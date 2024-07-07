Fans watching Money in the Bank 2024 at ringside and at home were in shock to see John Cena appearing at the latest bygone PLE. But the real shock came afterward as the WWE Legend officially announced a retirement tour that will run him through the Wrestlemania 41 season with the grand show being his last in this particular PLE genre.

Initially arriving at Money in the Bank 2024, The Cenation Leader announced that he won’t continue his career beyond next year’s Wrestlemania. With his signature towel having “the last time is now” message written on it, the writing on the wall was clear even before he picked up the mic in hand.

After the retirement announcement came, it was further clarified at the post Money in the Bank 2024 press conference that WrestleMania 41 will be his last WrestleMania in terms of in-ring competition but it isn’t going to be the place that he will retire from the WWE. Besides, the veteran also hopes to work a set of WWE dates from January through his retirement in December 2025.

WWE Money In The Bank 2024: Tiffany Stratton Wins Women’s MITB Ladder Match

Money in the Bank 2024: John Cena confirms three PLE appearances

Speaking at the Toronto crowd gathered for Money in the Bank 2024, John Cena noted that he’ll be retiring from the ring in 2025 and that he’ll be appearing at the following events,

– Royal Rumble 2025 (Saturday, February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis)

– Elimination Chamber 2025 (date and location to be announced)

– WrestleMania 41 (Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas)

WWE Money In The Bank 2024: Summerslam Main Event Buildup Begins

It was thus confirmed at Money in the Bank 2024 that this will be the final time that John Cena will be seen in a Royal Rumble, an Elimination Chamber, and also in the last WrestleMania match that he competes in. He also admittedly wants to be a part of WWE Raw making a move to Netflix in January 2025.

Money in the Bank 2024 has now become the second consecutive time that John Cena has appeared in this particular PLE. Then in recent media interviews, he said that he knew his career in the ring was coming to an end and he chose Toronto to make the announcement because Canada is such a special audience for WWE.