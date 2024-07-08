The much-touted triple-header weekend conducted by the WWE came to an end through last night’s NXT Heatwave 2024 premium live event. WWE Universe received their new NXT Champion in the form of a former AEW Star on the show that went down from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In the main event of NXT Heatwave 2024 PLE, Ethan Page defeated Je’Von Evans, Shawn Spears, and Trick Williams (c) in a Fatal-4-Way Match to win the NXT Championship. As a strong defending champion, Trick was nowhere near to drop his belt but all he could do was witness the end of his reign as he wasn’t involved in the finishing pinfall sequence of the match.

WWE Money In The Bank 2024: John Cena Appears To Announce Retirement Tour

The sequence saw the champion Trick Williams striking Je’Von Evans with the trick shot, and then he followed it up with another trick shot to Ethan Page, who fell on top of Evans. Before Williams could go for the cover, Spears dragged Williams out of the ring as the referee counted to three, and Page was declared the winner in this match at NXT Heatwave 2024.

WWE Premium Live Event: More Old-School WCW Shows To Return To TV?

NXT Heatwave 2024: Trick Williams loses NXT title after having a strong run

With this, Trick Williams’ run with the NXT Championship has now come to an end at NXT Heatwave 2024. He held it for 75 days, defeating Ilja Dragunov for the title on the first night of NXT Spring Breakin’ on April 23.

Originally, the headliner match of NXT Heatwave 2024 was set to be Williams defending the title against Evans in a fresh match as the latter one won a battle royal. But then Ethan Page defeated Evans in a singles match on the same night. Page was also successful in convincing NXT GM Ava that Oro Mensah distracted him, and he was never eliminated from the battle royal that Evans won.

Then Trick Williams was pinned by Spears on the following episode of NXT and the latter claimed to receive a title shot, as well. This led to Ava turning the NXT Heatwave 2024 main event into a fatal-4-way affair which Page won to commence his maiden title reign in the WWE.