Nikkita Lyons Hones Her Singing Skills For Music Video Amid 2023 WWE Hiatus

Nikkita Lyons is one of those female talents who has been touted to have a bright future on the WWE NXT scene as well as on the main roster. She wasted no time making a name for herself after debuting on the WWE NXT women’s roster, two years ago. By this time, we have expected her to become a breakout star if not a couple of injuries would have provided hindrance.

For the past several months, Nikkita Lyons has been out of action due to injury and while being away from the wrestling scene, she is enjoying a new venture that doesn’t have any association with her in-ring skills. On social media, she has given fans a sneak peek of her upcoming music video.

Apart from being a professional wrestler, Nikkita Lyons has various other skills. The fun-loving persona is addicted to music, especially hip-hop and she certainly possesses some singing skills. She took to her Instagram and uploaded a video where she shared a glimpse of a music video featuring herself.

‘‘I AM THANKFUL ❤️ Thank you all for being YOU✨ I’m infinitely grateful for your love and support you show everyday! Here’s a lil sneak peak of what’s to come along with the #PounceBack 😉🦁 be sure to follow my other page @faithyj.entertainment , been in it 🎶 LMK WHAT YOU’RE THANKFUL FOR IN THE COMMENTS 🫶🏼🦃” Nikkita Lyons wrote in the caption.

Nikkita Lyons inching closer to her WWE in-ring return

As noted above, it has been almost ten months since we have seen Nikkita Lyons on NXT TV as an active competitor. She was written off NXT after a mystery attack but since then she has also kept her fans updated with tons of social media posts during that time.

The Lioness of NXT recently took to Twitter and offered a post to show gratitude to her fans. She would also go on to reveal that she plans on returning to the ring soon,

”To the ones who’ve been supporting me throughout my recovery, I FRICKEN LOVE YOU 🤍 live your best life, attack your goals, & ignore the haters. We vibrate in love over here babyyy.”