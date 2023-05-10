Former TNA star and a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis who is also a former NWA two times World Heavyweight champion recently talked about his desire to face Kazuchika Okada or SANADA in the next joint event of Impact Wrestling and NJPW.

Nick Aldis had been a very talented wrestler but he never got to work for WWE. He started his professional wrestling career through the independent circuit and in 2008 he got the biggest call of his career when he got to sign for TNA Wrestling where he got renamed as Brutus Magnus.

Nick Aldis Wants To Face Kazuchika Okada Or SANADA

Aldis aka Magnus spent a total of 7 years in TNA Wrestling and he had been pretty successful in the promotion. He won multiple championships in the promotion including the TNA World Heavyweight Championship one time. He left TNA Wrestling in 2015, he made a number of returns to the promotion but he could never succeed again.

After leaving TNA Wrestling, he worked on various independent circuit promotions and one a lot of prestigious championships from all over the indies. He also worked on NWA where he won the prestigious NWA World Heavyweight Championship two times. Right now he is only active on the independent circuit.

Nick Aldis who is also a former NWA two times World Heavyweight champion recently spoke to Tru Heels BRT where he talked about his desire to face Kazuchika Okada or SANADA in the next joint event of Impact Wrestling and NJPW. He said;

“If you’re asking me who from New Japan I would want to get in the ring with, the top of the list is Kazuchika Okada. It’s interesting to me because Okada and I are about the same age and I remember having this conversation with him at All In. He was at All In, and I don’t know if you remember I was on that show (smiles).

“I remember I was the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Okada was the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and Jay Lethal was the Ring of Honor Champion. The three of us were there, and I was talking to the Young Bucks, and I said ‘At one point, you realize that the five of us used to sit in what we called the B trailer at TNA at Universal Studios, sitting around all day playing Gator Golf, you know, wondering if we’d be booked for Explosion.’

“To see what the Bucks had been able to do, and then what Jay had done, what Okada had done, and what I had done with the NWA in a year to get to a point where they’d go, ‘Yeah you need to be on this show defending the title.’ Obviously, the match with Cody has taken on a life of its own.

“It’s an interesting, you know, a validating story, but certainly in the last few years, especially when I was going around the world being the real world’s champion, Okada was a name that came up over [and] over again. People were going, ‘God I want to see Aldis and Okada, I would love to see Aldis and Okada.’ I’d like to see that too.”

Thanks to SP3 and Tru Heels BTR for the quotes