and he was not happy to drop the title to him. Ultimately, he decided to walk out of WWE because of this decision and he never returned to the promotion.

Personal Information Table

Neville Real Name / Full Name Benjamin Satterley Birth Date 22 August 1986 Neville Age 37 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Leo Birthplace Newcastle upon Tyne, England Nationality British Hometown Newcastle upon Tyne, England School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Neville Ethnicity White Current Residence Newcastle upon Tyne, England Hobbies Not known Neville Tattoo *

Neville Movies and TV Shows

There are no reports on whether Pac has appeared on any movies or television series. He had been pretty much active in multiple sports categories such as football, hockey, roller hockey, basketball, and swimming. He had been a wrestling fan from his childhood and he always wanted to become a professional wrestler. He never considered acting as a professional career.

Neville Wife

Pac is currently married to Natalie Satterley. They were in a long time relationship and finally they got married on 2015. They are living happily in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. There are no reports available on his previous relationships. As of now, there are no reports either on whether the happy couple has any children together.

Success in WWE & AEW

Joining WWE & Debut

In 2012 Neville got the biggest opportunity of his career when he signed a professional contract with WWE for the first time. He joined the newly opened WWE developmental territory which was the NXT after signing the contract. After training for a number of months, he finally made his WWE debut in January 2013 in an episode of NXT by defeating famous Japanese professional wrestler Kazma Sakamoto.

Early NXT Days

The first ring name he worked in WWE was Adrian Neville. Soon after his NXT debut, he teamed up with Oliver Grey and formed the Tag Team the British Ambition. They defeated the Wyatt Family to win the NXT Tag Team Championship in February 2013. He worked as a tag team wrestler at first in the NXT but later he transitioned to singles wrestling.

NXT Champion

In February 2014 he defeated Bo Dallas to win the NXT Championship. He remained active in the NXT until March 2015 and he had been extremely successful in the developmental territory of WWE. In March 2015 he made his main roster debut and in the main roster, he was mostly treated as a mid card wrestler. He competed in various Championship matches against some of the top stars.

Cruiserweight Champion

After the Cruiserweight division started, he turned heel and went on to win the Cruiserweight Championship. He had been an excellent champion, and he was one of the best Cruiserweight Champions during his era. But after he was forced to drop the Championship to Enzo Amore, was really unhappy with the decision and decided to walk out of WWE.

Success in AEW

In 2019 he joined the newly opened professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling AEW and he was one of the first signings of the promotion. Once again he started working under the ring name Pac, the name that made him famous on the independent circuit. He became one of the biggest stars of AEW and he won multiple Championships. He is still active in the promotion.

Iconic Quotes From Neville

“It was set to be my first WrestleMania, which is obviously a lifetime goal. To have that taken away from me right on the approach – we were something like three weeks out – was devastating. It certainly changed me as a person, that process.”

“There are so many role models who I watched and idolised growing up, mainly guys with a similar athletic style to myself. I loved Dynamite Kid, Eddie Guerrero, and Rey Mysterio, as well as Japanese juniors like Jushin Liger, Ultimo Dragon, and Tiger Mask.”

“I wanted to do a corkscrew moonsault backwards, so I had the idea of doing it forwards like the shooting star corkscrew, and I was aware no one else did that in wrestling. If I could perfect this technique, it would be unique to me.”

“I’ve broken my ankle in two spots. Fortunately, it was a relatively clean break, so it’s remained in position. The bone has remained in position. I don’t require surgery. I will have to rest it, though. It’s a broken ankle.”

“I’m generally a highly motivated person. I always try and be the very best I can be, so I’m just gonna try and take every day and be the best that I can be, and prove myself to the WWE Universe and the WWE in general, and see how far I can go.”

“A different demographic of people watch NXT compared to Raw and Smackdown; NXT is followed by the real knowledgeable, hardcore internet audience, whereas the main shows have a more family feel.”

“Daniel Bryan is a guy I’d like to mix it up with at some point – Tyson Kidd, Kevin Owens. You know, we have a lot of history in NXT, and he’s another guy I’ve known for a long time, so there’s so many different options.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Neville

Pac had multiple rivalries with some of the top names in the world of wrestling. He also had some amazing rivalries in WWE. One of his early rivals in the promotion was Bo Dallas whom he defeated in 2012 to win the NXT Championship. Together this duo had some excellent matches. One of their most famous matches was from NXT Arrival event of 2012.

When Pac became a part of the Cruiserweight division of WWE, he became one of the top stars of the division. He had multiple rivalries with some of the top stars of the Cruiserweight division, including the Japanese professional wrestler Akira Tozawa. The duo had some amazing matches together. Pac also had a rivalry with Enzo Amore who was one of the reasons behind him leaving WWE.

Neville Injury

Pac suffered multiple injuries throughout his wrestling career but thankfully, none of the injuries could ever cause any serious harm to his wrestling career. At the AEW Full Gear event of 2022, he had a AEW World Trios Championship against the Elite, and during the match he suffered a major nose injury. He had to be inactive for a while to heal the injury.

Other Details

Pac has appeared in multiple wrestling video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a wrestling video game was in WWE 2K15 as a playable character. He also appeared in WWE 2K16 and his final appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE 2K17. He also appeared in AEW Fight Forever video game which was the first and only AEW video game so far.

Neville Salary $300,000 Brand Endorsements AEW Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Neville Social Media Accounts

There are no verified accounts of Pac available on any social media platforms like Twitter or Instagram. However, there is an account on Twitter by his name which is believed to be his original account. But there is absolutely no account of Pac available on Instagram. Here is the Twitter account of Pac where you can follow him, Neville Twitter.

Neville Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % Promotion 1PW 8 (53.33%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (46.67%) 1PW AEW 52 (64.20%) 2 (2.47%) 27 (33.33%) AEW AEW/Jericho Cruise 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AEW/Jericho Cruise AEW/NJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AEW/NJPW AWR 9 (47.37%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (52.63%) AWR CHIKARA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) CHIKARA CZW/DG USA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CZW/DG USA Defiant 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) Defiant Dragon Gate 277 (60.35%) 1 (0.22%) 181 (39.43%) Dragon Gate Dragon Gate USA 10 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (50.00%) Dragon Gate USA Dragon Gate/DG UK 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) Dragon Gate/DG UK Dragon Gate/WXw 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Dragon Gate/WXw FCP 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) FCP FWA 4 (80.00%) 1 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) FWA N/A 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) N/A NJPW 5 (55.56%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (44.44%) NJPW NWE 12 (44.44%) 0 (0.00%) 15 (55.56%) NWE NXT 100 (62.50%) 2 (1.25%) 58 (36.25%) NXT OTT 6 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OTT PWG 10 (52.63%) 0 (0.00%) 9 (47.37%) PWG PWG/WXw 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) PWG/WXw RevPro 11 (78.57%) 1 (7.14%) 2 (14.29%) RevPro ROH 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (100.00%) ROH RPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) RPW Wrestle Gate 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Wrestle Gate WWE 333 (79.10%) 4 (0.95%) 84 (19.95%) WWE WXw 8 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (42.86%) WXw WXw/CHIKARA 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) WXw/CHIKARA WXw/X-S:W 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WXw/X-S:W TOTAL 859 (65.92%) 11 (0.84%) 433 (33.23%) TOTAL

Neville Manager

Pac had been managed by various names throughout his wrestling career, however, he has never been managed by any professional managers on a regular basis. But he had been managed by some of his fellow wrestlers, mostly the wrestlers he worked as a team with. Recently, he got managed by his teammates Penta El Zero M and Rey Fénix.

