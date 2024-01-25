Bio

Nick Aldis is a British professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like TNA Wrestling and WWE. He was one of the biggest stars of TNA Wrestling during his time and he has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. Currently, he is active in WWE.

Nick Aldis Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Aldis was 6’4″ and his billed Weight was 242 lbs. He has an excellent physique which is pretty much ideal to be a top star in professional wrestling. He was born on 6 November 1986 and currently, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion is 37 year old. Right now he is not active in the ring.

Nick Aldis: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Nick Aldis Early Life

Aldis was born on 6 November 1986 and currently he is 37 years old. Docking, Norfolk, England is the place where Nick Aldis. During his early career, he wanted to be an actor and he even got some big break to work in a number of big television series. Later he shifted his attention to professional wrestling and started training for it.

Who is Nick Aldis

Nick Aldis is a 37 year old British professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE Friday Night SmackDown. He has also worked in TNA Wrestling and he was one of the biggest names of the promotion during his time. Currently he is working as the General Manager of Friday Night SmackDown and is inactive from in ring action.

Nick Aldis WWE Debut

Aldis made his WWE debut on the October 13, 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Triple H who is the Chief Content Officer of WWE introduced him as the onscreen General Manager of Smackdown. Since then he has been working as the GM of the blue brand of WWE and he is yet to make his in ring debut in the promotion.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Aldis was one of the Furious wrestlers that TNA Wrestling made famous during their golden period. He started his professional wrestling career in 2003. He started training for wrestling at the age of 16 only and he made his in ring debut in December 2004 at the age of 18 only. The first promotion that gave him the break was Dropkixx Wrestling which is a British professional wrestling promotion.

British Independent Circuit

His first match was against Charlie Rage and he lost his first match. He kept on working on various British independent circuit promotions had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the world of wrestling. He also won some championships on the independent circuit before his big call came in 2008.

TNA Wrestling

In late 2008, Aldis got the biggest call of his career when he signed a professional contract with TNA Wrestling in November of the mentioned year. During the time TNA Wrestling was a huge promotion and it was providing big competition for WWE. After joining the promotion, he got a new character and his ring name was changed to Brutus Magnus.

Success in TNA Wrestling

Aldis spent seven long years in TNA Wrestling and he had been one of the most successful wrestlers of the promotion. Multiple prestigious Championships from the promotion including the TNA World Heavyweight championship. It was the Final Resolution event of 2013 where he defeated Jeff Hardy to win the Championship.

Aldis kept on playing the character of Brutus Magnus throughout his first run in TNA Wrestling. In these 7 long years, he never adopted his Nick Aldis character. After he left the promotion in 2015, the character of Brutus Magnus was completely forgotten and it was never brought back. Apart from the World Heavyweight Championship, he also won other prestigious championships in the promotion.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Nick Aldis Nick Aldis Nick Names The Modern Day Gladiator Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Nick Aldis Height 6’4” Nick Aldis Weight 242 lbs. Relationship Status Married Nick Aldis Net Worth $2 Million Nick Aldis Eye Color Blue Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 2004 Mentor * Nick Aldis Signature Moves Diving Elbow Drop Finishing Move(s) King’s Lynn Cloverleaf, MDD – Mag Daddy Driver Theme Song / Nick Aldis Song / Nick Aldis Music Arena Effect in Impact Wrestling Catchphrases *

Nick Aldis Net Worth & Salary

Aldis is currently working in WWE as the General Manager of Smackdown. He made his own screen debut in October 2023. Before making his on screen debut he worked as a backstage producer for a couple of months in WWE. It is reported that he has a net worth of $2 million. However, his current salary is in WWE is still unknown.

Nick Aldis Family

Aldis was born on 6 November 1986 in Docking, Norfolk, England. There is no information available about his parents or whether he has any siblings. The British professional wrestler wants to keep his previous life private and he is still not open about it. Before joining the world of wrestling he acted in some television series and he also had a decent career in bodybuilding.

Championships and Accomplishments

Aldis is pretty successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. He has won multiple prestigious championships from major promotions like TNA Wrestling and National Wrestling Alliance NWA, including the prestigious NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship twice. He has also won championships on the independent circuit.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) * Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) CWI Heavyweight Champion (1 time, final) Stu Hart Heritage Championship (1 time) GFW Global Championship (1 time), GFW Global Championship Tournament (2015) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (2013), Ranked No. 8 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2014 NWA World Heavyweight Championship (2 times) IWGP Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Doug Williams NAWA Texas Championship (1 time) GHC Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Samoa Joe RKK World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), World Cup of Ring Ka King (2012) – with Scott Steiner, Abyss, Deadly Danda, and Sonjay Dutt SAW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) TNA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), TNA World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Doug Williams (1) and Samoa Joe (1), Feast or Fired (2015 – World Tag Team Championship contract), Xplosion Championship Challenge (2011), Wild Card Tournament (2011) – with Samoa Joe Records One time TNA World Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Aldis joined WWE in August 2023 and in the first couple of months in the promotion he worked as a backstage producer. In October 2023, he made his on screen debut as he had been introduced as the onscreen General Manager of Friday Night SmackDown. He still did not make his in ring debut in WWE yet but we can definitely expect him to join in ring action soon.

Personal Information Table

Nick Aldis Real Name / Full Name Nicholas Aldis Birth Date 6 November 1986 Nick Aldis Age 37 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Scorpio Birthplace Docking, Norfolk, England Nationality British Hometown Docking, Norfolk, England School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Not known Religion Not known Nick Aldis Ethnicity White Current Residence Clearwater, Florida Hobbies * Nick Aldis Tattoo *

Nick Aldis Movies and TV Shows

Before joining the world of professional wrestling, Aldis tried to find a career in acting but unfortunately, he could not succeed. He worked as a regular cast in the famous British television series Gladiators. He has also worked in other television series. He could only find success in professional wrestling.

Nick Aldis Wife

Aldis married famous professional wrestler Mickie James who is indeed a legend in the world of professional wrestling. She has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling. She has also won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. She is indeed a future WWE Hall of Famer.

Further Success

Ring Ka King

Aldis is one of the fewest wrestlers who performed in India as well. In 2012, TNA Wrestling opened a branch in India called Ring Ka King which was in existence for only four months. Aldis worked in this brand of TNA Wrestling. He even won the World Heavyweight Championship of Ring Ka King. It is not much remembered that Aldis even worked in India.

Global Force Wrestling

In 2015 he joined the newly opened professional wrestling promotion Global Force Wrestling which was started by Jeff Jarrett. He remained active in the mentioned promotion for around a couple of years and he even won the GFW Global Championship which was the world championship of the promotion. Unfortunately, the promotion could not be a hit.

Success in NWA

After leaving Global Force Wrestling in 2017, Aldis joined the National Wrestling Alliance NWA. During the time the prestigious promotion was trying to revamp itself and Aldis did an excellent job lifting the promotion once again. He had been a two times NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion he remained active in the promotion for five long years.

WWE Debut

In August 2023, Aldis joined WWE for the first time in his career. But shockingly, he did not join WWE as a wrestler. He was given the role of the General Manager of Smackdown. For a long time, Adam Pearce had been the manager of both SmackDown and RAW. After Aldis joined, Pearce became exclusive to RAW and Aldis started working as the onscreen General Manager of Smackdown.

Recent Days

At first, it looked like WWE was going for a Smackdown vs RAW build up for Survivor Series. But later the idea seemed to be dropped. Aldis is still working as the General Manager of Smackdown and there are definitely hints that he will soon join in ring action he even heated a possible match and feud with none other than Roman Reigns. We hope he has an excellent future lying ahead of him in WWE.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Nick Aldis

Aldis had been a top star of TNA Wrestling during the prime time of the promotion and he had some excellent feuds with some of the top names of the promotion. One of the biggest Rivals of him during his TNA Wrestling days was Samoa Joe. The duo had multiple big matches together and it was always really exciting to see them in the same ring.

Aldis has recently joined WWE and he is still not involved in any feuds in the promotion yet. He did not make any in ring appearances in the promotion yet either. However, there are hints of him having a possible fluid with none other than Roman Reigns and we can definitely expect him to step foot inside the ring with the Tribal Chief.

Nick Aldis Injury

At this moment, Aldis is currently working as the General Manager of Smackdown. It is reported that Aldis is not wrestling since last July due to a back injury. He has also worked as a backstage producer for a couple of months after joining WWE. There are rumors that he would soon join in ring action and he is also rumored to feud with Roman Reigns.

Other Details

Aldis has appeared in only one video game which is Retromania Wrestling which is the vintage Arcade style wrestling game. But he has not appeared in any major wrestling game yet. He is currently working in WWE so we can definitely expect him to appear in the upcoming WWE 2K24 video game. But since is working as the General Manager of Smackdown, there is a very low chance of him appearing as a playable character.

Nick Aldis Salary Not known yet Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Nick Aldis Social Media Accounts

Nick Aldis is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 206K and his Instagram has a total following of 132K. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Nick Aldis Twitter, Nick Aldis Instagram.

Nick Aldis Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 5 Star 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) BTW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) CZW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DREAMWAVE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) F1RST 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GFW 14 (87.50%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (12.50%) GFW/AML 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) GFW/MCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GFW/NOVA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GFW/PWS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) GFW/TNT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Glory Pro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) HOG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) House Of Hardcore 11 (78.57%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (21.43%) Impact Wrestling 10 (62.50%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (37.50%) Independent Wrestling Expo 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) N/A 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NEW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NOAH 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) NWA 36 (87.80%) 2 (4.88%) 3 (7.32%) OMEGA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) RevPro 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Ring Ka King 8 (61.54%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (38.46%) ROH 3 (42.86%) 1 (14.29%) 3 (42.86%) Tmart Promotions 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TNA 125 (42.52%) 5 (1.70%) 164 (55.78%) TNA/WRESTLE-1 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UWN/NWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Warrior Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCPBTW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WrestleCade 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 227 (52.42%) 8 (1.85%) 198 (45.73%)

Nick Aldis Manager

Aldis did not work with any professional manager regularly during his wrestling career but he had been managed by various wrestlers from time to time. The wrestlers with whom he worked on tag teams a different times have managed him during his matches, for example, when he was a member of the Main Event Mafia faction he had been managed by his teammates.

FAQS

Q. When did Nick Aldis start wrestling?

A. Nick Aldis started working in 2004

Q. How tall is Nick Aldis in feet?

A. Nick Aldis is 6’4” tall in feet

Q. Who is Nick Aldis manager?

A. Nick Aldis does not have a manager right now

Q. What is current Nick Aldis song?

Nick Aldis uses the song ‘Arena Effect’ in Impact Wrestling

Q. Who is Nick Aldis mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Nick Aldis father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Nick Aldis girlfriend?

A. Nick Aldis is currently married to famous professional wrestler Mickie James

Q. Who is Nick Aldis brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Nick Aldis worth?

A. Nick Aldis’ net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Nick Aldis won the TNA World Heavyweight title?

A. Nick Aldis had been a one time TNA World Heavyweight Champion